Procol Harum to release eight disc set

Posted in Artist News, Disc News, News | Tags: ,
|

Esoteric Recordings announce the release of an official limited edition super deluxe boxed set celebrating 50 years of the legendary Procol HarumStill There’ll Be More. This eight disc set comprises five CDs and three DVDs, of which the first three discs draw upon the key tracks from Procol Harum’s illustrious career. Disc four features the band’s legendary concert at the Hollywood Bowl on 21 September 1973 (with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and the Roger Wagner Chorale), whilst disc five features a previously unreleased concert at the Bournemouth Winter Gardens on 17 March 1976.

Of the DVD content, (NTSC – Region Free) which features over three and a half hours of footage, mostly previously unreleased, disc six begins with a performance of A Whiter Shade of Pale on the BBC TV show Top of the Popsfrom December 1967 before moving to the archives of the German Beat Club series. All of the band’s surviving performances for the show are here, including the entire un-broadcast raw video footage of the band’s Beat Club Workshop studio concert from 1971, shorn of the visual gimmickry of the actual broadcast, revealing the pure performance on DVD for the first time. Disc seven features the entire sixty-five minute recording session of a performance for the German Musikladen series in October 1973, most of which was never shown on television. Disc eight features more BBC TV performances, including a rendition of Pandora’s Box from Top of the Pops in September 1975 and the band’s set for the Sight and Sound In Concert series in March 1977.

This lavish re-mastered set also features a 68-page hard backed book with an essay by Patrick Humphries and a lengthy in depth commentary on the performances featured by respected Procol Harum authority Roland Clare. The book also includes many previously unseen photographs and memorabilia from Gary Brooker’s private collection. Still There’ll Be More also includes a 60cm x 40 cm reproduction poster from a Procol Harum concert (featuring support from Vivian Stanshall) in 1976.

Still There’ll Be More is the most elaborate celebration of Procol Harum’s music released to date and this deluxe boxed set is a fine tribute to 50 years of one of Britain’s greatest bands.

DISC ONE
  1. A WHITER SHADE OF PALE
A-SIDE OF SINGLE – RELEASED IN MAY 1967
  1. HOMBURG
A-SIDE OF SINGLE – RELEASED IN SEPTEMBER 1967
  1. CERDES (OUTSIDE THE GATES OF)
  2. SALAD DAYS (ARE HERE AGAIN)
  3. KALEIDOSCOPE
  4. REPENT WALPURGIS
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “PROCOL HARUM”
RELEASED IN SEPTEMBER 1967
  1. UNDERSTANDABLY BLUE
RECORDED AT OLYMPIC STUDIOS, LONDON IN JULY 1967
  1. SHINE ON BRIGHTLY
  2. QUITE RIGHTLY SO
  3. SKIP SOFTLY MY MOONBEAMS
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “SHINE ON BRIGHTLY”
RELEASED IN  SEPTEMBER 1968
  1. A SALTY DOG
  2. THE DEVIL CAME FROM KANSAS
  3. PILGRIM’S PROGRESS
  4. THE MILK OF HUMAN KINDNESS
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “A SALTY DOG”
RELEASED IN JUNE 1969
  1. LONG GONE GEEK
B-SIDE OF SINGLE – RELEASED IN MAY 1969
  1. WHISKY TRAIN
  2. BARNYARD STORY
  3. STILL THERE’LL BE MORE
  4. WHALING STORIES
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “HOME” RELEASED IN JUNE 1970

DISC TWO

  1. SIMPLE SISTER
  2. BROKEN BARRICADES
  3. LUSKUS DELPH
  4. MEMORIAL DRIVE
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “BROKEN BARRICADES”  RELEASED IN JULY 1971
  1. CONQUISTADOR
  2. IN HELD ‘TWAS IN I
COMPRISING:
GLIMPSES OF NIRVANA
‘TWAS TEA TIME AT THE CIRCUS
IN THE AUTUMN OF MY MADNESS
LOOK TO YOUR SOUL / GRAND FINALE
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “LIVE IN CONCERT WITH THE EDMONTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA” RELEASED IN APRIL 1972
  1. GRAND HOTEL
  2. ROBERT’S BOX
  3. FOR LIQUORICE JOHN
  4. SOUVENIR OF LONDON
  5. FIRES (WHICH BURNT BRIGHTLY)
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “GRAND HOTEL” – RELEASED IN MARCH 1973
  1. NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH
  2. THE IDOL
  3. THE THIN END OF THE WEDGE
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “EXOTIC BIRDS AND FRUIT” RELEASED IN APRIL 1974

