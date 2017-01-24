Music release highlights, February 2017

Here are some music releases to consider for February 2017:

Feb 3

Aerosmith

Unplugged 1990

Zip City

Art Blakey / Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers / Thelonious Monk

Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk

Art Farmer

Live at the Half Note

Art Pepper

Art Pepper Presents West Coast Sessions, Vol. 2: Pete Jolly

Omnivore

Art Pepper

Art Pepper Presents West Coast Sessions, Vol. 1: Sonny Stitt

Omnivore

Ben Lee

Freedom, Love and the Recuperation of the Human Mind

Benny Goodman

The Absolutely Essential 3 CD Collection

Big 3

Beth Hart

Fire on the Floor

Provogue

Bette St. Claire

What Is There to Say

Bill Evans

On a Monday Evening

Bill Evans Trio / Herbie Mann

Nirvana

Bill Wyman / Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings

Kings of Rhythm, Vol. 4: Race With the Devil

Demon / Edsel

Black Sabbath

The Ultimate Collection

Rhino

Black Star Riders

Heavy Fire

Nuclear Blast

Blonde on Blonde

Reflections on a Life [Remastered & Expanded]

Esoteric Recordings

Bob Dylan

Another Side of Bob [Numbered Limited Edition 180g 45RPM Vinyl 2LP]

Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab

Bob Dylan

The Unplugged Rehearsals

Sonic Boom

Bob Dylan

Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan [Numbered Limited Edition Mono 180g 45rpm Vinyl 2LP]

Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab

Bruce Springsteen

Sweden Broadcast 1988

Hobo

Camel

Mirage

Camel

Camel

Camel

Ichigo Ichie: Camel Live in Japan

Chameleon

Chameleon [Expanded Edition]

Cherry Red

Charles Mingus

Blues & Roots

Chuck Berry / Little Richard

Chuck Berry vs. Little Richard

ZYX Music

Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown

Boogie Uproar: The Complete Aladdin/Peacock Singles As & Bs 1947-1961

Jasmine Records

Colosseum II

Strange New Flesh

Communions

Blue

Fat Possum

Cowboy Junkies

The Trinity Session

Dale Evans / Roy Rogers / Roy Rogers & Dale Evans

Westward Ho! Song Wagon of the West

Jasmine Records

Deep Purple

Time for Bedlam

Ear Music

Deep Purple

The House of Blue Light

Deep Purple

Perfect Strangers

Delaney & Bonnie

Motel Shot [Bonus Tracks]

Real Gone Music

Derringer

The Complete Blue Sky Albums 1976-1978

Cherry Red / Hear No Evil

Dinah Washington

Drinking Again

Elbow

Cast of Thousands

Polydor

Elbow

Little Fictions

Polydor

Elmore James

The Essential Recordings

Primo

Fairground Attraction

First of a Million Kisses [Expanded Edition]

Cherry Red

Fairport Convention

Five Classic Albums, Vol. 2

Spectrum Music

Georgie Fame

Fame at Last

Georgie Fame

Sweet Things

Georgie Fame / Georgie Fame & the Blue Flames

Rhythm and Blues at the Flamingo

Georgie Fame / The Harry South Big Band

Sound Venture

Graham Parker / Graham Parker & the Rumour

Live in New York

Let Them Eat Vinyl

Graham Parker / Graham Parker & the Rumour

Live in Bremen

Let Them Eat Vinyl

Hawkwind

The GWR Years 1988-1991

Atomhenge

Japandroids

Near to the Wild Heart of Life

Epitaph

Jeff Beck

Rock ‘n’ Roll Party (Honoring Les Paul)

Jeff Beck

Live+

Jeff Beck

Loud Hailer

Jeff Beck

Emotion & Commotion [Japanese Edition]

Jermaine Stewart

Say It Again [Deluxe Edition]

Cherry Pop

Jerry Vale

And This Is My Beloved: The Great Hit Sounds of Jerry Vale

Jasmine Records

Before I Forget [Expanded Edition]

Purple Records Ltd.

