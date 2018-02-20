Music News

On April 20, 2018, ‘The Who Live at The Fillmore East 1968’ will be released as a 2-CD/3-LP. ►
The Rock & Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Mississippi has been voted No. 5 in USA Today’s contest for the 10 Best Mississippi Attractions. ►
Available February 15, 2017, Bill Kopp’s new book “Reinventing Pink Floyd will celebrate the 45th anniversary of “The Dark Side of the Moon.” ►
Otherworld Cottage announces its DVD release of the 20th Anniversary Platinum Edition of Travis Pike’s 1997 World Premiere Performance of “Grumpuss.” ►
Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne releases a new video and single, The Dreamer, on Inside Recordings, distributed via Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA). ►
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul are celebrating the season with a very special holiday single. “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight).” ►
Author/musician Ken Sharp became so saddened by the sudden passing of David Cassidy he felt compelled to write a song about him called “I Wanna Be David Cassidy.” ►
This year, Record Store Day has teamed up with Dawes for the first ever record to be released on Small Business Saturday, “We’re All Gonna Live.” ►
It’s the BRITISH ROCK ISSUE and Ringo Starr has a lot to talk about: new music and old experiences. And peace, of course. ►
Making Vinyl conference reflects existing and new pressing plants, as well as record labels and indie retailers. ►