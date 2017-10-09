The Moody Blues’ ‘Days Of Future Passed’ celebrated with 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Los Angeles – October 9, 2017 – The Moody Blues’ Days Of Future Passed will be celebrated with an expanded 50thAnniversary Deluxe Edition to be released November 17 by UMe. The deluxe 2CD/DVD and digital audio edition features the album’s newly restored original 1967 stereo mix, which makes its CD debut here. Due to a damaged master tape of the original mix, the album was remixed in stereo in 1972; this later mix has been used for the album’s subsequent CD reissues. Today’s technology has allowed for the original stereo master to be repaired, and the new 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition pairs that original album mix with the 1972 stereo mix. The commemorative set also features nine BBC Radio session performances, as well as a DVD with a new 5.1 surround sound mix derived from the album’s original 1972 Quad mix, plus previously unreleased video footage of the band performing three key Days Of Future Passed tracks at MIDEM on January 24, 1968, eight weeks after the album’s release. The set also includes a poster designed by Ray Thomas. On the same date, the album’s restored 1967 stereo mix will also be released on 180-gram vinyl.

Days Of Future Passed was the Moody Blues’ landmark second album and is widely considered to have formally marked the beginning of the band’s psychedelic era. Featuring the London Festival Orchestra, this richly orchestrated album followed in the wake of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Magical Mystery Tour but was in itself a unique and highly original piece of work. The album includes the hits “Tuesday Afternoon” and the ever-enduring “Nights In White Satin,” which established the Moody Blues as true pioneers in the development of progressive rock.

The Moody Blues’ Days Of Future Passed 50th Anniversary Tour continues in January 2018 with U.S. dates on sale now. For details, visit moodybluestoday.com.

Currently nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2018, The Moody Blues have been at the forefront of the UK’s classic rock music scene for fifty years and have continued to be a mainstay of concert stages, recording studios and the airwaves to the present day. During their immensely successful career, they have sold, according to the band’s files, more than 70 million albums worldwide and have been the recipients of numerous prestigious awards.

The Moody Blues: Days Of Future Passed 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition [2CD/DVD]

Disc 1 (CD1)

Original 1967 Stereo Mix (previously unreleased on CD)

THE DAY BEGINS DAWN: Dawn Is A Feeling THE MORNING: Another Morning LUNCH BREAK: Peak Hour THE AFTERNOON: Forever Afternoon ( Tuesday ?) / Time To Get Away EVENING: The Sun Set: Twilight Time THE NIGHT: Nights In White Satin

Bonus Tracks

BBC Saturday Club Session

Long Summer Days Think About It Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

BBC Easybeat Session

Love And Beauty Leave This Man Alone Peak Hour

BBC Dave Symonds Session

Nights In White Satin Fly Me High Twilight Time

Disc 2 (CD2)

1972 Stereo Mix

THE DAY BEGINS DAWN: Dawn Is A Feeling THE MORNING: Another Morning LUNCH BREAK: Peak Hour THE AFTERNOON: Forever Afternoon ( Tuesday ?) / Time To Get Away EVENING: The Sun Set: Twilight Time THE NIGHT: Nights In White Satin

Bonus Tracks

Tuesday Afternoon (Alternate Mix) DAWN: Dawn Is A Feeling (Alternate Mix) The Sun Set (Alternate Version without orchestra) Twilight Time (Original vocal mix) I Really Haven’t Got The Time (B-side single) Fly Me High (A-side single) Love And Beauty (A-side single) Leave This Man Alone (B-Side single) Nights In White Satin (A-side single) Cities (B-side single)

Disc 3 (DVD)

Audio Content

5.1 Surround Sound Mix & 96kHz / 24-bit 1967 stereo mix

THE DAY BEGINS / DAWN: Dawn Is A Feeling / THE MORNING: Another Morning / LUNCH BREAK: Peak Hour / THE AFTERNOON: Forever Afternoon (Tuesday?) / Time To Get Away / EVENING: The Sun Set: Twilight Time / THE NIGHT: Nights In White Satin

Visual Content

British Gala Du MIDEM (France 1968): Peak Hour / Tuesday Afternoon / Nights In White Satin

The Moody Blues: Days Of Future Passed [180g Vinyl LP]

Restored Original 1967 Stereo Mix

Side One

THE DAY BEGINS DAWN: Dawn Is A Feeling THE MORNING: Another Morning LUNCH BREAK: Peak Hour

Side Two