Judas Priest

Turbo 30 [Remastered 30th Anniversary Edition]

Sony Music

King Crimson

Collectors Club 1981.12.10 Nagoya

King Crimson

Collectors Club 1981.12.12 Osaka

King Crimson

Collectors Club 1981.12.18 Tokyo

King Crimson

Collectors Club 1981.12.14 Tokyo

King Crimson

Collectors Club 1981.12.16 Tokyo

King Crimson

Collectors Club 1981.12.15 Tokyo

King Crimson

Collectors Club 1981.12.09 Tokyo

King Crimson

Collectors Club 1981.12.13 Osaka

Kreator

Gods of Violence

Nuclear Blast

L.A. Guns

A Fistful of Guns: Anthology 1985-2012

Deadline Music

Larry Coryell

Coryell

Real Gone Music

Leonard Bernstein / Dave Brubeck / New York Philharmonic

Bernstein Plays Brubeck Plays Bernstein

Leonard Cohen

From the Shadows

Zip City

Leonard Cohen

Songs of Love and Hate

Lesley Gore

Love Me by Name [Bonus Tracks]

Real Gone Music

Manilla Road

Crystal Logic [Transparent Blue Vinyl]

High Roller Records

Michael Schenker Group

Hard Rock Legends: Markthalle 1981

Let Them Eat Vinyl / Rock Classics

Motörhead

What’s Wordsworth

Back on Black

Motörhead

Motörhead

Back on Black

Mumford & Sons

Live from South Africa: Dust and Thunder [Video]

Eagle Rock

Nina Simone

The Amazing Nina Simone

Ornette Coleman

Ornette

Rick Wakeman

Phantom of the Opera

Gonzo Distribution Ltd. / RRaw

Rick Wakeman

Piano Portraits

Universal

Rod Stewart

Sing It Again Rod

Rod Stewart

Never a Dull Moment

Rod Stewart

Every Picture Tells a Story

Rod Stewart

An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down

Rod Stewart

Gasoline Alley

Rod Stewart

Smiler

Roxy Music

Avalon [Half-Speed Mastered]

Virgin EMI

Sarah Vaughan

Star Eyes

Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

The Planet Sessions

Ace

Soft Machine

Six

Soft Machine

Live at the Paradiso, 1969

Real Gone Music

Spooky Tooth

You Broke My Heart So I Busted Your Jaw

Spooky Tooth

Spooky Two

Spooky Tooth

The Last Puff

Spooky Tooth

Witness

Spooky Tooth

It’s All About

Stan Getz

The Essential Recordings

Primo

Stereophonics

Language. Sex. Violence. Other?

Universal / Virgin EMI

Stereophonics

You Gotta Go There to Come Back

Universal / Virgin EMI

Stereophonics

Word Gets Around

Universal / Virgin EMI

Stereophonics

Just Enough Education to Perform [LP]

Universal / Virgin EMI

Stereophonics

Performance and Cocktails

Universal / Virgin EMI

Steve Forbert

Flying at Night

Rolling Tide Records / Virtual Label

Steve Miller Band

The Joker

Capitol

Stevie Nicks

Bella Donna

Stevie Nicks

Wild Heart [Deluxe Edition]

Stevie Ray Vaughan / Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

Texas Flood

Epic

Supertramp

Extremes [DVD/CD]

Gonzo

T.S.O.L.

The Trigger Complex

Rise Records

The Alan Parsons Project

I Robot

Arista

The Move

Magnetic Waves of Sound: The Best of the Move

Esoteric Recordings

The Ventures

The Ventures Collection: 1960-62 [Acrobat]

Acrobat

Tygers of Pan Tang

The Cage

Tygers of Pan Tang

Wild Cat

Tygers of Pan Tang

Crazy Nights

Tygers of Pan Tang

Spellbound

Various Artists

60s Jukebox Hits [ZYX Music]

WO / ZYX Music

Various Artists

Dixieland Party [ZYX Music]

ZYX Music

Various Artists

Love’s Been Good to Me: The Songs of Rod Mckuen

Ace

Weather Report

Sweetnighter

Talking Elephant

Wreckless Eric

The Wonderful World of Wreckless Eric

Edsel

Wreckless Eric

Big Smash!

