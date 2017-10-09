King Crimson to release “Official Bootleg” and more

|
King Crimson’s “Official Bootleg: Live in Chicago, June 28th, 2017,” a two CD set, taken from the band’s most recent US tour, will be released on October 13, 2017. Presented as a King Crimson Collectors’ Club special edition, King Crimson’s “Live in Chicago is packaged in a media-book style hard cover 2-CD edition with a 24 pages booklet featuring photographs by Tony Levin, introductory notes by Robert Fripp and photos/production notes by KC producer/manager David Singleton. 
 
The album showcases many iconic King Crimson pieces performed live by this line-up for the first time – some being played live for the first time ever, including: “Islands,” “The Lizard Suite,” “The Errors,” “Fallen Angel,” “Cirkus” & more..
 
Featuring:
Mel Collins: Saxes & flute, Robert Fripp: Guitar & keyboards, Gavin Harrison: Drums, Jakko Jakszyk: Guitar & voice, Tony Levin: Basses, stick, voice Pat Mastelotto: Drums, Bill Rieflin: Keyboards, Jeremy Stacey: Drums & keyboards
 
 “If we are looking for a KC live (show); Chicago was exceptional” – Robert Fripp
 
 “One of our best” – Tony Levin
 
Reasons for the CD release:
 
1) Musicians know when a gig has really worked; when all the practicing, rehearsing, playing, set-list comes together in a particular time & venue with a particular audience. So, when musicians unanimously say that a concert was special, it’s time to pay attention & plan a release for the broader community of fans as soon as is possible
 
2) King Crimson is a band that’s best experienced live & if you can’t be there, the live album is the next best thing. Those fortunate to have recently witnessed the band live will surely want to also own this new live release.
King Crimson – Sailors’ Tales (1970 – 1972) – Limited Edition 27 Disc Boxed Set containing 21CDS/4Blu-Rays/2DVD (all audio) will be released on November 3, 2017.
 
With much of the material from “In The Wake Of Poseidon,” “Lizard” and “Islands” now being performed by the current King Crimson line-up (2014 – to present), it is only in recent years that the wider world has begun to realise what fans have always known: this era’s recordings are as vital as any other segment of the King Crimson catalogue.
 
Recorded between the dazzling impact of “In The Court Of The Crimson” in 1969 and the startling reinvention of the band in 1973’s “Larks’ Tongues In Aspic,” this boxed set documents a crucial period in King Crimson’s history and shows it to be brimming with innovation, experimentation, and boundary-pushing energy.
 
With a wealth of previously unheard studio recordings from band rehearsals to full alternate mixes and a vast array of live material, much of it on CD/Blu-Ray for the first time and including four recently found, never before released concerts, this set presents the complete King Crimson recorded history of the period in the best quality audio possible.
 

• The complete 1970-72 King Crimson boxed set: 21CDS/4Blu-Rays/2DVD – all audio.

• 3CDs feature Steven Wilson & Robert Fripp stereo mixes of “In The Wake Of Poseidon” (1970), “Lizard” (1970) & “Islands” (1971) + additional tracks.

• 6CDs feature the Islands line-ups early concerts from Germany (new to CD) & the UK (1971).

• 9CDs feature live recordings (several new to CD and/or previously unreleased in any format) from the 1972 US tour, including a new stereo mix of Summit Studios” & an expanded “Earthbound.”

• 3CDs feature auditions for the Islands band & two further, as yet, unidentified concerts from 1972 (all previously unreleased)

• 3 Blu-Ray discs contain the main studio albums in 5.1 Surround Sound & recent stereo editions mixed by Steven Wilson & Robert Fripp + 30th anniversary masters of the original stereo albums mixes (all in 24/96 hi-res), plus extensive additional material with each disc also featuring a complete alternate album + a further selection of additional, related studio/live material in hi-res.

• “Lizard” Blu-Ray: also contains the audition material from CDs19/20

• “Islands” Blu-Ray: also contains the following concerts in stereo Zoom Club (4 shows), Marquee Club, Plymouth, Glasgow, Detroit all from 1971.

• “Earthbound Tour”: Blu-Ray features an expanded version of the original album, Summit Studios gig in Stereo & Quadraphonic (newly mixed), the “Schizoid Men” sequence from the “Ladies of the Road” album, 2 newly discovered concerts in hi-res stereo & every existing soundboard concert recording from the 1972 US tour: Wilmington, NYC (2 shows), Chicago (2 tracks only), Detroit, Jacksonville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Peoria, Indianapolis & Denver (2 shows).

• 2 DVDs feature the expanded “Earthbound”, “Summit Studios,” “Schizoid Men,” “New York 1972” & the recently discovered live concerts.

• 12” box with booklet, memorabilia, a further downloadable concert, new sleeve-notes by Sid Smith, Jakko Jakszyk & David Singleton

 

King Crimson’s “Official Bootleg: Live in Chicago, June 28th, 2017” and “King Crimson – Sailors’ Tales (1970 – 1972)” – Limited Edition 27 Disc Boxed Set can be pre-ordered via the shops at www.schizoidshop.com as well as available through traditional retail outlets. The US based Schizoid Shop has recently added a range of new shirts and other band-related merchandise, and offers weekly specials including offers to win free tour tees.

 
Catch King Crimson’s US tour Fall 2017!
 
Tour dates:
19 Oct Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX – tickets
21 Oct Music Hall, Dallas, TX – tickets 
23 Oct Center Stage, Atlanta, GA – tickets 
24 Oct Center Stage, Atlanta, GA – tickets 
26 Oct Duke Energy Centre for the Performing Arts, Raleigh, NC – tickets 
28 Oct Lisner Auditorium, Washington D.C. – tickets 
29 Oct Lisner Auditorium, Washington D.C. – tickets 
31 Oct New Jersey Performing Arts Centre, Newark, NJ – tickets 
02 Nov Merriam Theatre, Philadelphia, PA – tickets 
03 Nov Merriam Theatre, Philadelphia. PA – tickets 
06 Nov Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA – tickets 
08 Nov The Egg, Albany, NY – tickets 
09 Nov The Egg, Albany, NY – tickets 
11 Nov Miller Symphony Hall, Allentown, PA – tickets
13 Nov Paramount Theatre, Long Island, NY – tickets
15 Nov Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY – tickets
17 Nov Beacon Theatre, New York, NY – tickets
18 Nov Beacon Theatre, New York, NY – tickets 
20 Nov Palace Theater, Greensburg, PA – tickets
22 Nov Michigan Theatre, Ann Arbor, MI – tickets 
24 Nov Hard Rock Rocksino, Cleveland, OH – tickets
26 Nov Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI – tickets
 
For more ticket information: https://www.dgmlive.com/tours?liveshow=on
 
As well as standard tickets, the band’s label, DGM, also has announced sale of VIP Royal Packages, limited to just 60 per show. Details can be viewed at the label’s interactive and recently redeveloped website, www.dgmlive.com.

