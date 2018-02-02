John Oates’ critically-acclaimed album ‘Arkansas’ out today

Feb. 2, 2018 Feb. 2, 2018 John Oates has teamed up with a number of accomplished Americana musicians, known as The Good Road Band, to deliver his seventh solo album, Arkansas (Thirty Tigers). Oates is one-half of the best-selling duo of all time, Daryl Hall & John Oates, as well as a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. John Oates has teamed up with a number of accomplished Americana musicians, known as The Good Road Band, to deliver his seventh solo album,(Thirty Tigers). Oates is one-half of the best-selling duo of all time, Daryl Hall & John Oates, as well as a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The album pays homage to the state’s beautiful countryside and Oates’ interest in early American music. Beginning as a tribute to Oates’ musical idol, Mississippi John Hurt, the project evolved during a series of Nashville recording sessions into a unique, retrospective collection that drew from a wide range of Oates’ creative influences. The title track is available at radio today and the album is available on all digital platforms.

Rolling Stone hailed Arkansas as one of the Most Anticipated Country Albums of 2018. In addition, the publication said the album “pays tribute to the voices that became before him…shining a light not only on the state’s countryside, but its contributions to country music, too.” hailedas one of theIn addition, the publication said the albumpays tribute to the voices that became before him…shining a light not only on the state’s countryside, but its contributions to country music, too



“Listening to the sonic flavors of Arkansas is akin to a visit to a museum where the early history of music is on display – whether that genre be country, blues, or rock.” – Billboard “Listening to the sonic flavors of Arkansas is akin to a visit to a museum where the early history of music is on display – whether that genre be country, blues, or rock.” –

“If you love roots music and want to see a lesser-known side of an American pop music master, pick up Arkansas.” – Wide Open Country

“His new album promises to be one of his best works, and that’s a high bar.” – Elmore Magazine

Recorded at Addiction Sound Studios in Nashville, Arkansas was produced by Oates and David Kalmusky. The Good Road Band’s impressive lineup on the record consists of Sam Bush on mandolin, Russ Pahl on pedal steel, Guthrie Trapp on electric guitar, Steve Mackey on bass, Nathaniel Smith on cello, and Josh Day on drums and percussion. With this incredible band, Oates shines a light on music from America’s past long before the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.