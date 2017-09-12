Joe Walsh headlines Goldmine’s October issue

Goldmine’s October 2017 issue is out now!
Joe Walsh has a lot going on! Besides his involvement with the Eagles, Walsh has organized an annual charity concert event,VetsAid, to help U.S. military veterans. He also had a lot to talk about regarding his solo career, James Gang and the future of the electric guitar. It’s a candid interview with one of Classic Rock’s greatest guitarists.
• The Barnstorm Boys. Joe Vitale and Kenny Passarelli discuss their Barnstorm years with Joe Walsh.
• Cheap Trick’s guitarist Rick Nielsen reveals interesting info on the band’s new album, “We’re All Alright!”
• Billy Gibbons on ZZ Top’s latest vinyl box set.
• Jonny Lang tells Goldmine the secret to communicating with his guitar.
• John Waite expresses his excitement of an acoustic and Best Of release.
• Marshall Crenshaw is buzzed about ’80s material getting a makeover.
• Collector’s Corner: The unique history of Stax Records
• Now We’re 64: Beatlemania at the Warwick Hotel
• Record Store Recon: Columbus, Ohio’s Magnolia Thunderpussy
• Music Collector: Zev Feldman of Resonance Records
• 10 Albums That Changed My Life: Gary Lucas (Captain Beefheart, Gods and Monsters, etc.)
• Spin Cycle: Summer vinyl overview
• Indie Showcase: Promoting the latest from indie rock/music
• Filled With Jazz: Promoting the latest from the Jazz community
• Flashback: Joe Williams’ “Mr. Devil Blues”
And so much more about music collecting and your favorite classic artists!
