Music release highlights, February 2017

Here are some music releases to consider for February 2017:
Feb 3
Aerosmith
Unplugged 1990
Zip City
Art Blakey / Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers / Thelonious Monk
Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk
Art Farmer
Live at the Half Note
Art Pepper
Art Pepper Presents West Coast Sessions, Vol. 2: Pete Jolly
Omnivore
Art Pepper
Art Pepper Presents West Coast Sessions, Vol. 1: Sonny Stitt
Omnivore
Ben Lee
Freedom, Love and the Recuperation of the Human Mind
Benny Goodman
The Absolutely Essential 3 CD Collection
Big 3
Beth Hart
Fire on the Floor
Provogue
Bette St. Claire
What Is There to Say
Bill Evans
On a Monday Evening
Bill Evans Trio / Herbie Mann
Nirvana
Bill Wyman / Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings
Kings of Rhythm, Vol. 4: Race With the Devil
Demon / Edsel
Black Sabbath
The Ultimate Collection
Rhino
Black Star Riders
Heavy Fire
Nuclear Blast
Blonde on Blonde
Reflections on a Life [Remastered & Expanded]
Esoteric Recordings
Bob Dylan
Another Side of Bob [Numbered Limited Edition 180g 45RPM Vinyl 2LP]
Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab
Bob Dylan
The Unplugged Rehearsals
Sonic Boom
Bob Dylan
Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan [Numbered Limited Edition Mono 180g 45rpm Vinyl 2LP]
Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab
Bruce Springsteen
Sweden Broadcast 1988
Hobo
Camel
Mirage
Camel
Camel
Camel
Ichigo Ichie: Camel Live in Japan
Chameleon
Chameleon [Expanded Edition]
Cherry Red
Charles Mingus
Blues & Roots
Chuck Berry / Little Richard
Chuck Berry vs. Little Richard
ZYX Music
Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown
Boogie Uproar: The Complete Aladdin/Peacock Singles As & Bs 1947-1961
Jasmine Records
Colosseum II
Strange New Flesh
Communions
Blue
Fat Possum
Cowboy Junkies
The Trinity Session
Dale Evans / Roy Rogers / Roy Rogers & Dale Evans
Westward Ho! Song Wagon of the West
Jasmine Records
Deep Purple
Time for Bedlam
Ear Music
Deep Purple
The House of Blue Light
Deep Purple
Perfect Strangers
Delaney & Bonnie
Motel Shot [Bonus Tracks]
Real Gone Music
Derringer
The Complete Blue Sky Albums 1976-1978
Cherry Red / Hear No Evil
Dinah Washington
Drinking Again
Elbow
Cast of Thousands
Polydor
Elbow
Little Fictions
Polydor
Elmore James
The Essential Recordings
Primo
Fairground Attraction
First of a Million Kisses [Expanded Edition]
Cherry Red
Fairport Convention
Five Classic Albums, Vol. 2
Spectrum Music
Georgie Fame
Fame at Last
Georgie Fame
Sweet Things
Georgie Fame / Georgie Fame & the Blue Flames
Rhythm and Blues at the Flamingo
Georgie Fame / The Harry South Big Band
Sound Venture
Graham Parker / Graham Parker & the Rumour
Live in New York
Let Them Eat Vinyl
Graham Parker / Graham Parker & the Rumour
Live in Bremen
Let Them Eat Vinyl
Hawkwind
The GWR Years 1988-1991
Atomhenge
Japandroids
Near to the Wild Heart of Life
Epitaph
Jeff Beck
Rock ‘n’ Roll Party (Honoring Les Paul)
Jeff Beck
Live+
Jeff Beck
Loud Hailer
Jeff Beck
Emotion & Commotion [Japanese Edition]
Jermaine Stewart
Say It Again [Deluxe Edition]
Cherry Pop
Jerry Vale
And This Is My Beloved: The Great Hit Sounds of Jerry Vale
Jasmine Records
Before I Forget [Expanded Edition]
Purple Records Ltd.