Edsel\

Wreckless Eric

Wreckless Eric

Edsel

Wyclef Jean

J’ouvert

Heads Music

Feb10

Albert Lee

Black Claw & Country Fever

Greyscale

Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers

Like Someone in Love

Doxy Records

Big Star

Complete Third, Vol. 2: Roughs to Mixes

Omnivore

Black Star Riders

Heavy Fire

Nuclear Blast

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band

Christmas in Connecticut

Zip City

Bon Jovi

The Albums

Island / Mercury

Danzig

Lost Tracks of Danzig, Vol. 1

AFM Records

Danzig

Lost Tracks of Danzig, Vol. 2

AFM Records

Danzig

The Lost Tracks of Danzig

AFM Records

Danzig

Lost Tracks of Danzig, Vol. 3

AFM Records

Dean Martin

Dino! Italian Love Songs [Lp]

Capitol

Def Leppard

And There Will Be a Next Time… Live from Detroit [Video]

Eagle Rock

Depeche Mode

Playing the Angel

Mute

Depeche Mode

Ultra

Mute

Depeche Mode

Exciter

Mute

Depeche Mode

Sounds of the Universe

Mute

Dr. John

The Return of the Tripper

Zip City

Duran Duran

Duran Duran (The Wedding Album)

East of Eden

New Leaf

Code 7 / Prog Temple

Gene Clark

Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982

Sierra

Gene Vincent

The Complete Singles: As & Bs 1956-62

Acrobat

George Jones / The Smokey Mountain Boys

George Jones & the Smoky Mountain Boys

Rounder

Gerry Mulligan

The Pacific Jazz Collection

Enlightenment

Grateful Dead

Live at Tivoli, 1972

Go Faster Records

Hot Tuna

Phosphorescent Rat [Red Swirl Vinyl]

Culture Factory

Iggy Pop

Post Pop Depression: Live from Royal Albert Hall

Loma Vista Recordings

Jefferson Airplane

Nothing in Particular

All Access

Jerry Garcia / John Kahn

Santa Cruz Blues: Catalyst Club Broadcast 1985

Zip City

Maceo Parker

Roots Revisited: Bremen Concert

Minor Music

Marc Bolan

Skycloaked Lord

Easy Action Records

Michael Bolton

Songs of Cinema

Frontiers Records

Nat King Cole

Unforgettable: Songs by Nat King Cole [LP]

Capitol

Natalie Cole

Unpredictable

Capitol

No-Man

Schoolyard Ghosts

Kscope

Ornette Coleman

The Complete Albums Collection 1958-1962

Enlightenment Series

Phil Milstein / Thurston Moore

Songs We Taught the Lord, Vol. 2

Feeding Tube Records

Phil Milstein / Thurston Moore

Songs We Taught the Lord, Vol. 1

Feeding Tube Records

Plácido Domingo

Best Wishes from Plácido Domingo: La Gioconda, L’Africaine [Video]

ArtHaus Musik

Queen

Greatest Hits II

Hollywood

Queensrÿche

Promised Land

Back On Black

Queensrÿche

Empire

Back On Black

Randy Newman

Live at the Boarding House ’72

Live on Vinyl

Ray Davies

Return to Waterloo

Wienerworld

Red Hot Chili Peppers

In Their Own Words

I.V. Media

Ryan Adams

Prisoner

Simon Kirke

All Because of You

BMG Rights Management / The End

Sonny James

The Singles Collection 1952-62

Acrobat

Sonny Stitt

The Classic Albums Collection: 1957-1963

Enlightenment Series

Sun Ra

Spaceways

Org Music

The Average White Band

AWB

Friday Music

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Dropping Bombs on the Sun

A Recordings

The Godfathers

Big Bad Beautiful Noise

Godfathers Recordings / Metropolis

The Moonglows

The Complete Singles: As & Bs 1953-62

Acrobat

The Sadies

Northern Passages

Yep Roc

The Who

My Generation

Geffen

The Yardbirds

Sounds I Heard

Easy Action Records

Tony Bennett

The Singles Collection 1951-62

Acrobat

U.D.O.

