Music release highlights, February 2017

|

Here are some music releases to consider for February 2017:

Feb 3

Aerosmith
Unplugged 1990
Zip City

Art Blakey / Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers / Thelonious Monk
Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk

Art Farmer
Live at the Half Note

ArtPepper-PeteJollyArt Pepper
Art Pepper Presents West Coast Sessions, Vol. 2: Pete Jolly
Omnivore

Art Pepper
Art Pepper Presents West Coast Sessions, Vol. 1: Sonny Stitt
Omnivore

Ben Lee
Freedom, Love and the Recuperation of the Human Mind

Benny Goodman
The Absolutely Essential 3 CD Collection
Big 3

Beth Hart
Fire on the Floor
Provogue

Bette St. Claire
What Is There to Say

Bill Evans
On a Monday Evening

Bill Evans Trio / Herbie Mann
Nirvana

Bill Wyman / Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings
Kings of Rhythm, Vol. 4: Race With the Devil
Demon / Edsel

Black Sabbath
The Ultimate Collection
Rhino

Black Star Riders
Heavy Fire
Nuclear Blast

Blonde on Blonde
Reflections on a Life [Remastered & Expanded]
Esoteric Recordings

Bob Dylan
Another Side of Bob [Numbered Limited Edition 180g 45RPM Vinyl 2LP]
Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab

Bob Dylan
The Unplugged Rehearsals
Sonic Boom

Bob Dylan
Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan [Numbered Limited Edition Mono 180g 45rpm Vinyl 2LP]
Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab

Bruce Springsteen
Sweden Broadcast 1988
Hobo

Camel
Mirage

Camel
Camel

Camel
Ichigo Ichie: Camel Live in Japan

Chameleon
Chameleon [Expanded Edition]
Cherry Red

Charles Mingus
Blues & Roots

Chuck Berry / Little Richard
Chuck Berry vs. Little Richard
ZYX Music

Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown
Boogie Uproar: The Complete Aladdin/Peacock Singles As & Bs 1947-1961
Jasmine Records

Colosseum II
Strange New Flesh

Communions
Blue
Fat Possum

Cowboy Junkies
The Trinity Session

Dale Evans / Roy Rogers / Roy Rogers & Dale Evans
Westward Ho! Song Wagon of the West
Jasmine Records

Deep Purple
Time for Bedlam
Ear Music

Deep Purple
The House of Blue Light

Deep Purple
Perfect Strangers

Delaney & Bonnie
Motel Shot [Bonus Tracks]
Real Gone Music

Derringer
The Complete Blue Sky Albums 1976-1978
Cherry Red / Hear No Evil

Dinah Washington
Drinking Again

Elbow
Cast of Thousands
Polydor

Elbow
Little Fictions
Polydor

Elmore James
The Essential Recordings
Primo

Fairground Attraction
First of a Million Kisses [Expanded Edition]
Cherry Red

Fairport Convention
Five Classic Albums, Vol. 2
Spectrum Music

Georgie Fame
Fame at Last

Georgie Fame
Sweet Things

Georgie Fame / Georgie Fame & the Blue Flames
Rhythm and Blues at the Flamingo

Georgie Fame / The Harry South Big Band
Sound Venture

Graham Parker / Graham Parker & the Rumour
Live in New York
Let Them Eat Vinyl

Graham Parker / Graham Parker & the Rumour
Live in Bremen
Let Them Eat Vinyl

Hawkwind
The GWR Years 1988-1991
Atomhenge

Japandroids
Near to the Wild Heart of Life
Epitaph

Jeff Beck
Rock ‘n’ Roll Party (Honoring Les Paul)

Jeff Beck
Live+

Jeff Beck
Loud Hailer

Jeff Beck
Emotion & Commotion [Japanese Edition]

Jermaine Stewart
Say It Again [Deluxe Edition]
Cherry Pop

Jerry Vale
And This Is My Beloved: The Great Hit Sounds of Jerry Vale

Jasmine Records
Before I Forget [Expanded Edition]
Purple Records Ltd.

