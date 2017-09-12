Joe Walsh headlines Goldmine’s October issue

Goldmine’s October 2017 issue is out now!

Joe Walsh has a lot going on! Besides his involvement with the Eagles, Walsh has organized an annual charity concert event,VetsAid, to help U.S. military veterans. He also had a lot to talk about regarding his solo career, James Gang and the future of the electric guitar. It’s a candid interview with one of Classic Rock’s greatest guitarists.

• The Barnstorm Boys. Joe Vitale and Kenny Passarelli discuss their Barnstorm years with Joe Walsh.

• Cheap Trick’s guitarist Rick Nielsen reveals interesting info on the band’s new album, “We’re All Alright!”

• Billy Gibbons on ZZ Top’s latest vinyl box set.

• Jonny Lang tells Goldmine the secret to communicating with his guitar.

• John Waite expresses his excitement of an acoustic and Best Of release.

• Marshall Crenshaw is buzzed about ’80s material getting a makeover.

• Collector’s Corner: The unique history of Stax Records

• Now We’re 64: Beatlemania at the Warwick Hotel

• Record Store Recon: Columbus, Ohio’s Magnolia Thunderpussy

• Music Collector: Zev Feldman of Resonance Records

• 10 Albums That Changed My Life: Gary Lucas (Captain Beefheart, Gods and Monsters, etc.)

• Spin Cycle: Summer vinyl overview

• Indie Showcase: Promoting the latest from indie rock/music

• Filled With Jazz: Promoting the latest from the Jazz community

• Flashback: Joe Williams’ “Mr. Devil Blues”

And so much more about music collecting and your favorite classic artists!

The October issue is on sale now until October 16 at select indie record shops, Barnes & Noble and Books A Million stores.

FIND STORES THAT CARRY GOLDMINE BELOW

If you cannot find on the newsstand call 715-445-4612, Ext. 13369 or email missy.fenn@fwmedia.com to order print copies.

For record stores interested in carrying Goldmine, please contact URP Music Distributors directly via email at orders@urpdist.com or call (615) 823-7598.

Or, please ask your local record store to carry Goldmine by contacting the email address/phone number above.

