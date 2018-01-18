Marillion expand ‘Brave’ into a deluxe edition

LOS ANGELES – In February 1994, Marillion surprised many with the release of their dark and sprawling concept album, Brave. This ambitious double album charted at No.10 in the UK, making it the band’s seventh consecutive Top Ten album, a streak that began in 1983 with the group’s debut,Script for a Jester’s Tear.

On March 9, Parlophone will release BRAVE: DELUXE EDITION as a 4CD/Blu-ray set for $49.98 and a five-LP version for $89.98. The music will also be available digitally.

Both sets include a version of the original studio album newly remastered by renowned producer Steven Wilson, and – for the first time ever – a complete recording of the band’s March 1994 performance in Paris, which has been expanded with nine unreleased tracks.

The CD/Blu-ray also features with the album’s original mix by producer Dave Meegan; plus 96/24 audio of Steven Wilson’s remix of the album in stereo and 5.1. Also included are promo videos for the album’s singles, plus a new documentary about the album that includes concert footage and interviews with the band: singer Steve Hogarth, guitarist Steve Rothery, keyboardist Mark Kelly, bassist Pete Trewavas, and drummer Ian Mosley.

Both the CD/Blu-ray and vinyl versions of Brave are accompanied by illustrated booklets that recount the story behind the daring sound experiments that led to the album’s expansive atmospherics.

The live music on the sets highlights Marillion’s April 29, 1994 concert at La Cigale in Paris. Newly remixed by Michael Hunter, the music includes a performance of Brave in its entirety, which first appeared in 1996 on the band’s double live album, Made Again. Those recordings have been expanded with nine unreleased tracks, including live renditions of fan favorites like “No One Can,” “Easter,” “Waiting To Happen” and “Hooks In You.”

Since Brave was released nearly 25 years ago, Hogarth says appreciation for the album has grown steadily. “…it’s a slow burn – some things acquire a mythical status, and I think Brave deserves that.”

CD, vinyl, and digital breakout versions of the newly remastered original album will follow later in the year.