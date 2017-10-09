King Crimson to release “Official Bootleg” and more

• The complete 1970-72 King Crimson boxed set: 21CDS/4Blu-Rays/2DVD – all audio.
• 3CDs feature Steven Wilson & Robert Fripp stereo mixes of “In The Wake Of Poseidon” (1970), “Lizard” (19
• 6CDs feature the Islands line-ups early concerts from Germany (new to CD) & the UK (1971).
• 9CDs feature live recordings (several new to CD and/or previously unreleased in any format) from the 1972 US tour, including a new stereo mix of “Summit Studios” & an expanded “Earthbound.”
• 3CDs feature auditions for the Islands band & two further, as yet, unidentified concerts from 1972 (all previously unreleased)
• 3 Blu-Ray discs contain the main studio albums in 5.1 Surround Sound & recent stereo editions mixed by Steven Wilson & Robert Fripp + 30th anniversary masters of the original stereo albums mixes (all in 24/96 hi-res), plus extensive additional material with each disc also featuring a complete alternate album + a further selection of additional, related studio/live material in hi-res.
• “Lizard” Blu-Ray: also contains the audition material from CDs19/20
• “Islands” Blu-Ray: also contains the following concerts in stereo Zoom Club (4 shows), Marquee Club, Plymouth, Glasgow, Detroit all from 1971.
• “Earthbound Tour”: Blu-Ray features an expanded version of the original album, Summit Studios gig in Stereo & Quadraphonic (newly mixed), the “Schizoid Men” sequence from the “Ladies of the Road” album, 2 newly discovered concerts in hi-res stereo & every existing soundboard concert recording from the 1972 US tour: Wilmington, NYC (2 shows), Chicago (2 tracks only), Detroit, Jacksonville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Peoria, Indianapolis & Denver (2 shows).
• 2 DVDs feature the expanded “Earthbound”, “Summit Studios,” “Schizoid Men,” “New York 1972” & the recently discovered live concerts.
• 12” box with booklet, memorabilia, a further downloadable concert, new sleeve-notes by Sid Smith, Jakko Jakszyk & David Singleton
King Crimson's "Official Bootleg: Live in Chicago, June 28th, 2017" and "King Crimson – Sailors' Tales (1970 – 1972)" – Limited Edition 27 Disc Boxed Set