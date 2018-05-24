PUBLIC IMAGE LTD. celebrate their 40th Anniversary with a mega-box set

LOS ANGELES, CA – May 24, 2018 –To celebrate their 40thAnniversary, John Lydon’s Public Image Ltd (PiL) are pleased to announce The Public Image is Rotten(Songs from the Heart) Box Set will be released on July 20, 2018, coming in the form of a staggering 5CD/2DVD set as well as a 6LP set. The box set will feature the PiL Singles Collection (1978-2015), B-sides, Rarities and Radio Sessions, 12” Mixes, Unreleased Mixes and Tracks and a Live concert from New York Ritz in July 1989. The DVD includes PiL promo videos + footage from the BBC’s Top Of The Popsand Old Grey Whistle Test. Just in case that isn’t enough they’ve included two legendary live concerts, the first PiL’s appearance at the Tallinn Rock Summer Festival in Estonia 1988 (still part of the USSR at the time) and the second from 2013’s Enmore Theatre in Australia during the This is PiLtour.See below for full track listing.

The box set coincides with the release of a career-spanning documentary film about Public Image Ltd (also titled The Public Image is Rotten), which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last year and then had its European premiere at London’s Raindance Festival in 2017. Directed by Tabbert Fiiller, it will be released later this year in select theaters.

In 2015 the band released their 10thstudio album What The World Needs Now… which followed the huge critical success of 2012’s This is PiL , the band’s first album in 17 years. What The World Needs Now peaked at number 29 in the official U.K. album charts and picked up fantastic acclaim from both press and public. (The album also peaked at number 3 in the official U.K. indie charts and number 4 in the official U.K. vinyl charts). What The World Needs Now… was self-funded by PiL and released on their own label ‘PiL Official’ via Cargo UK Distribution.

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time, PiL’s music and vision earned them 5 U.K. Top 20 singles and 5 U.K. Top 20 albums. With a shifting line-up and unique sound, John Lydon guided the band from their debut album First Issue in 1978 through to 1992’s That What Is Not . After a 17-year hiatus, Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009 by taking them back on the road worldwide.

John Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith continue as PiL. They are the longest stable line-up in the band’s history.

Public Image Ltd:

John Lydon – After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed Public Image Ltd in 1978. Outside of PiL John has released several solo records and collaborations. He also brings quality TV to the masses and has recently released the autobiography Anger is an Energy: My Life Uncensored.

Lu Edmonds – Multi instrumentalist and former guitarist in The Damned, Lu joined PiL in 1986 recording and playing on the album Happy? and co-writing the album 9 ,adding yet another dimension to the PiL sound.

Bruce Smith – Drummer in The Pop Group and formerly of The Slits, Bruce became percussionist for PiL in 1986 playing and recording on the albums Happy? and 9 . Seen as a drumming virtuoso, Bruce brought his unique style into the fold.

Scott Firth –A bass player/multi instrumentalist that has collaborated and played with a variety of top musicians and bands including Steve Winwood, John Martyn and Elvis Costello.

BOX SET TRACK LISTING