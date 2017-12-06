New Dennis Wilson book set for publication

40 years since its initial release, Dennis Wilson’s Pacific Ocean Blue, the first solo album by a member of the Beach Boys, is widely regarded as a cult masterpiece, a stark confessional vehicle of naked primal emotion and deep pain. Dreamer: The Making of Dennis Wilson’s Pacific Ocean Blue ($35/Jetfighter) is the first book devoted to the creation of this seminal rock and roll classic.
Via extensive interviews conducted with many of the record’s main principals numbering songwriting collaborators, engineers, session musicians, record company personnel, management, fellow Beach Boys, friends, family, music writers and more, the 416-page book is structured as an oral history and chronicles the fascinating back story behind this extraordinary album. Decades on, the album is eliciting retroactive praise and accolades with the 2008 CD reissue selected by the likes of Rolling Stone, Mojo and Uncut as reissue of the year.
“The thing I love about music is, if you play and let go of yourself it becomes timeless”-Dennis Wilson.
Dreamer: The Making of Dennis Wilson’s “Pacific Ocean Blue” is available exclusively from www.ken-sharp.com
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ken Sharp is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned 20 music books, contributes to a variety of national music magazines, works on music documentaries and has done liner notes for releases by Elvis Presley, Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, and others. His books include Starting Over: The Making of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Double Fantasy, Elvis Presley: Writing for the King, and Sound Explosion: Inside LA’s Studio Factory with the Wrecking Crew.