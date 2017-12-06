New Dennis Wilson book set for publication

Everything that I am or will ever be is in the music. If you want to know me, just listen.”

40 years since its initial release, Dennis Wilson’s Pacific Ocean Blue, the first solo album by a member of the Beach Boys, is widely regarded as a cult masterpiece, a stark confessional vehicle of naked primal emotion and deep pain. Dreamer: The Making of Dennis Wilson’s Pacific Ocean Blue ($35/Jetfighter) is the first book devoted to the creation of this seminal rock and roll classic.

Via extensive interviews conducted with many of the record’s main principals numbering songwriting collaborators, engineers, session musicians, record company personnel, management, fellow Beach Boys, friends, family, music writers and more, the 416-page book is structured as an oral history and chronicles the fascinating back story behind this extraordinary album. Decades on, the album is eliciting retroactive praise and accolades with the 2008 CD reissue selected by the likes of Rolling Stone, Mojo and Uncut as reissue of the year.

“The thing I love about music is, if you play and let go of yourself it becomes timeless”-Dennis Wilson.

