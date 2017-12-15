Goldmine’s January issue celebrates Psychedelic Rock

Goldmine’s January issue is out now!

Goldmine readers have been asking us to give them a Psychedelia-themed issue and here it is. Our dedication to Psychedelic Rock. And to represent the Psychedelia music movement we put Donovan on the cover. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame claims that Donovan “single-handedly initiated the psychedelic revolution.” And we agree. “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” “Mellow Yellow,” “Atlantis”… but it was the song “Sunshine Superman” that really drove the point home.

In our extensive interview with Donovan, The Hurdy Gurdy Man himself talks about the advent of ’60s Psychedelia, collaborating with The Beatles (both musically and spiritually) and the importance of meditation.

More in the PSYCHEDELIC ROCK ISSUE:

• Their Satanic Majesties Request turns 50 — It was a creative response to Sgt. Pepper, but did the album truly represent The Rolling Stones? With the release of an anniversary box set by ABKCO, we’ll investigate.

• Behind the cover art of Pink Floyd’s The Piper at the Gates of Dawn — An album cover’s story from photographer Vic Singh.

• Collecting Psych on Vinyl: The real value of Psychedelia records

• 10 Albums That Changed My Life: Ten picks from Brian Wilson’s “Secret Weapon”

• Also: Jerry Garcia, Blues Magoos, Blue Cheer, Vanilla Fudge, Nirvana U.K. and others.

The January issue is on sale now until January 9 at select indie record shops, Barnes & Noble and Books A Million stores.

