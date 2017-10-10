Pink Floyd Records to release more remastered vinyl

New York – October 10, 2017 — Pink Floyd Records will reissue ‘A Collection Of Great Dance Songs’ and ‘Delicate Sound Of Thunder’ on vinyl on November 17, 2017. This marks the first time both albums have been available in this format for over 20 years. These recordings are the band’s first ‘best of’ and live albums to be remastered on vinyl.

Over the past two years, Pink Floyd Records has released the entire studio collection as stereo remastered versions on heavyweight 180g vinyl. All are mastered from the original analogue studio tapes with album artwork faithfully reproduced. The same attention to detail applies to both of these albums.

Originally released in 1981, Pink Floyd’s ‘A Collection Of Great Dance Songs’ was certified Double Platinum by the RIAA in 2001. The compilation album contains alternative mixes and versions of the band’s classics including Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2) and Money.

Recorded live over five nights in August 1988 at the Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, NY, ‘Delicate Sound Of Thunder’ became infamous for being the first rock album to be played in outer space.

For more information, see www.pinkfloyd.com