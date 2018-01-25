The Moody Blues “Days Of Future Passed Live” to be released on March 23, 2018

New York, NY (January 25, 2018)–On March 28, 2018, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release Days Of Future Passed Live by The Moody Blues on DVD, Blu-ray and 2CD. Filmed in high definition, this title captures The Moody Blues delivering an incredible performance of Days Of Future Passed live in its entirety with a full orchestra. This stunning concert includes: “Nights In White Satin”, “TuesdayAfternoon (Forever Afternoon)”, “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)”, “Isn’t Life Strange”, “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere”, “Question”, “Ride My See-Saw”, and many more.

The Moody Blues’ classic 1967 album Days Of Future Passed is regarded as one of the foundation stones of the progressive rock genre. In 2017, the band headed out on the album’s 50th Anniversary Tour which included the wonderful show captured here at the Sony Centre For The Performing Arts in Toronto, accompanied by a full orchestra. The concert begins with the band by themselves performing a selection of classic Moody Blues tracks before they are joined by the orchestra to perform Days Of Future Passed in its entirety plus a couple of fantastic encore tracks. The Bonus Feature, entitled “Remembering Days Of Future Passed”, delivers brand new interviews with Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge discussing the making of this classic album.

The Moody Blues — Justin Hayward (guitar, vocals); John Lodge (bass, vocals); Graeme Edge (drums, percussion) – are joined on stage by Norda Mullen (flute, guitar, percussion, vocals); Julie Ragins (keyboards, percussion, guitar, saxophone, vocals); Alan Hewitt (keyboards, vocals); Billy Ashbaugh (drums, percussion) and Elliot Davis (musical director, conductor and co-arranger). The live show also features the voice of Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons on the two spoken word tracks: “Morning Glory” and “Late Lament”.

Days Of Future Passed Live is without doubt the definitive live version of this much-loved album and will be treasured by fans of The Moody Blues for years to come.

TRACK LISTING

Part One – The Moody Blues In Concert (CD Disc 1)

1) I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band) 2) The Voice 3) Steppin’ In A Slide Zone 4) Say It With Love 5) Nervous 6) Your Wildest Dreams 7) Isn’t Life Strange 8) I Know You’re Out There Somewhere 9) The Story In Your Eyes

Part Two – Days Of Future Passed Live (CD Disc 2)

10) The Day Begins 11) Morning Glory 12) Dawn (Prelude) 13) Dawn Is A Feeling 14) The Morning (Prelude) 15) Another Morning 16) Lunch Break (Prelude) 17) Peak Hour 18) Tuesday Afternoon (Forever Afternoon) 19) Evening (Time To Get Away) 20) The Sun Set (Prelude)

21) The Sun Set 22) Twilight (Prelude) 23) Twilight Time 24) Late Lament 25) Nights In White Satin 26) The Night (Finale)

Encore

27) Question 28) Ride My See-Saw