Judas Priest
Turbo 30 [Remastered 30th Anniversary Edition]
Sony Music
King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.10 Nagoya
King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.12 Osaka
King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.18 Tokyo
King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.14 Tokyo
King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.16 Tokyo
King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.15 Tokyo
King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.09 Tokyo
King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.13 Osaka
Kreator
Gods of Violence
Nuclear Blast
L.A. Guns
A Fistful of Guns: Anthology 1985-2012
Deadline Music
Larry Coryell
Coryell
Real Gone Music
Leonard Bernstein / Dave Brubeck / New York Philharmonic
Bernstein Plays Brubeck Plays Bernstein
Leonard Cohen
From the Shadows
Zip City
Leonard Cohen
Songs of Love and Hate
Lesley Gore
Love Me by Name [Bonus Tracks]
Real Gone Music
Manilla Road
Crystal Logic [Transparent Blue Vinyl]
High Roller Records
Michael Schenker Group
Hard Rock Legends: Markthalle 1981
Let Them Eat Vinyl / Rock Classics
Motörhead
What’s Wordsworth
Back on Black
Motörhead
Motörhead
Back on Black
Mumford & Sons
Live from South Africa: Dust and Thunder [Video]
Eagle Rock
Nina Simone
The Amazing Nina Simone
Ornette Coleman
Ornette
Rick Wakeman
Phantom of the Opera
Gonzo Distribution Ltd. / RRaw
Rick Wakeman
Piano Portraits
Universal
Rod Stewart
Sing It Again Rod
Rod Stewart
Never a Dull Moment
Rod Stewart
Every Picture Tells a Story
Rod Stewart
An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down
Rod Stewart
Gasoline Alley
Rod Stewart
Smiler
Roxy Music
Avalon [Half-Speed Mastered]
Virgin EMI
Sarah Vaughan
Star Eyes
Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
The Planet Sessions
Ace
Soft Machine
Six
Soft Machine
Live at the Paradiso, 1969
Real Gone Music
Spooky Tooth
You Broke My Heart So I Busted Your Jaw
Spooky Tooth
Spooky Two
Spooky Tooth
The Last Puff
Spooky Tooth
Witness
Spooky Tooth
It’s All About
Stan Getz
The Essential Recordings
Primo
Stereophonics
Language. Sex. Violence. Other?
Universal / Virgin EMI
Stereophonics
You Gotta Go There to Come Back
Universal / Virgin EMI
Stereophonics
Word Gets Around
Universal / Virgin EMI
Stereophonics
Just Enough Education to Perform [LP]
Universal / Virgin EMI
Stereophonics
Performance and Cocktails
Universal / Virgin EMI
Steve Forbert
Flying at Night
Rolling Tide Records / Virtual Label
Steve Miller Band
The Joker
Capitol
Stevie Nicks
Bella Donna
Stevie Nicks
Wild Heart [Deluxe Edition]
Stevie Ray Vaughan / Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble
Texas Flood
Epic
Supertramp
Extremes [DVD/CD]
Gonzo
T.S.O.L.
The Trigger Complex
Rise Records
The Alan Parsons Project
I Robot
Arista
The Move
Magnetic Waves of Sound: The Best of the Move
Esoteric Recordings
The Ventures
The Ventures Collection: 1960-62 [Acrobat]
Acrobat
Tygers of Pan Tang
The Cage
Tygers of Pan Tang
Wild Cat
Tygers of Pan Tang
Crazy Nights
Tygers of Pan Tang
Spellbound
Various Artists
60s Jukebox Hits [ZYX Music]
WO / ZYX Music
Various Artists
Dixieland Party [ZYX Music]
ZYX Music
Various Artists
Love’s Been Good to Me: The Songs of Rod Mckuen
Ace
Weather Report
Sweetnighter
Talking Elephant
Wreckless Eric
The Wonderful World of Wreckless Eric
Edsel
Wreckless Eric
Big Smash!
