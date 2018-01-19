Michael Des Barres releases limited run 45 single on red vinyl

January 19, 2018 (Los Angeles) – British musician, actor and broadcaster MICHAEL DES BARRES has today released his first single, “Living in the USA,” on Wicked Cool Records. The single is available on a limited run of 45s on red vinyl, with the A-side of the original composition of “Living in the USA,” and on the B-side, a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Gotta Serve Somebody,” which deals with similar themes. DES BARRES–born in England and raised in the United States–says, “To turn away from an accident and not help is analogous to not addressing the greed, elitism and injustice that is happening in our beautiful country and around the world. This is why I wrote ‘Living in the USA.'”

As the host of Little Steven’s Underground Garage on SiriusXM Radio Channel 21, DES BARRES is heard by millions of listeners five days a week ( 8-11am ET and 9pm-midnight PT ). DES BARRES has sold over 7 million albums as both a recording artist and songwriter. Known as a glam rock icon,DES BARRES was the front man of the bands Silverhead and Detective, personally signed by Jimmy Page to Swan Song records. From 1982 to 1984, Michael was a member of Chequered Past, which included Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols, and Clem Burke (who also plays drums on“Living in the USA“) and Nigel Harrison of Blondie. In 1983, Michael co-penned the song “Obsession,” a number one hit in 27 countries for LA new wave group Animotion. DES BARRES was also the touring singer for the Duran Duran spin-off group, The Power Station, performing with them at Live Aid. Recently, Michael narrated the one-night only performance of Frank Zappa’s legendary 200 Motels with the LA Philharmonic and released a live follow-up to his 2012 album Carnaby Street called Hot ‘n Sticky. Rolling Stone magazine called out Michael’s songwriting in their “Top 25 Albums of 2015” naming his song, “Pain Killer” as a highlight of the critically acclaimed album, Introducing Darlene Love. DES BARRES’ last album, The Key To the Universe was released by F.O.D Records in February 2015.

Over the past five decades, DES BARRES has also appeared in more than 40 feature films such as “To Sir With Love” with Sidney Poitier, “Pink Cadillac”with Clint Eastwood, “The Man From Elysian Fields” with Mick Jagger and“Diary of a Sex Addict” with Rosanna Arquette, as well as over 150 hours of American television shows such as NCIS, Bones, CSI, Seinfeld, Frasier, Roseanne and Melrose Place, and as the infamous assassin Murdoc onMacGyver –a role which DES BARRES will reprise as he guest stars on the MacGyver re-boot on February 2 at 8/7c on CBS.

Wicked Cool Records evolved out of “Little Steven” Van Zandt’s weekly syndicated radio show and SiriusXM channel Little Steven’s Underground Garage. Van Zandt founded the label as a way to further support new rock & roll that wasn’t receiving the recognition it deserved. Among the label’s releases are 10 critically acclaimed compilations including Halloween A Go-Go, Christmas A Go-Go and The Coolest Songs In The World Volumes 1-8, featuring music from the Underground Garage. In 2016 Wicked Cool Records began a unique distribution deal and partnership with The Orchard encompassing both the label’s back catalog and all new Wicked Cool releases, releasing albums from WYLDLIFE, Soraia and more.

