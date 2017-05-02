Marillion “Misplaced Childhood” Deluxe Edition available July 21

LOS ANGELES – Marillion helped revitalize progressive rock in 1985 when the band released its third studio album, Misplaced Childhood. The concept record became the British quintet’s most commercially successful album, scoring Top Five hits with “Kayleigh” and “Lavender.” Parlophone builds on the album’s legacy with two new versions that boast remastered sound and unreleased recordings.

MISPLACED CHILDHOOD (DELUXE EDITION) will be released on July 21 as a 4CD/1Blu-Ray set ($59.98) and 4LP boxed set version ($79.98).

The CD/Blu-Ray set includes the original album newly remastered and a 5.1 surround remix by acclaimed producer Steven Wilson. It’s accompanied by a previously unreleased concert from Holland that features a performance of Misplaced Childhood in its entirety, plus demos and rarities remastered exclusively for this set.

The Blu-Ray contains promo videos and an album documentary, as well as high resolution and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes of the album. The entire set is presented in a case-bound book that includes a 60-page booklet with liner notes written by rock writer Dave Everley.

The vinyl version of MISPLACED CHILDHOOD (DELUXE EDITION) features the newly remastered version of the original album and the entire concert from Holland. Pressed on 180-gram vinyl, the four LPs are presented in a 12″ x 12″ lift-top box with a beautiful 24-page booklet containing replica tour program and extensive writing on the history of the album and how it came to be.

Singer Derek Dick (aka Fish), guitarist Steve Rothery, keyboardist Mark Kelly, bassist Pete Trewavas and percussionist Ian Mosley recorded Misplaced Childhood at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany during the spring of 1985. A concept record with two continuous pieces of music, the song cycle explored themes of lost love, lost childhood, and more. Released in June 1985, it was an immediate success, topping the U.K. album chart and earning platinum status. The album included three big hits: “Kayleigh” (#2), “Lavender” (#5), and “Heart Of Lothian” (#29.)

Discs two and three contain an October 1985 concert recorded live at the Muziekcentrum Vredenburg in the city of Utrecht. The performance includes the entire Misplaced Childhood album along with several songs from the band’s earlier albums, like “Script For A Jester’s Tear” and “Fugazi.” All of the live recordings are previously unreleased except for “Chelsea Monday,” which was the B-side to “Heart Of Lothian.” (The full concert is included with the MISPLACED CHILDHOOD (DELUXE EDITION) LP set.)

The Blu-Ray disc contains an hour-long documentary about the album and promo videos for the album single “Lavender,” “Kayleigh,” Lady Nina,” and “Heart Of Lothian.” Also featured is the original album remixed by Steven Wilson in 5.1 Surround Sound and the 2017 remaster in high resolution 96kHz 24bit.. Rounding out the disc are Wilson’s Surround Sound and Stereo remixes of “Lady Nina,” the B-side to “Kayleigh.”

CD, vinyl, and digital breakout versions of the newly remastered original album will follow later in the year.

MISPLACED CHILDHOOD (DELUXE EDITION)

CD/Blu-Ray Track Listing

Disc One: Misplaced Childhood

(2017 Remaster)

1. “Pseudo Silk Kimono”

2. “Kayleigh”

3. “Lavender”

4. “Bitter Suite”

5. “Heart Of Lothian”

6. “Waterhole (Expresso Bongo)”

7. “Lords Of The Backstage”

8. “Blind Curve”

9. “Childhoods End?”

10. “White Feather”

Disc Two: Live in Utrecht 1985

1. “Emerald Lies” (Intro)

2. “Script For A Jester’s Tear”

3. “Incubus”

4. “Chelsea Monday”

5. “The Web”

Disc Three: Live in Utrecht 1985 (continued)

1. “Pseudo Silk Kimono”

2. “Kayleigh”

3. “Lavender”

4. “Bitter Suite”

5. “Heart Of Lothian”

6. “Waterhole (Expresso Bongo)”

7. “Lords Of The Backstage”

8. “Blind Curve”

9. “Childhoods End?”

10. “White Feather”

11. “Fugazi”

12. “Garden Party”

13. “Market Square Heroes”

Disc Four: Demos & B-Sides

1. “Lady Nina”

2. “Freaks”

3. “Kayleigh” – Alternative Mix

4. “Lavender Blue”

5. “Heart Of Lothian”

6. “Lady Nina” – Steven Wilson Stereo Remix

7. “Pseudo Silk Kimono” – Demo

8. “Kayleigh” – Demo

9. “Lavender” – Demo

10. “Bitter Suite: Brief Encounter/Los Weekend” – Demo

11. “Lords Of The Backstage” – Demo

12. “Blue Angel” – Demo

13. “Misplaced Rendezvous” – Demo

14. “Heart Of Lothian:Wide Boy/Curtain Call” – Demo

15. “Waterhole (Expresso Bongo)” – Demo

16. “Passing Strangers: Mylo/Perimeter Walk/Threshold” – Demo

17. “Childhoods End?” – Demo

18. “White Feather” – Demo

Disc Five: Blu-Ray

Childhood Memories (Documentary, 72 mins)

Misplaced Childhood – Steven Wilson5.1 Surround Mix

“Lady Nina” – Steven Wilson 5.1Surround Mix

“Lady Nina” – Steven Wilson Stereo Remix

Misplaced Childhood – 96/24 Stereo Remaster

“Kayleigh” Promo Video

“Lavender” Promo Video

“Heart Of Lothian” Promo Video

“Lady Nina” Promo Video

MISPLACED CHILDHOOD: DELUXE EDITION

4LP Boxed Set

Includes the newly remastered version of the original album and the entire Live At Utrecht 1985 concert.