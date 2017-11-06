Lou Johnson lost Soul classic is latest Run Out Groove pick

NEW YORK – November 6, 2017 — Each month, RUN OUT GROOVE allows fans to vote on the label’s next high-quality vinyl pressing, chosen from selections of unreleased material, reissues of out-of-print titles, or brand new collections compiled from the Warner Music vault.

Lou Johnson fans rallied and voted Sweet Southern Soul to be the next official limited and numbered RUN OUT GROOVE title. Brooklyn soul singer, Lou Johnson, recorded this little slice of soul heaven for Atlantic Records’ Cotillion subsidiary in 1969 and it has gone on to become a sought after title for crate diggers. It was produced by Jerry Wexler and Tom Dowd at Muscle Shoals Studios and features the Muscle Shoals house band. With Lou doing songs by Curtis Mayfield, Eddie Hinton and Don Covay, and the Muscle Shoals crack backing band providing support, it had all the elements of a classic Atlantic soul album of the era but failed to garner much attention. Audio was sourced from the original analog master tapes and lacquers were cut at Sam Phillips Recording Service. This record will get the deluxe ROG treatment which includes a faithful reproduction of the original art that will come in a beautiful Stoughton single pocket tip-on sleeve with audio on 180g black vinyl pressed at Record Industry.

Sweet Southern Soul is available to order exclusively via the RUN OUT GROOVE website until December 5th and will be limited and numbered based on total orders taken at the end of the pre-order period. After the pre-order closes, the only way to purchase a copy will be via participating music retailers across the U.S., while supplies last.

FANS DECIDE WHAT ROG PRESSES NEXT

Below is a list of current titles fans are able to vote on this month:

–Ministry – Greatest Fits: If voted in, this would be the first time that the band’s classic 2001 Greatest Hits collection would be released on vinyl. No other Ministry Greatest Hits collection exists on vinyl and this is a great way to have all the best of their WB era material in one place.

Meic Stevens – Outlander Expanded: Meic has been referred to as the “Welsh Bob Dylan” and is often compared to Donovan and Syd Barrett. His rare 1970 WB album “Outlander” has been reissued on vinyl before but if voted in, ROG will expand this to a 2LP set to include the outtakes from the sessions that were only released on the Rhino Handmade CD and master from the original tapes.

–FEAR– The Record: if voted to win, ROG will source from the original masters and include several unreleased bonus tracks and deluxe packaging.

Initial offerings from RUN OUT GROOVE include the first MC5 collection on vinyl, an Echo & The Bunnymen 1980s live release, a deluxe reissue of Secret Machines’ debut, “Now Here is Nowhere,” an expanded reissue of Dream Syndicate’s “The Complete Live at Raji’s,” a new collection of Stooges Fun House Sessions, all of which are in stores now, an unreleased 1997 Morphine live performance shipping week of November 6th, an unreleased live Marshall Crenshaw title from 1982, “Thank You, Rock Fans!!” shipping around the first week in December and a brand new Dr. John collection with unreleased 1970 demos to ship in late January, 2018.

To get involved and learn more about RUN OUT GROOVE, please visit www.runoutgroovevinyl.com