Jeff Beck “Live At The Hollywood Bowl” out in October

New York, NY (August 2, 2017)— In the summer of 2016, guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck celebrated 50 years of his musical career with an extraordinary concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl. Beck set the stage ablaze with incredible live versions of “For Your Love”, “Beck’s Bolero”, “’Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers”, “Big Block”, “Over Under Sideways Down”, “A Day In The Life”, “Blue Wind”, and more. The night also included a legendary list of special guests including Steven Tyler, Billy F. Gibbons, Jan Hammer, Beth Hart, Jimmy Hall and the great Buddy Guy.

On October 6, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release this concert film – Jeff Beck: Live At The Hollywood Bowl – on DVD+2CD and Blu-ray+2CD [MSRP $29.98 DVD, $32.98 Blu-ray]. Additionally, a DVD+3LP version is available for pre-order exclusive through PledgeMusic [$49.99] at http://bit.ly/2u1jkR9

Over the course of Beck’s illustrious 50-year career, the trailblazing guitarist has earned many accolades. He’s been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – twice! First, as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 and then again, as a solo artist in 2009. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him as one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and he has earned a total of 8 Grammy Awards during his long career. From his time with The Yardbirds, to the Jeff Beck Group and his solo career, Jeff Beck’s sound and stylistic exploration has mesmerized fans and critics worldwide. This concert captures his musical journey, with a set list spanning from his first Yardbirds’ recordings to recent tracks from 2016’s Loud Hailer. As the evening progressed, Beck was joined onstage by those legendary peers. The show climaxed with all guests delivering a stirring encore performance of “Purple Rain” in tribute to Prince, who had passed away a few months before the concert.

Live At The Hollywood Bowl is a stellar showcase of Jeff Beck’s history and musicianship, and a fitting addition to Eagle Rock Entertainment’s collection of Jeff Beck titles.

TRACK LISTING

1) The Revolution Will Be Televised

2) Over Under Sideways Down

3) Heart Full Of Soul

4) For Your Love

5) Beck’s Bolero

6) Medley: Rice Pudding / Morning Dew

7) Freeway Jam

8) You Never Know

9) ‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers

10) Star Cycle

11) Blue Wind

12) Big Block

13) I’d Rather Go Blind

14) Let Me Love You

15) Live In The Dark

16) Scared For The Children

17) Rough Boy

18) Train Kept A’Rollin’

19) Shapes Of Things

20) A Day In The Life

21) Purple Rain