Judas Priest
Turbo 30 [Remastered 30th Anniversary Edition]
Sony Music

King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.10 Nagoya

King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.12 Osaka

King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.18 Tokyo

King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.14 Tokyo

King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.16 Tokyo
King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.15 Tokyo

King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.09 Tokyo

King Crimson
Collectors Club 1981.12.13 Osaka

Kreator
Gods of Violence
Nuclear Blast

L.A. Guns
A Fistful of Guns: Anthology 1985-2012
Deadline Music

Larry Coryell
Coryell
Real Gone Music

Leonard Bernstein / Dave Brubeck / New York Philharmonic
Bernstein Plays Brubeck Plays Bernstein

Leonard Cohen
From the Shadows
Zip City

Leonard Cohen
Songs of Love and Hate

Lesley Gore
Love Me by Name [Bonus Tracks]
Real Gone Music

Manilla Road
Crystal Logic [Transparent Blue Vinyl]
High Roller Records

Michael Schenker Group
Hard Rock Legends: Markthalle 1981
Let Them Eat Vinyl / Rock Classics

Motörhead
What’s Wordsworth
Back on Black

Motörhead
Motörhead
Back on Black

Mumford & Sons
Live from South Africa: Dust and Thunder [Video]
Eagle Rock

Nina Simone
The Amazing Nina Simone

Ornette Coleman
Ornette

Rick Wakeman
Phantom of the Opera
Gonzo Distribution Ltd. / RRaw

Rick Wakeman
Piano Portraits
Universal

Rod Stewart
Sing It Again Rod

Rod Stewart
Never a Dull Moment

Rod Stewart
Every Picture Tells a Story

Rod Stewart
An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down

Rod Stewart
Gasoline Alley

Rod Stewart
Smiler

Roxy Music
Avalon [Half-Speed Mastered]
Virgin EMI

Sarah Vaughan
Star Eyes

Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
The Planet Sessions
Ace

Soft Machine
Six

Soft Machine
Live at the Paradiso, 1969
Real Gone Music

Spooky Tooth
You Broke My Heart So I Busted Your Jaw

Spooky Tooth
Spooky Two

Spooky Tooth
The Last Puff

Spooky Tooth
Witness

Spooky Tooth
It’s All About

Stan Getz
The Essential Recordings
Primo

Stereophonics
Language. Sex. Violence. Other?
Universal / Virgin EMI

Stereophonics
You Gotta Go There to Come Back
Universal / Virgin EMI

Stereophonics
Word Gets Around
Universal / Virgin EMI

Stereophonics
Just Enough Education to Perform [LP]
Universal / Virgin EMI

Stereophonics
Performance and Cocktails
Universal / Virgin EMI

Steve Forbert
Flying at Night
Rolling Tide Records / Virtual Label

Steve Miller Band
The Joker
Capitol

Stevie Nicks
Bella Donna

Stevie Nicks
Wild Heart [Deluxe Edition]

Stevie Ray Vaughan / Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble
Texas Flood
Epic

Supertramp
Extremes [DVD/CD]
Gonzo

T.S.O.L.
The Trigger Complex
Rise Records

The Alan Parsons Project
I Robot
Arista

The Move
Magnetic Waves of Sound: The Best of the Move
Esoteric Recordings

The Ventures
The Ventures Collection: 1960-62 [Acrobat]
Acrobat

Tygers of Pan Tang
The Cage

Tygers of Pan Tang
Wild Cat

Tygers of Pan Tang
Crazy Nights

Tygers of Pan Tang
Spellbound

Various Artists
60s Jukebox Hits [ZYX Music]
WO / ZYX Music

Various Artists
Dixieland Party [ZYX Music]
ZYX Music

Various Artists
Love’s Been Good to Me: The Songs of Rod Mckuen
Ace

Weather Report
Sweetnighter
Talking Elephant

Wreckless Eric
The Wonderful World of Wreckless Eric
Edsel

Wreckless Eric
Big Smash!
Edsel\

Wreckless Eric
Wreckless Eric
Edsel

Wyclef Jean
J’ouvert
Heads Music

 

