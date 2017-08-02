The Jam ‘1977’ 40th anniversary box set released October 20, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA – August 2, 2017 – In May 1977, a young three-piece rock group from Woking in Surrey appeared on Top Of The Pops with an explosive single called “In The City.” The song fizzed with the energy and sense of purpose and is one of the most incendiary debut singles ever. At the same time The Jam released their exhilarating debut album, also called In The City , and in the very same year it’s follow up This Is The Modern World . To celebrate this 40th anniversary, on October 20, 2017, UMe/Polydor will release 1977 , a five-disc box set featuring both albums re-mastered as well as unreleased demos and live recordings.

The Jam became one of the most popular bands to emerge from the English punk rock scene of ’77 and had a phenomenal impact on pop music and wider youth culture. In their short career, they achieved 18 consecutive Top 40 singles in the U.K. (including 4 No. 1s), released six ground-breaking albums and went on to influence a generation with their music, style, politics and inspiration

Disc 1 – In The City (Debut LP from May 1977) (original album remastered)

A raw and powerful album that announced the arrival of The Jam, with their 18 year old lead singer Paul Weller sowing the seeds for what the was in store for the future. The Jam’s music at this time owed a lot to the harmonies of Motown, the energy

of Dr Feelgood and early Who but with the anger of the current Punk scene. Although Weller’s band was obviously headed in a different direction, this debut sits alongside the first albums by The Clash and the Sex Pistols as one of the definitive records from the era. The album includes hit single “In The City” (which gave the band their first Top Of The Pops appearance, included on the DVD), live favorite (and suggested single) “Art School” and Paul Weller’s most ambitious early song – “Away From The Numbers.”

Disc 2 – The Polydor Demos: February 1977

The Polydor Demos includes 11 demos made for the first album – 6 of which are previously unreleased

Disc 3 – This Is The Modern World (original album remastered)

This Is The Modern World the follow-up album, released a few months after debut in late 1977, with iconic Gered Mankowitz cover shot.

This hastily released follow-up to In The City has long been the topic of debate among Jam fans. It might not be up there with later classics such as All Mod Cons & Sound Affects but time has been very kind to this album. It clearly paved the way

for the refined brilliance of the later albums which possibly wouldn’t have happened without it. Includes the rousing hit single “The Modern World” and some of Weller’s early introspective gems – “Life From A Window” and “I Need You (For Someone),” as well as “The Combine,” a track that pointed markedly towards the next album All Mod Cons .

Disc 4 – Live 1977 + John Peel Sessions

Live 77 include the previously unreleased concert from the ‘Nashville’ – September 10, 1977, featuring material from the first two albums. Also features the two legendary John Peel sessions from 1977.

Disc 5 – DVD

A DVD featuring TV appearances from the likes of Top Of The Pops and So It Goes plus promo videos from 1977. Includes performances of the hit single “All Around The World” (which did not appear on either LP)

Includes stunning 144-page book, featuring new liner notes, period photos and a wealth of cuttings, reviews and memorabilia from 1977.

Five LP-style CD wallets with printed inner bags – In The City will feature the U.S. version of the LP inner sleeve, also using a Martyn Goddard out-take photo. This Is The Modern World will feature an alternative Gered Mankowitz cover image.

Also includes five postcards. All housed in a ‘rigid, lift-off lid’ box.

Full tracklisting here:

Disc 1 – In The City (original album remastered)

Art School I’ve Changed My Address Slow Down I Got By In Time Away From The Numbers Batman Theme In The City Sounds From The Street Non-Stop Dancing Time For Truth Takin’ My Love Bricks & Mortar

+ single & B-side extras

All Around The World Carnaby Street

Disc 2 – The Polydor Demos: February 1977

Disc 2 – The Polydor Demos: February 1977

Art School (demo) # In The City (demo) I Got By In Time (demo) # I’ve Changed My Address (demo) # Time For Truth (demo) Sounds From The Street (demo) Non Stop Dancing (demo) # Bricks And Mortar (demo) # Takin’ My Love (demo) So Sad About Us (demo) Slowdown (demo) #

# previously unreleased

——————————————————————————————————

Disc 3 – This Is The Modern World (original album remastered)

The Modern World London Traffic Standards Life From A Window The Combine Don’t Tell Them You’re Sane In The Street Today London Girl I Need You (For Someone) Here Comes The Weekend Tonight At Noon In The Midnight Hour

Disc 4 – Live 1977 + John Peel Sessions

Disc 4 – Live 1977 + John Peel Sessions

In The City Art School I’ve Changed My Address The Modern World

Recorded 26.4.1977 – Transmitted 2.5.1977

All Around The World London Girl Bricks & Mortar Carnaby Street

Recorded 19.7.1977 – Transmitted 25.7.1977

Live at the ‘Nashville’ – September 10th 1977 (previously unreleased)

Carnaby Street The Modern World Time For Truth So Sad About Us London Girl In the Street Today All Around The World London Traffic Sweet Soul Music Bricks & Mortar In The City Art School In The Midnight Hour Sounds From The Street Slowdown

Disc 5 – DVD

Disc 5 – DVD

In The City (Polydor promo – May 1977) Art School (Polydor promo – May 1977) In The City (Top Of The Pops – Date: 19/05/1977) All Around The World (Top Of The Pops – Date: 18/08/1977) All Around The World (‘Marc’ – Granada TV) The Modern World (Top Of The Pops Top Of The Pops – Date: 03/11/1977) Bricks and Mortar (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977) Carnaby Street (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977) In The City (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977) Slowdown (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977) All Around The World (‘So It Goes’ – Granada TV Nov. 20th 1977)