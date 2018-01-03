Procol Harum to release eight disc set

Esoteric Recordings announce the release of an official limited edition super deluxe boxed set celebrating 50 years of the legendary Procol Harum: Still There’ll Be More. This eight disc set comprises five CDs and three DVDs, of which the first three discs draw upon the key tracks from Procol Harum’s illustrious career. Disc four features the band’s legendary concert at the Hollywood Bowl on 21 September 1973 (with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and the Roger Wagner Chorale), whilst disc five features a previously unreleased concert at the Bournemouth Winter Gardens on 17 March 1976.
Of the DVD content, (NTSC – Region Free) which features over three and a half hours of footage, mostly previously unreleased, disc six begins with a performance of A Whiter Shade of Pale on the BBC TV show Top of the Popsfrom December 1967 before moving to the archives of the German Beat Club series. All of the band’s surviving performances for the show are here, including the entire un-broadcast raw video footage of the band’s Beat Club Workshop studio concert from 1971, shorn of the visual gimmickry of the actual broadcast, revealing the pure performance on DVD for the first time. Disc seven features the entire sixty-five minute recording session of a performance for the German Musikladen series in October 1973, most of which was never shown on television. Disc eight features more BBC TV performances, including a rendition of Pandora’s Box from Top of the Pops in September 1975 and the band’s set for the Sight and Sound In Concert series in March 1977.
This lavish re-mastered set also features a 68-page hard backed book with an essay by Patrick Humphries and a lengthy in depth commentary on the performances featured by respected Procol Harum authority Roland Clare. The book also includes many previously unseen photographs and memorabilia from Gary Brooker’s private collection. Still There’ll Be More also includes a 60cm x 40 cm reproduction poster from a Procol Harum concert (featuring support from Vivian Stanshall) in 1976.
Still There’ll Be More is the most elaborate celebration of Procol Harum’s music released to date and this deluxe boxed set is a fine tribute to 50 years of one of Britain’s greatest bands.
- A WHITER SHADE OF PALE
- HOMBURG
- CERDES (OUTSIDE THE GATES OF)
- SALAD DAYS (ARE HERE AGAIN)
- KALEIDOSCOPE
- REPENT WALPURGIS
RELEASED IN SEPTEMBER 1967
- UNDERSTANDABLY BLUE
- SHINE ON BRIGHTLY
- QUITE RIGHTLY SO
- SKIP SOFTLY MY MOONBEAMS
RELEASED IN SEPTEMBER 1968
- A SALTY DOG
- THE DEVIL CAME FROM KANSAS
- PILGRIM’S PROGRESS
- THE MILK OF HUMAN KINDNESS
RELEASED IN JUNE 1969
- LONG GONE GEEK
- WHISKY TRAIN
- BARNYARD STORY
- STILL THERE’LL BE MORE
- WHALING STORIES
DISC TWO
- SIMPLE SISTER
- BROKEN BARRICADES
- LUSKUS DELPH
- MEMORIAL DRIVE
- CONQUISTADOR
- IN HELD ‘TWAS IN I
GLIMPSES OF NIRVANA
‘TWAS TEA TIME AT THE CIRCUS
IN THE AUTUMN OF MY MADNESS
LOOK TO YOUR SOUL / GRAND FINALE
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “LIVE IN CONCERT WITH THE EDMONTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA” RELEASED IN APRIL 1972
- GRAND HOTEL
- ROBERT’S BOX
- FOR LIQUORICE JOHN
- SOUVENIR OF LONDON
- FIRES (WHICH BURNT BRIGHTLY)
- NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH
- THE IDOL
- THE THIN END OF THE WEDGE
DISC THREE
- BEYOND THE PALE
- AS STRONG AS SAMSON
- PANDORA’S BOX
- THE UNQUIET ZONE
- FOOL’S GOLD
- TYPEWRITER TORMENT
- SOMETHING MAGIC
- SKATING ON THIN ICE
- STRANGERS IN SPACE
- PERPETUAL MOTION
- HOLDING ON
- AN OLD ENGLISH DREAM
- THIS WORLD IS RICH (FOR STEPHEN MABOE)
- THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES
- CAN’T SAY THAT
- THE ONLY ONE
RELEASED IN APRIL 2017
DISC FOUR
LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL with THE LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA & THE ROGER WAGNER CHORALE
RECORDED 21st SEPTEMBER 1973
- SANCTUS
- BROKEN BARRICADES
- SIMPLE SISTER
- A CHRISTMAS CAMEL
- TOUJOURS L’AMOUR
- GRAND HOTEL
- FIRES (WHICH BURNT BRIGHTLY)
- A SALTY DOG
- CONQUISTADOR
- GRAND FINALE
- TV CEASAR / RULE BRITANNIA
LIVE AT BOURNEMOUTH WINTER GARDENS
17th MARCH 1976
- THE UNQUIET ZONE
- BEYOND THE PALE
- WHALING STORIES
- ALL THIS AND MORE
- A SALTY DOG
- I KEEP FORGETTING
- THE BLUE DANUBE
- I CAN’T HELP MYSELF (SUGAR PIE, HONEY BUNCH) / NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH
- A WHITER SHADE OF PALE
- A WHITER SHADE OF PALE
- HOMBURG
- QUITE RIGHTLY SO
22nd JUNE 1968
- A SALTY DOG
28th JUNE 1969
- THE DEVIL CAME FROM KANSAS
- LONG GONE GEEK
30th AUGUST 1969
- SHINE ON BRIGHTLY
- IN THE WEE SMALL HOURS OF SIXPENCE
- STILL THERE’LL BE MORE
- PILGRIM’S PROGRESS
- QUITE RIGHTLY SO
- MAGDALENE MY REGAL ZONOPHONE
- POWER FAILURE
- A SALTY DOG
- SIMPLE SISTER
- IN THE AUTUMN OF MY MADNESS
- LOOK TO YOUR SOUL
- GRAND FINALE
27th DECEMBER 1971
DISC SEVEN: DVD
- DRUNK AGAIN
- GRAND HOTEL
- CONQUISTADOR
- BRINGING HOME THE BACON
- TOO MUCH BETWEEN US
- TOUJOURS L’AMOUR
- WHALING STORIES
- FIRES (WHICH BURNT BRIGHTLY)
- KALEIDOSCOPE
DISC EIGHT: DVD
- PANDORA’S BOX
4th SEPTEMBER 1975
- SOMETHING MAGIC
- CONQUISTADOR
- NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH
- STRANGERS IN SPACE
- GRAND HOTEL
- PANDORA’S BOX
- SKATING ON THIN ICE
- THE MARK OF THE CLAW
- WIZARD MAN
- THIS OLD DOG
- A WHITER SHADE OF PALE
BBC TV RECORDED AT THE HIPPODROME,
GOLDERS GREEN, LONDON 12th MARCH 1977