Feb10

Albert Lee
Black Claw & Country Fever
Greyscale

Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers
Like Someone in Love
Doxy Records

Big Star
Complete Third, Vol. 2: Roughs to Mixes
Omnivore

Black Star Riders
Heavy Fire
Nuclear Blast

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Christmas in Connecticut
Zip City

Bon Jovi
The Albums
Island / Mercury

Danzig
Lost Tracks of Danzig, Vol. 1
AFM Records

Danzig
Lost Tracks of Danzig, Vol. 2
AFM Records

Danzig
The Lost Tracks of Danzig
AFM Records

Danzig
Lost Tracks of Danzig, Vol. 3
AFM Records

Dean Martin
Dino! Italian Love Songs [Lp]
Capitol

Def Leppard
And There Will Be a Next Time… Live from Detroit [Video]
Eagle Rock

Depeche Mode
Playing the Angel
Mute

Depeche Mode
Ultra
Mute

Depeche Mode
Exciter
Mute

Depeche Mode
Sounds of the Universe
Mute

Dr. John
The Return of the Tripper
Zip City

Duran Duran
Duran Duran (The Wedding Album)

East of Eden
New Leaf
Code 7 / Prog Temple

Gene Clark
Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982
Sierra

Gene Vincent
The Complete Singles: As & Bs 1956-62
Acrobat

George Jones / The Smokey Mountain Boys
George Jones & the Smoky Mountain Boys
Rounder

Gerry Mulligan
The Pacific Jazz Collection
Enlightenment

Grateful Dead
Live at Tivoli, 1972
Go Faster Records

Hot Tuna
Phosphorescent Rat [Red Swirl Vinyl]
Culture Factory

Iggy Pop
Post Pop Depression: Live from Royal Albert Hall
Loma Vista Recordings

Jefferson Airplane
Nothing in Particular
All Access

Jerry Garcia / John Kahn
Santa Cruz Blues: Catalyst Club Broadcast 1985
Zip City

Maceo Parker
Roots Revisited: Bremen Concert
Minor Music

Marc Bolan
Skycloaked Lord
Easy Action Records

Michael Bolton
Songs of Cinema
Frontiers Records

Nat King Cole
Unforgettable: Songs by Nat King Cole [LP]
Capitol

Natalie Cole
Unpredictable
Capitol

No-Man
Schoolyard Ghosts
Kscope

Ornette Coleman
The Complete Albums Collection 1958-1962
Enlightenment Series

Phil Milstein / Thurston Moore
Songs We Taught the Lord, Vol. 2
Feeding Tube Records

Phil Milstein / Thurston Moore
Songs We Taught the Lord, Vol. 1
Feeding Tube Records

Plácido Domingo
Best Wishes from Plácido Domingo: La Gioconda, L’Africaine [Video]
ArtHaus Musik

Queen
Greatest Hits II
Hollywood

Queensrÿche
Promised Land
Back On Black

Queensrÿche
Empire
Back On Black

Randy Newman
Live at the Boarding House ’72
Live on Vinyl

Ray Davies
Return to Waterloo
Wienerworld

Red Hot Chili Peppers
In Their Own Words
I.V. Media

Ryan Adams
Prisoner

Simon Kirke
All Because of You
BMG Rights Management / The End

Sonny James
The Singles Collection 1952-62
Acrobat

Sonny Stitt
The Classic Albums Collection: 1957-1963
Enlightenment Series

Sun Ra
Spaceways
Org Music

The Average White Band
AWB
Friday Music

The Brian Jonestown Massacre
Dropping Bombs on the Sun
A Recordings

The Godfathers
Big Bad Beautiful Noise
Godfathers Recordings / Metropolis

The Moonglows
The Complete Singles: As & Bs 1953-62
Acrobat

The Sadies
Northern Passages
Yep Roc

The Who
My Generation
Geffen

The Yardbirds
Sounds I Heard
Easy Action Records

Tony Bennett
The Singles Collection 1951-62
Acrobat

U.D.O.
Dominator[Gold Vinyl]
AFM Records

U.D.O.
Rev-Raptor [Neon Yellow Vinyl]
AFM Records

Various Artists
New Jazz Festival Balver Hohle: New Jazz
Be! Jazz

Vic Chesnutt
Drunk
New West

 

