Ken Sharp releases the ultimate dilemma song for Beatles fans

Power pop singer-songwriter (and Goldmine contributor) Ken Sharp releases a new single called “She Hates The Beatles (currently available as only a digital single).

It’s a classic tale about how true love can be broken by different musical tastes, in a way Goldmine readers can understand.

Ken Sharp explains: “My co-producer and pal, Fernando Perdomo told me he had a great song title, “She Hates the Beatles,” and challenged me to write a song with that title. Given that I LOVE The Beatles and they’re my favorite group, I took him up on that challenge and wrote a song about a guy who is in a good relationship, his girlfriend treats him very well, but her dislike of the Fab Four is a major dealbreaker and he has to break off the relationship. I mean, who is their right mind could hate the Beatles, right?”

Lyrics: “She Hates The Beatles”

v1: she was so good to me, treated me so lovingly

but there’s a secret incompatibility

v2: she don’t know John from Paul, but baby what’s the worst of all

she thinks Wings is a TV show and Lennon is a Russian mole

pre-chorus: and when she turns on the radio

she makes me listen to Barry Manilow

chorus: she hates the Beatles, she hates the Beatles, her record collection’s thin

and i ain’t cavin’ in, she hates The Beatles

v3: she doesn’t like the way they talk, said the Beatles couldn’t really rock and “Sgt Pepper” is a dated crock and they don’t know how to sing

pre-chorus: and then she turns on the radio and makes me listen to Barry Manilow

chorus: she hates the Beatles, she hates the Beatles

her record collection’s thin and i ain’t cavin’ in, she hates The Beatles

v4: I cannot live this lie, use Ringo as an alibi

she’s got no taste and i’m afraid i’ve gotta say goodbye

pre-chorus: and then she turns on the radio

and makes me listen to Barry Manilow

chorus: she hates the Beatles, she hates the Beatles

her record collection’s thin and i ain’t cavin’ in, she hates The Beatles

“She Hates The Beatles”

(Sharp)

Produced by Fernando Perdomo and Ken Sharp

Recorded at Reseda Ranch Studios, Reseda, CA

Ken Sharp: lead and background vocals, piano, electric guitar, lead guitar, electric 12-string guitar, handclaps, acoustic guitar, Nashville guitar, finger cymbals.

Fernando Perdomo: drums, bass, electric guitar, harmony lead guitar, tambourine, handclaps.

To own a copy of “She Hates The Beatles” go to www.ken-sharp.com