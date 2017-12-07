A musical tribute to David Cassidy released

Author/musician Ken Sharp became so saddened by the sudden passing of his childhood hero David Cassidy that he felt compelled to write a song about what Cassidy meant to him. Sharp wrote the song “I Wanna Be David Cassidy” in one sitting, the day Cassidy passed away.

“The girls wanted to be with him but I wanted to be like him,” Sharp says of his childhood hero.

“I Wanna Be David Cassidy” is available as digital download or limited-edition vinyl (available until December 31). Click here to get more information on how to purchase “I Wanna Be David Cassidy” on the collector’s single.

All proceeds from the sale of the single “I Wanna Be David Cassidy” benefit David Cassidy’s philanthropy, the Alzheimer’s Association.

Lyrics:

“I Wanna Be David Cassidy”

Written by Ken Sharp

Verse 1: I joined your fan club for $1.49

I played your records and sang along with every line

on the cover of a Tiger Beat you’ll have ‘em dancing in the street

Chorus: I wanna be David Cassidy

and be your number one crush

I wanna be David Cassidy and ride on that Partridge Family bus

Verse 2: Saw you in concert, in your crushed red velvet suit

I bought three t-shirts, one in red and two in blue

on the cover of a Tiger Beat, you’re the face i always see

Bridge: Everybody’s gonna notice me

with my feathered back hair, the girls are gonna get excited

if I act a little bit like him

Chorus 2: I wanna be David Cassidy and be your number one crush

I wanna be David Cassidy and ride on that Partridge Family bus

I wanna be David Cassidy, watch all the girls make a fuss

I wanna be David Cassidy and ride on that Partridge Family bus

Produced by Ken Sharp and Fernando Perdomo

Recorded at Reseda Ranch Studios, Reseda, CA and The Manor, Toluca Lake, CA

Ken Sharp: Lead and background vocals, 12-string electric guitar, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, piano, bell tree, handclaps

Fernando Perdomo: Drums, bass, electric guitar, handclaps, tambourine

Rob Bonfiglio: Harpsichord, background vocals