Dominator[Gold Vinyl]

AFM Records

U.D.O.

Rev-Raptor [Neon Yellow Vinyl]

AFM Records

Various Artists

New Jazz Festival Balver Hohle: New Jazz

Be! Jazz

Vic Chesnutt

Drunk

New West

Feb 17

3 Doors Down

The Better Life

Republic

Alison Krauss

Windy City [Deluxe Edition]

Capitol

Ben Folds

Songs for Silverman [LP]

Analog Sparks

Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band

Electricity 1967-1968

Greyscale

Eagles

Transmission Impossible

Eat to the Beat

Golden Earring

Complete Studio Recordings

Grateful Dead

San Francisco 1976, Vol. 1

Parachute

Grateful Dead

San Francisco 1976, Vol. 3

Parachute

Grateful Dead

San Francisco 1976, Vol. 2

Parachute

John Lee Hooker

That’s Where It’s At!

Fantasy / Stax

Nektar

A Tab in the Ocean

Purple Pyramid

Parquet Courts

Captive of the Sun

Rough Trade

Return to Forever

Live: Complete Concert

RMBLR

RMBLR

Fat Possum

Robby Krieger

In Session

Purple Pyramid

Ryan Adams

Prisoner

Blue Note / Virgin EMI

Simon & Garfunkel

Tripping Down the Alleyways

Go Faster Records

Simon Kirke

All Because of You

BMG Rights Management

Son Volt

Notes of Blue

Transmit Sound

Stan Getz

More West Coast Jazz with Stan Getz

Stan Getz

The Steamer

Stan Getz

Best Of

Stan Getz

The Soft Swing

Stan Getz

Dynasty

Stan Getz

Nobody Else But Me

Stan Getz

Reflections

Stan Getz

At Large

Stan Getz

Bossas and Ballads: The Lost Sessions

Stan Getz Quartet

Live in Paris

Starpoint

Restless/Sensational

Cherry Red

Steve Winwood

Arc of a Diver

Island

Steve Winwood

Talking Back to the Night

Island

Stevie Ray Vaughan

1984-1989: Lonestar [Video]

Sexy Intellectual

Super Furry Animals

Radiator

The Damned

Damned Damned Damned [2017 Remaster]

Sanctuary Records

Timothy B. Schmit

Leap of Faith

Man in the Moon

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Torpedoes in Texas: Houston 1979

Parachute

Virgin Steele

Visions of Eden: The Lilith Project (A Barbaric Romantic Movie of the Mind)

Steamhammer

W.A.S.P.

Double Live Assassins

Madfish

Feb 24

Asia

Symfonia: Live in Bulgaria 2013

Frontiers Records

Bachman–Turner Overdrive

Street Action/Rock N Roll Nights

BGO

Bonnie Tyler

The Collection

Music Club Deluxe

Bruce Springsteen

Dress Rehearsal Broadcast 1992

Parachute

Buddy Holly

The Rough Guide to Buddy Holly & the Crickets

World Music Network

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Tourist

Clap Your Hands

Erasure

The Circus

Intervention Records

Gary Moore

Wild Frontier

Virgin EMI

Gary Moore

Run for Cover

Virgin EMI

Gary Moore

Still Got the Blues

Virgin EMI

George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Live at Rockpalast, Dortmund 1980

MIG / MIG Music

Gerry Rafferty

Can I Have My Money Back? [Remastered & Expanded]

Cherry Red / Esoteric Recordings

Judy Collins

Love Letter to Sondheim [Video]

Cleopatra / Wienerworld

Judy Collins

A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim

Wildflower

Lenny Bruce

The Sick Humor of Lenny Bruce

Greyscale

Los Campesinos!

Sick Scenes

Wichita

Modern English

Take Me to the Trees

Inkind

Pat Travers

Live at Rockpalast, Cologne 1976

Made in Germany / MIG Music

Status Quo

Keep ‘Em Coming! The Collection

Music Club Deluxe

Sun Ra

When Angels Speak of Love

Tom Waits

Cold Beer on a Hot Night

Parachute