Edsel\
Wreckless Eric
Wreckless Eric
Edsel
Wyclef Jean
J’ouvert
Heads Music
Feb10
Albert Lee
Black Claw & Country Fever
Greyscale
Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers
Like Someone in Love
Doxy Records
Big Star
Complete Third, Vol. 2: Roughs to Mixes
Omnivore
Black Star Riders
Heavy Fire
Nuclear Blast
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Christmas in Connecticut
Zip City
Bon Jovi
The Albums
Island / Mercury
Danzig
Lost Tracks of Danzig, Vol. 1
AFM Records
Danzig
Lost Tracks of Danzig, Vol. 2
AFM Records
Danzig
The Lost Tracks of Danzig
AFM Records
Danzig
Lost Tracks of Danzig, Vol. 3
AFM Records
Dean Martin
Dino! Italian Love Songs [Lp]
Capitol
Def Leppard
And There Will Be a Next Time… Live from Detroit [Video]
Eagle Rock
Depeche Mode
Playing the Angel
Mute
Depeche Mode
Ultra
Mute
Depeche Mode
Exciter
Mute
Depeche Mode
Sounds of the Universe
Mute
Dr. John
The Return of the Tripper
Zip City
Duran Duran
Duran Duran (The Wedding Album)
East of Eden
New Leaf
Code 7 / Prog Temple
Gene Clark
Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982
Sierra
Gene Vincent
The Complete Singles: As & Bs 1956-62
Acrobat
George Jones / The Smokey Mountain Boys
George Jones & the Smoky Mountain Boys
Rounder
Gerry Mulligan
The Pacific Jazz Collection
Enlightenment
Grateful Dead
Live at Tivoli, 1972
Go Faster Records
Hot Tuna
Phosphorescent Rat [Red Swirl Vinyl]
Culture Factory
Iggy Pop
Post Pop Depression: Live from Royal Albert Hall
Loma Vista Recordings
Jefferson Airplane
Nothing in Particular
All Access
Jerry Garcia / John Kahn
Santa Cruz Blues: Catalyst Club Broadcast 1985
Zip City
Maceo Parker
Roots Revisited: Bremen Concert
Minor Music
Marc Bolan
Skycloaked Lord
Easy Action Records
Michael Bolton
Songs of Cinema
Frontiers Records
Nat King Cole
Unforgettable: Songs by Nat King Cole [LP]
Capitol
Natalie Cole
Unpredictable
Capitol
No-Man
Schoolyard Ghosts
Kscope
Ornette Coleman
The Complete Albums Collection 1958-1962
Enlightenment Series
Phil Milstein / Thurston Moore
Songs We Taught the Lord, Vol. 2
Feeding Tube Records
Phil Milstein / Thurston Moore
Songs We Taught the Lord, Vol. 1
Feeding Tube Records
Plácido Domingo
Best Wishes from Plácido Domingo: La Gioconda, L’Africaine [Video]
ArtHaus Musik
Queen
Greatest Hits II
Hollywood
Queensrÿche
Promised Land
Back On Black
Queensrÿche
Empire
Back On Black
Randy Newman
Live at the Boarding House ’72
Live on Vinyl
Ray Davies
Return to Waterloo
Wienerworld
Red Hot Chili Peppers
In Their Own Words
I.V. Media
Ryan Adams
Prisoner
Simon Kirke
All Because of You
BMG Rights Management / The End
Sonny James
The Singles Collection 1952-62
Acrobat
Sonny Stitt
The Classic Albums Collection: 1957-1963
Enlightenment Series
Sun Ra
Spaceways
Org Music
The Average White Band
AWB
Friday Music
The Brian Jonestown Massacre
Dropping Bombs on the Sun
A Recordings
The Godfathers
Big Bad Beautiful Noise
Godfathers Recordings / Metropolis
The Moonglows
The Complete Singles: As & Bs 1953-62
Acrobat
The Sadies
Northern Passages
Yep Roc
The Who
My Generation
Geffen
The Yardbirds
Sounds I Heard
Easy Action Records
Tony Bennett
The Singles Collection 1951-62
Acrobat
U.D.O.
