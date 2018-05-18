Prince’s yellow cloud guitar sells for $225K at auction

New York, NY – (May 18, 2018) – Julien’s Auctions, the world record-breaking auction house, held its highly anticipated music auction, PROPERTY FROM THE LIFE AND CAREER OF PRINCE May 18, 2018 at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York in front of a packed crowd of music collectors and the Purple One’s super fans bidding live on the floor, online and on the phone across the globe. Top selling items was Prince’s custom made played yellow Cloud guitar which sold for an astounding $225,000 (pictured above, courtesy of Julien’s Auctions) well over its original $60,000-$80,000 estimate.

Highlights from the late seven-time, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter’s personal collection of signature wardrobe, guitars and memorabilia that rocked the auction block included his electric blue stage and photo shoot worn ensemble in his Rave Un2 the Year 2000 New Year’s Eve performance as well with Lenny Kravitz on the MTV Video Music Awards in 1999 that sold for an incredible $108,797 (estimate: $50,000-$70,000); his diamond love pendant that sold for an incredible $57,597 nearly ten times its original starting estimate of $6,000-$8,000; Prince’s Under the Cherry Moon Devoré ensemble with a jacket and fitted trousers that sold for $51,197 well over its estimate of $10,000-$20,000; a Schecter “White Cloud” electric guitar commissioned by Prince in 2002 and styled as the same guitar first made known in the film Purple Rain (Warner Bros., 1984) designed by Dave Rusan and gifted to a Paisley Park employee that sold for $38,397over its estimate: $10,000-$20,000; a blue long-sleeve satin caftan worn on tour in the 1990s that sold for $38,397 well over its original estimate $6,000-$8,000; a black Remo tambourine with gold Love Symbol left by Prince at his home in Marbella, Spain which sold for $11,250 well over its original estimate $2,000-$4,000; a sterling silver crescent moon ear decoration with a dangling star on the top, worn by Prince in his 1996 music video for “Betcha by Golly Wow!” that sold for an astounding :$11,517 (original estimate: $1,000-$2,000); a red long-sleeve shirt and pants ensemble with purple glitter, worn by Prince on the cover of the Jam of the Year concert program that sold for $44,797 well over its original estimate of $20,000-$30,000; a diamond and amethyst “love” symbol pendant that sold for $35,197 well over its original estimate of $8,000-$10,000; a metallic gold and white snakeskin print ensemble with a pair of metallic gold heeled booties with Love Symbol zips worn by Prince while performing on his New Power Soul and Jam of the Year Tours that sold for $35,197 (original estimate: $10,000-$20,000); his navy blue uniform hat with an abstract Love Symbol in gold on the front, with 15 gold-toned linked chains cascading off the front worn on the cover of the album cover of his 1992 single “My Name Is Prince” that sold for well over its estimate of $8,000-$10,000; a doll in his iconic film Purple Rain that sold for an astounding $15,000 well over its original estimate of $2,000-$4,000); a custom-made black long sleeveless turtleneck tunic with mesh pattern on the chest, worn by Prince while performing with Lenny Kravitz that sold for $21,875; a gold-toned Love Symbol pin custom made for Prince and worn for special events and performances that sold for an incredible: $12,797 well over its estimate of $800-$1,200 as well as a Prince Love symbol necklace that sold for $7,677 nearly six times more than its original estimate; his custom-made floor-length red tunic with mesh fabric pattern on the chest and high slits worn by Prince at the Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic Album Launch Party on September 16, 1999 with red satin booties that sold for $31,250 (original estimate: $10,000-$20,000); a handwritten tribute from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis to Prince that sold for $7,677 (original estimate $600-$800); a purple long-sleeve turtleneck jumpsuit with purple glitter sequins that sold for $35,197 and a blue long-sleeve turtleneck jumpsuit with blue glitter sequins that sold for $38,397 both well over their original estimate of $6,000-$8,000 and more.