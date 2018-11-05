Hipgnosis gets a grand exhibit at the SFAE

Fifty years ago Aubrey Powell & Storm Thorgerson ripped open the concept of what an album cover looked like and revolutionized the medium forever. They grabbed our attentions and captured our imaginations with some of the most fascinating and compelling artworks that vinyl ever accompanied into the world’s consciousness with covers like:

Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here & Animals

Led Zeppelin – Houses of the Holy, In Through the Out Door & Presence

Genesis – Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Peter Gabriel – Peter Gabriel 1 (Car), 2 (Scratch), & 3 (Melt)

Wings – Band on the Run & Venus and Mars

Black Sabbath – Never Say Die & Technical Ecstasy

And hundreds more…

On display at SFAE beginning the first week of November, will be over 70 works of art from the Hipgnosis catalog including limited edition prints & photographs, originals, and objects. Included will be many of their most powerful and dramatic designs including works for bands like 10cc, AC/DC, Pretty Things, The Police, UFO, Yes, The Scorpions, Styx, and many more!Also featured will be a number of never-before-seen photographs made in the process of creating album covers for The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney & Wings, The Who, Syd Barrett, and Peter Gabriel. These include candid and studio portraits, live performance shots, and several well known album cover outtakes.

Hipgnosis album covers were noted for their bold and often droll surrealist style using mainly photography – typically a very realistic medium – that had been elaborately manipulated in some way, either by darkroom tricks, airbrushed retouching, manual cutting and pasting, or by concocting large scale props and set designs to shoot. They constantly pushed the limits of what record companies would allow to be used on the album sleeves in an ongoing battle over what would sell better, and continually explored new ways to attract attention, have fun, and make compelling art. San Francisco Art Exchange (SFAE) featured the work of Hipgnosis in several previous exhibitions in the last 15 years and with the recent return to market of some of their most important one-of-a-kind original designs including Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, Ummagumma, and Wish You Were Here — and the success of our most recent exhibition Art of the Album — we thought there could be no better time to celebrate Hipgnosis and their 50 years of influence and innovation in this genre.

As a highly respected artist, designer, filmmaker, and Pink Floyd insider from their earliest days, Aubrey Powell (Po) was asked by the band to curate the mega-hit exhibition Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains which opened at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in 2017 and is on tour in Europe through 2019. Po will be attending our opening party to meet with collectors and share stories about his many years working with some of the most eclectic artists and musicians in Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Go to www.sfae.com for more info