DISC THREE

  1. BEYOND THE PALE
  2. AS STRONG AS SAMSON
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “EXOTIC BIRDS AND FRUIT” – RELEASED IN APRIL 1974
  1. PANDORA’S BOX
  2. THE UNQUIET ZONE
  3. FOOL’S GOLD
  4. TYPEWRITER TORMENT
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “PROCOL’S NINTH” – RELEASED IN SEPTEMBER 1975
  1. SOMETHING MAGIC
  2. SKATING ON THIN ICE
  3. STRANGERS IN SPACE
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “SOMETHING MAGIC” – RELEASED IN MARCH 1977
  1. PERPETUAL MOTION
  2. HOLDING ON
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “THE PRODIGAL STRANGER” RELEASED IN AUGUST 1991
  1. AN OLD ENGLISH DREAM
  2. THIS WORLD IS RICH (FOR STEPHEN MABOE)
  3. THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “THE WELL’S ON FIRE” – RELEASED IN MARCH 2003
  1. CAN’T SAY THAT
  2. THE ONLY ONE
TAKEN FROM THE ALBUM “NOVUM”
RELEASED IN APRIL 2017

DISC FOUR
LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL with THE LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA & THE ROGER WAGNER CHORALE
RECORDED 21st SEPTEMBER 1973

  1. SANCTUS
  2. BROKEN BARRICADES
  3. SIMPLE SISTER
  4. A CHRISTMAS CAMEL
  5. TOUJOURS L’AMOUR
  6. GRAND HOTEL
  7. FIRES (WHICH BURNT BRIGHTLY)
  8. A SALTY DOG
  9. CONQUISTADOR
  10. GRAND FINALE
  11. TV CEASAR / RULE BRITANNIA
DISC FIVE
LIVE AT BOURNEMOUTH WINTER GARDENS
17th MARCH 1976
  1. THE UNQUIET ZONE
  2. BEYOND THE PALE
  3. WHALING STORIES
  4. ALL THIS AND MORE
  5. A SALTY DOG
  6. I KEEP FORGETTING
  7. THE BLUE DANUBE
  8. I CAN’T HELP MYSELF (SUGAR PIE, HONEY BUNCH) / NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH
  9. A WHITER SHADE OF PALE
DISC SIX: DVD
  1. A WHITER SHADE OF PALE
“TOP OF THE POPS” – BBC TV 26th DECEMBER 1967
  1. HOMBURG
“BEAT CLUB” – GERMAN TV 30th DECEMBER 1967
  1. QUITE RIGHTLY SO
“BEAT CLUB” – RADIO BREMEN GERMAN TV
22nd JUNE 1968
  1. A SALTY DOG
“BEAT CLUB” – RADIO BREMEN GERMAN TV
28th JUNE 1969
  1. THE DEVIL CAME FROM KANSAS
  2. LONG GONE GEEK
“BEAT CLUB” – RADIO BREMEN GERMAN TV
30th AUGUST 1969
  1. SHINE ON BRIGHTLY
  2. IN THE WEE SMALL HOURS OF SIXPENCE
  3. STILL THERE’LL BE MORE
  4. PILGRIM’S PROGRESS
  5. QUITE RIGHTLY SO
  6. MAGDALENE MY REGAL ZONOPHONE
  7. POWER FAILURE
  8. A SALTY DOG
  9. SIMPLE SISTER
  10. IN THE AUTUMN OF MY MADNESS
  11. LOOK TO YOUR SOUL
  12. GRAND FINALE
COMPLETE RECORDING SESSION FOR “BEAT CLUB WORKSHOP” – RADIO BREMEN GERMAN TV
27th DECEMBER 1971

DISC SEVEN: DVD

  1. DRUNK AGAIN
  2. GRAND HOTEL
  3. CONQUISTADOR
  4. BRINGING HOME THE BACON
  5. TOO MUCH BETWEEN US
  6. TOUJOURS L’AMOUR
  7. WHALING STORIES
  8. FIRES (WHICH BURNT BRIGHTLY)
  9. KALEIDOSCOPE
COMPLETE RECORDING SESSION FOR “MUSIKLADEN” RADIO BREMEN GERMAN TV – 25th OCTOBER 1973

DISC EIGHT: DVD

  1. PANDORA’S BOX
“TOP OF THE POPS” BBC TV –
4th SEPTEMBER 1975
  1. SOMETHING MAGIC
  2. CONQUISTADOR
  3. NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH
  4. STRANGERS IN SPACE
  5. GRAND HOTEL
  6. PANDORA’S BOX
  7. SKATING ON THIN ICE
  8. THE MARK OF THE CLAW
  9. WIZARD MAN
  10. THIS OLD DOG
  11. A WHITER SHADE OF PALE
“SIGHT & SOUND IN CONCERT” –
BBC TV RECORDED AT THE HIPPODROME,
GOLDERS GREEN, LONDON 12th MARCH 1977

Leave a Reply