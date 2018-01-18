Marillion expand ‘Brave’ into a deluxe edition

Posted in Disc News, News | Tags: ,
|

LOS ANGELES – In February 1994, Marillion surprised many with the release of their dark and sprawling concept album, Brave. This ambitious double album charted at No.10 in the UK, making it the band’s seventh consecutive Top Ten album, a streak that began in 1983 with the group’s debut,Script for a Jester’s Tear.

On March 9, Parlophone will release BRAVE: DELUXE EDITION as a 4CD/Blu-ray set for $49.98 and a five-LP version for $89.98. The music will also be available digitally.

Both sets include a version of the original studio album newly remastered by renowned producer Steven Wilson, and – for the first time ever – a complete recording of the band’s March 1994 performance in Paris, which has been expanded with nine unreleased tracks.

The CD/Blu-ray also features with the album’s original mix by producer Dave Meegan; plus 96/24 audio of Steven Wilson’s remix of the album in stereo and 5.1. Also included are promo videos for the album’s singles, plus a new documentary about the album that includes concert footage and interviews with the band: singer Steve Hogarth, guitarist Steve Rothery, keyboardist Mark Kelly, bassist Pete Trewavas, and drummer Ian Mosley.

Both the CD/Blu-ray and vinyl versions of Brave are accompanied by illustrated booklets that recount the story behind the daring sound experiments that led to the album’s expansive atmospherics.

The live music on the sets highlights Marillion’s April 29, 1994 concert at La Cigale in Paris. Newly remixed by Michael Hunter, the music includes a performance of Brave in its entirety, which first appeared in 1996 on the band’s double live album, Made Again. Those recordings have been expanded with nine unreleased tracks, including live renditions of fan favorites like “No One Can,” “Easter,” “Waiting To Happen” and “Hooks In You.”

Since Brave was released nearly 25 years ago, Hogarth says appreciation for the album has grown steadily. “…it’s a slow burn – some things acquire a mythical status, and I think Brave deserves that.”

CD, vinyl, and digital breakout versions of the newly remastered original album will follow later in the year.
Pre-Order the 5LP set here – https://rh-ino.co/brave5lp

Pre-Order the 4CD/BluRay set here – https://rh-ino.co/bravecdbr
BRAVE: DELUXE EDITION
4CD/Blu-ray
Track Listing:Disc One: Brave (2018 Steven Wilson Remix)
1.    “Bridge”
2.    “Living With The Big Lie”
3.    “Runaway”
4.    “Goodbye To All That”/”Wave”/”Mad”/”The Opium Den”/”The Slide”/”Standing In The Swing”
5.    “Hard As Love”
6.    “The Hollow Man”
7.    “Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury”/”Now Wash Your Hands”
8.    “Paper Lies”
9.    “Brave”
10.  “The Great Escape”/”The Last Of You”/”Fallin’ From The Moon”
11.  “Made Again”Disc Two: Brave (Dave Meegan Original Album Mix)
1.    “Bridge”
2.    “Living With The Big Lie”
3.    “Runaway”
4.    “Goodbye To All That”/”Wave”/”Mad”/”The Opium Den”/”The Slide”/”Standing In The Swing”
5.    “Hard As Love”
6.    “The Hollow Man”
7.    “Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury”/”Now Wash Your Hands”
8.    “Paper Lies”
9.    “Brave”
10.  “The Great Escape”/”The Last Of You”/”Fallin’ From The Moon”
11.  “Made Again”

Disc Three: Live At La Cigale (4/29/94) (2018 Michael Hunter Remix)
1.    “River”
2.    “Bridge”
3.    “Living With The Big Lie”
4.    “Runaway”
5.    “Goodbye To All That”
6.    “Wave”
7.    “Mad”
8.    “The Opium Den”
9.    “The Slide”
10.  “Standing In The Swing”
11.  “Hard As Love”
12.  “The Hollow Man”
13.  “Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury”
14.  “Now Wash Your Hands”
15.  “Paper Lies”
16.  “Brave”
17.  “The Great Escape”/”The Last of You”/”Fallin’ From the Moon”
18.  “Made Again”

Disc Four: Live At La Cigale (4/29/94) (2018 Michael Hunter Remix)
1.    “Cover My Eyes (Pain and Heaven)”
2.    “Slàinte Mhath”
3.    “No One Can”
4.    “Sympathy”
5.    “Easter”
6.    “Garden Party”
7.    “Waiting to Happen”
8.    “Hooks in You”
9.    “The Space…”

Blu-ray Disc
•    Brave (2018 Steven Wilson Remix)
•    96/24 LPCM Brave Stereo Remix
•    96/24 LPCM Master Audio 5.1 Mix
•    96/24 DTS HD Master Audio 5.1 Mix
•    Documentary: It all Began with the Bright Light – Recollections of Brave
•    Promo Films: “The Great Escape,” “The Hollow Man” and “Alone Again in the Lap of Luxury”
•    Bonus Track: “The Great Escape (Spiral Remake)”

BRAVE: DELUXE EDITION
LP Track Listing

Side One
1.    “Bridge”
2.    “Living With The Big Lie”
3.    “Runaway”

Side Two
1.    “Goodbye To All That”/”Wave”/”Mad”/”The Opium Den”/”The Slide”/”Standing In The Swing”
2.    “Hard As Love”

Side Three
1.    “The Hollow Man”
2.    “Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury”/”Now Wash Your Hands”
3.    “Paper Lies”

Side Four
1.    “Brave”
2.    “The Great Escape”/”The Last Of You”/”Fallin’ From The Moon”
3.    “Made Again”

Side Five 
1.    “River”
2.    “Bridge”
3.    “Living With The Big Lie”
4.    “Runaway”
5.    “Goodbye To All That”

Side Six
1.    “Wave”
2.    “Mad”
3.    “The Opium Den”
4.    “The Slide”
5.    “Standing In The Swing”
6.    “Hard As Love”

Side Seven
1.    “The Hollow Man”
2.    “Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury”
3.    “Now Wash Your Hands”
4.    “Paper Lies”

Side Eight
1.    “Brave”
2.    “The Great Escape”/”The Last of You”/”Fallin’ From the Moon”
3.    “Made Again”

Side Nine
1.    “Cover My Eyes (Pain and Heaven)”
2.    “Slàinte Mhath”
3.    “No One Can”
4.    “Sympathy”
5.    “Easter”

Side Ten
1.    “Garden Party”
2.    “Waiting to Happen”
3.    “Hooks in You”
4.    “The Space…”

Marillion Tour Dates:February 3      Tampa, FL @ Cruise To The Edge
February 9      Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
February 10    Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
February 12    Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
February 13    Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theater
February 15    Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
February 16    Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
February 18    Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
February 19    St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater
February 21    Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
Marillion.com | Facebook  | Twitter

Leave a Reply