Dominator[Gold Vinyl]
AFM Records
U.D.O.
Rev-Raptor [Neon Yellow Vinyl]
AFM Records
Various Artists
New Jazz Festival Balver Hohle: New Jazz
Be! Jazz
Vic Chesnutt
Drunk
New West
Feb 17
3 Doors Down
The Better Life
Republic
Alison Krauss
Windy City [Deluxe Edition]
Capitol
Ben Folds
Songs for Silverman [LP]
Analog Sparks
Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band
Electricity 1967-1968
Greyscale
Eagles
Transmission Impossible
Eat to the Beat
Golden Earring
Complete Studio Recordings
Grateful Dead
San Francisco 1976, Vol. 1
Parachute
Grateful Dead
San Francisco 1976, Vol. 3
Parachute
Grateful Dead
San Francisco 1976, Vol. 2
Parachute
John Lee Hooker
That’s Where It’s At!
Fantasy / Stax
Nektar
A Tab in the Ocean
Purple Pyramid
Parquet Courts
Captive of the Sun
Rough Trade
Return to Forever
Live: Complete Concert
RMBLR
RMBLR
Fat Possum
Robby Krieger
In Session
Purple Pyramid
Ryan Adams
Prisoner
Blue Note / Virgin EMI
Simon & Garfunkel
Tripping Down the Alleyways
Go Faster Records
Simon Kirke
All Because of You
BMG Rights Management
Son Volt
Notes of Blue
Transmit Sound
Stan Getz
More West Coast Jazz with Stan Getz
Stan Getz
The Steamer
Stan Getz
Best Of
Stan Getz
The Soft Swing
Stan Getz
Dynasty
Stan Getz
Nobody Else But Me
Stan Getz
Reflections
Stan Getz
At Large
Stan Getz
Bossas and Ballads: The Lost Sessions
Stan Getz Quartet
Live in Paris
Starpoint
Restless/Sensational
Cherry Red
Steve Winwood
Arc of a Diver
Island
Steve Winwood
Talking Back to the Night
Island
Stevie Ray Vaughan
1984-1989: Lonestar [Video]
Sexy Intellectual
Super Furry Animals
Radiator
The Damned
Damned Damned Damned [2017 Remaster]
Sanctuary Records
Timothy B. Schmit
Leap of Faith
Man in the Moon
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Torpedoes in Texas: Houston 1979
Parachute
Virgin Steele
Visions of Eden: The Lilith Project (A Barbaric Romantic Movie of the Mind)
Steamhammer
W.A.S.P.
Double Live Assassins
Madfish
Feb 24
Asia
Symfonia: Live in Bulgaria 2013
Frontiers Records
Bachman–Turner Overdrive
Street Action/Rock N Roll Nights
BGO
Bonnie Tyler
The Collection
Music Club Deluxe
Bruce Springsteen
Dress Rehearsal Broadcast 1992
Parachute
Buddy Holly
The Rough Guide to Buddy Holly & the Crickets
World Music Network
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Tourist
Clap Your Hands
Erasure
The Circus
Intervention Records
Gary Moore
Wild Frontier
Virgin EMI
Gary Moore
Run for Cover
Virgin EMI
Gary Moore
Still Got the Blues
Virgin EMI
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
Live at Rockpalast, Dortmund 1980
MIG / MIG Music
Gerry Rafferty
Can I Have My Money Back? [Remastered & Expanded]
Cherry Red / Esoteric Recordings
Judy Collins
Love Letter to Sondheim [Video]
Cleopatra / Wienerworld
Judy Collins
A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim
Wildflower
Lenny Bruce
The Sick Humor of Lenny Bruce
Greyscale
Los Campesinos!
Sick Scenes
Wichita
Modern English
Take Me to the Trees
Inkind
Pat Travers
Live at Rockpalast, Cologne 1976
Made in Germany / MIG Music
Status Quo
Keep ‘Em Coming! The Collection
Music Club Deluxe
Sun Ra
When Angels Speak of Love
Tom Waits
Cold Beer on a Hot Night
Parachute