Feb 17

3 Doors Down
The Better Life
Republic

Alison Krauss
Windy City [Deluxe Edition]
Capitol

Ben Folds
Songs for Silverman [LP]
Analog Sparks

Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band
Electricity 1967-1968
Greyscale

Eagles
Transmission Impossible
Eat to the Beat

Golden Earring
Complete Studio Recordings

Grateful Dead
San Francisco 1976, Vol. 1
Parachute

Grateful Dead
San Francisco 1976, Vol. 3
Parachute

Grateful Dead
San Francisco 1976, Vol. 2
Parachute

John Lee Hooker
That’s Where It’s At!
Fantasy / Stax

Nektar
A Tab in the Ocean
Purple Pyramid

Parquet Courts
Captive of the Sun
Rough Trade

Return to Forever
Live: Complete Concert

RMBLR
RMBLR
Fat Possum

Robby Krieger
In Session
Purple Pyramid

Ryan Adams
Prisoner
Blue Note / Virgin EMI

Simon & Garfunkel
Tripping Down the Alleyways
Go Faster Records

Simon Kirke
All Because of You
BMG Rights Management

Son Volt
Notes of Blue
Transmit Sound

Stan Getz
More West Coast Jazz with Stan Getz

Stan Getz
The Steamer

Stan Getz
Best Of

Stan Getz
The Soft Swing

Stan Getz
Dynasty

Stan Getz
Nobody Else But Me

Stan Getz
Reflections

Stan Getz
At Large

Stan Getz
Bossas and Ballads: The Lost Sessions

Stan Getz Quartet
Live in Paris

Starpoint
Restless/Sensational
Cherry Red

Steve Winwood
Arc of a Diver
Island

Steve Winwood
Talking Back to the Night
Island

Stevie Ray Vaughan
1984-1989: Lonestar [Video]
Sexy Intellectual

Super Furry Animals
Radiator
The Damned
Damned Damned Damned [2017 Remaster]
Sanctuary Records

Timothy B. Schmit
Leap of Faith
Man in the Moon

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Torpedoes in Texas: Houston 1979
Parachute

Virgin Steele
Visions of Eden: The Lilith Project (A Barbaric Romantic Movie of the Mind)
Steamhammer

W.A.S.P.
Double Live Assassins
Madfish

 

Feb 24

Asia
Symfonia: Live in Bulgaria 2013
Frontiers Records

Bachman–Turner Overdrive
Street Action/Rock N Roll Nights
BGO

Bonnie Tyler
The Collection
Music Club Deluxe

Bruce Springsteen
Dress Rehearsal Broadcast 1992
Parachute

Buddy Holly
The Rough Guide to Buddy Holly & the Crickets
World Music Network

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Tourist

Clap Your Hands
Erasure

The Circus
Intervention Records

Gary Moore
Wild Frontier
Virgin EMI

Gary Moore
Run for Cover
Virgin EMI

Gary Moore
Still Got the Blues
Virgin EMI

George Thorogood & the Destroyers
Live at Rockpalast, Dortmund 1980
MIG / MIG Music

Gerry Rafferty
Can I Have My Money Back? [Remastered & Expanded]
Cherry Red / Esoteric Recordings

Judy Collins
Love Letter to Sondheim [Video]
Cleopatra / Wienerworld

Judy Collins
A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim
Wildflower

Lenny Bruce
The Sick Humor of Lenny Bruce
Greyscale

Los Campesinos!
Sick Scenes
Wichita

Modern English
Take Me to the Trees
Inkind

Pat Travers
Live at Rockpalast, Cologne 1976
Made in Germany / MIG Music

Status Quo
Keep ‘Em Coming! The Collection
Music Club Deluxe

Sun Ra
When Angels Speak of Love

Tom Waits
Cold Beer on a Hot Night
Parachute

