Jimi Hendrix celebrated in November’s Goldmine

Goldmine’s November 2017 issue is out now!

Fifty years ago, Jimi Hendrix was a rising star. Today his star shines as brightly and Hendrix collectibles and memorabilia are as popular as ever. Read about the value and collectibility of everything Hendrix, from vinyl records to guitars. Also, we take you back to the magical year of 1967 to experience Hendrix in a book excerpt from “Hendrix: The Illustrated Story,” by Gillian G. Gaar (Voyageur Press).

• Roadcase Royale- Heart’s Nancy Wilson and vocalist Liv Warfield form a Royale group.

• Black Country Communion- Vocalist Glenn Hughes on the new album “BCCIV.”

• Henry Rollins and Don Was curate the vinyl-centric web site, The Sound of Vinyl.

• X- Old school L.A. punks still come a-rockin’.

• Dead Boys- Remaining Dead Boys like guitarist Cheetah Chrome go for a LP redo.

• David Bowie-Spin Cycle jams on Bowie pic discs

• Where Are They Now?- Singer-songwriter Bruce Sudano comes into the foreground

• 10 Albums That Changed My Life: Henry Rollins (see above)

And so much more about music collecting and your favorite classic artists!

The November issue is on sale now until November 13 at select indie record shops, Barnes & Noble and Books A Million stores.

