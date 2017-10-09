King Crimson to release “Official Bootleg” and more

King Crimson’s “Official Bootleg: Live in Chicago, June 28th, 2017,” a two CD set, taken from the band’s most recent US tour, will be released on October 13, 2017 . Presented as a King Crimson Collectors’ Club special edition, King Crimson’s “Live in Chicago is packaged in a media-book style hard cover 2-CD edition with a 24 pages booklet featuring photographs by Tony Levin, introductory notes by Robert Fripp and photos/production notes by KC producer/manager David Singleton.

The album showcases many iconic King Crimson pieces performed live by this line-up for the first time – some being played live for the first time ever, including: “Islands,” “The Lizard Suite,” “The Errors,” “Fallen Angel,” “Cirkus” & more..

Featuring:

Mel Collins: Saxes & flute, Robert Fripp: Guitar & keyboards, Gavin Harrison: Drums, Jakko Jakszyk: Guitar & voice, Tony Levin: Basses, stick, voice Pat Mastelotto: Drums, Bill Rieflin: Keyboards, Jeremy Stacey: Drums & keyboards

“If we are looking for a KC live (show); Chicago was exceptional” – Robert Fripp

“One of our best” – Tony Levin

Reasons for the CD release:

1) Musicians know when a gig has really worked; when all the practicing, rehearsing, playing, set-list comes together in a particular time & venue with a particular audience. So, when musicians unanimously say that a concert was special, it’s time to pay attention & plan a release for the broader community of fans as soon as is possible

2) King Crimson is a band that’s best experienced live & if you can’t be there, the live album is the next best thing. Those fortunate to have recently witnessed the band live will surely want to also own this new live release.

“ King Crimson – Sailors’ Tales (1970 – 1972) ” – Limited Edition 27 Disc Boxed Set containing 21CDS/4Blu-Rays /2DVD (all audio) will be released on November 3, 2017 .