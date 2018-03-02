Limited Jimi Hendrix, numbered edition, 7-inch vinyl single released in advance of upcoming album

Experience Hendrix and Legacy Recordings released a limited Jimi Hendrix, numbered edition, 7” vinyl single to be available exclusively at select independent record stores. Fans can find the closest local indie retailer stocking the 7” at http://www.recordstoreday.com/UPC/190758239972. “Lover Man” is drawn from Jimi Hendrix’s upcoming album Both Sides of the Sky (out March 9), and is backed by a live version of “Foxey Lady,” recorded in Bussum, Holland in November 1967. Both tracks are previously unreleased.

Listen: http://www.vevo.com/watch/jimi-hendrix/Lover-Man-(Audio)/USQX91702860

Guitar World has also recently announced a special event on March 7th in New York City at The Cutting Room as part of their BackStory Events series where journalist Brad Tolinski will sit with legendary producer Eddie Kramer and John McDermott, Experience Hendrix producer and catalog manager, for an in depth interview discussing Both Sides of the Sky, followed by an audience Q&A.Tickets are available now and the event will be live streamed by Guitar World. For tickets and information on the livestream http://backstoryevents.com/event/hendrix/

“Lover Man,” which UNCUT deemed “a weaponised piece of funk, with Buddy Miles in particularly thunderous form,” was recorded at the Record Plant in New York on December 15, 1969 by Hendrix’s then recently assembled new band: Billy Cox on bass, Buddy Miles on drums and Jimi Hendrix on guitar and vocals. The session took place two weeks before the trio introduced itself to the world via four triumphant New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day concerts at the Fillmore East, which would ultimately yield the live album Band of Gypsys (1970) as well as its recently released, critically acclaimed follow up, 2016’s Machine Gun. While the song became a favorite Hendrix concert staple, this dynamic studio rendition of “Lover Man” has been never before been issued.

One of the best-known songs in the entire Hendrix canon, “Foxey Lady” first appeared on the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s debut album Are You Experienced (1967). The live recording of it that serves as the single’s B-side comes from the band’s second European tour. It was recorded when the original Jimi Hendrix Experience (Jimi, bassist Noel Redding, drummer Mitch Mitchell) performed it at Vitus Studios in Bussum, Holland on November 10, 1967.

Both Sides of the Sky, the album home of “Lover Man,” is the third volume in a trilogy of albums intended to present the best and most significant unissued studio recordings remaining in Jimi Hendrix’s archive. It follows Valleys of Neptune (2010) and People, Hell and Angels (2013), which both achieved top 5 chart ranking on Billboard’s Top 100 album chart. Recorded between January 1968 and February 1970, and featuring guest appearances by Stephen Stills, Johnny Winter and Lonnie Youngblood, Both Sides of the Sky contains 10 unreleased tracks. It will be available on CD, digital, and as a numbered 180-gram audiophile vinyl 2LP. The project was co-produced by Eddie Kramer, Jimi Hendrix’s recording engineer on all of his albums made during his life, along with Janie Hendrix and John McDermott.

Pre-order Both Sides of the Sky: https://jimihendrix.lnk.to/bothsides

“Lover Man” track list (out Feb 23):

Side A) Lover Man*

Side B) Foxey Lady (live)*

Both Sides of the Sky track list (out March 9):

1) Mannish Boy*

2) Lover Man*

3) Hear My Train A Comin’*

4) Stepping Stone*

5) $20 Fine*+

6) Power Of Soul^

7) Jungle*

8) Things I Used to Do#

9) Georgia Blues++

10) Sweet Angel*

11) Woodstock*+

12) Send My Love To Linda*

13) Cherokee Mist*

*Previously unreleased

^ Previously unavailable extended version

+Featuring Stephen Stills

#Featuring Johnny Winter

++Featuring Lonnie Youngblood

Produced by Janie Hendrix, Eddie Kramer and John McDermott for Experience Hendrix, L.L.C.