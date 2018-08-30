Ken Sharp releases new album, “Beauty In the Back Seat”

LOS ANGELES – Ken Sharp has the “write” stuff. He’s an acclaimed singer/songwriter with five albums to his credit—his New Mourning release, landed on numerous Best of 2016 year end lists — and also a New York Times Best Selling author and respected music writer who can seemingly do it all.

Sharp’s new album, Beauty In the Back Seat, sheds the dark, musical blood on the tracks vibe of his previous release, New Mourning, and delivers a fresh blast of power pop and Philly soul.

Produced by Sharp and Fernando Perdomo (Todd Rundgren, Jakob Dylan, Beck), the record showcases mighty musical contributions from Rock & Roll Hall of Famers John Oates (background vocals on “Philly Kind of Night”), KISS’s

Ace Frehley (guitar solo on “Rock Show”) and Kasim Sulton of Utopia. “Being a Philly boy with my ear permanently glued to the radio dial, the sound of Philadelphia etched its indelible mark on my musical DNA. Being able to work in the studio with John Oates, someone whose music was the soundtrack of my youth, was a supersonic blessing of brotherly love! Another full circle moment for me, being a huge fan of KISS since I was a kid, I was thrilled that Ace Frehley laid down a solo on the opening track, titled appropriately enough, ‘Rock Show.’”

The 16-track album’s musical terrain is stuffed with a myriad of lyrical themes, a quirky story of an adult in his mid ‘40s who can’t survive without his ventriloquist dummy by his side (“Pull The Strings”), the death of David Bowie (“The Day That David Bowie Died”), the transformative power of loss (“Sinking), the intoxicating joy of getting your band on the concert stage (“Rock Show”) and a plea for unity in a world torn apart by social and political tumult (“Listen To Me”).

Beauty In the Back Seat is Sharp’s fifth album. His music has garnered raves from USA Today, Mojo, The Huffington Post, Music Connection and Goldmine and has received airplay on Sirius XM’s “Little Steven’s Underground Garage.” He’s also a seasoned live performer who’s recently landed high profile gigs opening for John Waite, David Cassidy and The Babys and also headlined The Troubadour in Hollywood, California in the fall of 2016.

Go to KenSharp.com for more information.

About Ken Sharp:

Singer/songwriter Ken Sharp is a New York Times best-selling writer who has authored or co-authored more than 18 music books, contributes to a variety of national music magazines, works on music documentaries and has done liner notes for releases by Elvis Presley, Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, Small Faces, Santana, Cheap Trick and others.