New Chicago indie record label to focus on reggae rock

Space Duck Records has been founded on the ideal that artists deserve a label that will focus on growing their career while maintaining artist friendly contracts.

Daniel Servi, president of Space Duck Records, and Vice President Tim K., both understand that Artists are the heart of the company.

Servi, a fixture on the Chicago live music scene, has a proven track record of discovering, cultivating and promoting talent from the early stages and beyond.

With a small roster, Space Duck Records has the capabilities of meeting and surpassing their client’s needs and expectations.

Currently, the label focuses on the reggae-rock genre. However, the goal is to eventually extend to multiple genres.

Space Duck Records will provide their Artists with experienced staff who also understand the importance of the Artists’ goals while maintaining realistic expectations and a game plan to achieve those goals.

