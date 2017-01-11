Queen on the cover of February 2017 issue out now

Goldmine‘s February 2017 issue (at left) has Queen on the cover. The issue includes an detailed look at Queen’s BBC recordings. Plus, interviews with the Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward, Olivia Newton-John, Uriah Heep, Anvil, Marty Lacker (Memphis Mafia)and guitarist Bernie Torme’s Top 10 albums. There is also an article on collecting KrautRock and a 2016 memorial. The February issue is on sale now until February 6 at select record shops and Barnes & Noble stores.
FIND THE STORES THAT CARRY GOLDMINE, BELOW
If you cannot find on the newsstand call 715-445-4612, Ext. 13369 or email missy.fenn@fwmedia.com to order print copies.
You can also subscribe to Goldmine — have it delivered right to your door at 60% off the newsstand price — by clicking here. Subscribe now and get a free instant download of theGoldmine Standard Catalog of American Records, 8th edition!
Some of the record stores that carry Goldmine:
A&M Music Center in Lyndhurst, NJ
BCA Records in Arlington, VT
Mill City Sound in Hopkins, MN
Mobile Records in Mobile, AL
Mother’s Music in Moorhead, MN
Omega Music in Dayton, OH
Planet Records in Cambridge, MA
Record Surplus in Los Angeles, CA
Sidetracks Music in Charlottesville, VA
Toad Hall Books and Records in Rockford, IL
Vintage Vinyl “Yesterdays Fish” in Lewes, DE
Spinnaker Records, Inc, 596 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 2601
Barnes & Noble stores and newsstands (listed by state):
ARKANSAS
Barnes & Noble #2721, 4144 North College Ave, Fayetteville, AR, 72703
ARIZONA
Barnes & Noble #2143, 1758 South Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ, 85204
Barnes & Noble #2147, 1446 N Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ, 85338
CALIFORNIA
Bookstar #022, 3150 Rosencrans Place, San Diego, CA, 92110
Bookstar #1837, Studio City Theatre, 12136 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA, 91604
Barnes & Noble #1944, 3600 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA, 95117
Barnes & Noble #1996, Market Square, 1725 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA, 95815
Barnes & Nobles #2054, 4820 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA, 93003
Barnes & Noble #2111, 21500 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90503
Barnes & Noble #2112, 7849 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA, 93720
Barnes & Noble #2113, 6050 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA, 94530
Barnes & Noble #2141, 426 Spectrum Drive, Irvine, CA, 92618
Barnes & Noble #2153, 2615 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA, 92054
Barnes & Noble #2242, 5183 Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair, CA, 91763
Barnes & Noble #2715, 731 N. San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA, 91502
Barnes & Noble #2774, 901B South Coast Dr #150A, Attn: Magazine Dept, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626
Barnes & Noble #2911, 7651 Carson Blvd, Long Beach, CA, 90808
Barnes & Noble #2942, 4972 Dublin Blvd., Haceinda Crossing, Dublin, CA, 94568
COLORADO
Barnes & Noble #2863, 1565 Briargate, Colorado Springs, CO, 80920
CONNECTICUT
Barnes & Noble #1897, 470 Universal Drive N., North Haven, CT, 6473
Barnes & Noble #2132, 25 Hazard Avenue, Enfield, CT, 6082
Barnes & Noble #2167, 270 Buckland Hills Dr, Suite 1024, Manchester, CT, 6040
Barnes & Nobles #2240, 1375 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT, 6460
Barnes & Noble #2511, Danbury Square, 15 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT, 6810
Barnes & Noble #2864, 1076 Post Road East, Westport, CT, 6880
DELAWARE
Barnes & Noble #2366, 340 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE, 19702
Barnes & Noble #2949, 4801 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE, 19803
FLORIDA
Barnes & Noble #1986, 2501 Tyrone Blvd, St Petersburg, FL, 33710
Barnes & Noble #2053, 1400 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL, 33431
Barnes & Noble #2283, 23130 Fashion Drive, Estero, FL, 33928
Barnes & Noble #2320, 4414 SW College Rd #500, Ocala, FL, 34474
Barnes & Noble #2763, 1900 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Barnes & Noble #2859, 23654 U S 19 North, Clearwater, FL, 33765
Barnes & Noble #2874, 333 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL, 33426
GEORGIA
Barnes & Noble #1907, 2900 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA, 30305
Barnes & Noble #2334, 5080 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA, 31210
Barnes & Noble #2656, Building 3, 50 Barrett Pkwy Ste 3000, Marietta, GA, 30066
HAWAII
Barnes & Noble #2249, 1450 Ala Moana Bl #1272, Honolulu, HI, 96814
IOWA
Barnes & Noble #2921, 4550 University Ave., West Des Moines, IA, 50266
ILLINOIS
Barnes & Noble #2185, 1444 Spring Hill Mall Bl, West Dundee, IL, 60118
Barnes & Noble #2304, 631 E Boughton Rd #100, Bolingbrook, IL, 60440
Barnes & Noble #2508, Woodfield Plaza, 590 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL, 60173
Barnes & Noble #2565, 3110 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield, IL, 62704
Barnes & Noble #2590, 1701 East Empire, Bloomington, IL, 61701
Barnes & Noble # 2769, 1577 North State Rte 50, Bourbonnais, IL, 60914
Barnes & Noble #2778, 5001 N Big Hollow Rd, Peoria, IL, 61615
Barnes & Noble #2780, 1441 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60614
Barnes & Noble #2964, 160 Orland Park Place, Orland, IL, 60462
INDIANA
Barnes & Noble #2036, 4140 W Jefferson Blvd, BLdg J, Ft Wayne, IN, 46804
Barnes & Noble #2138, 150 Silhavey Ave #120, Valparaiso, IN, 46383
Barnes & Noble #2329, 1251 US 31 North, Indianapolis, IN, 46142
Barnes & Noble #2358, 6501 N Grape Road, Mishwaka, IN, 46545
Barnes & Noble #2372, 8675 River Crossing Blvd, The Shops at River Crossi, Indianapolis, IN, 46240
Barnes & Noble #2810, 2323 Sagamore Pkwy S., LaFayette, IN, 47905
KANSAS
Barnes & Noble #2319, 1920 N Rock Road #120, Wichita, KS, 67206
Barnes & Noble #2352, 11323 West 95th Street, Overland Park, KS, 66214
KENTUCKY
Barnes & Noble #2059, 1 Levee Way Ste 2127, Newport, KY 41071
LOUISIANA
Barnes & Noble #2768, 3721 Veterans Memorial Hw, Metarie, LA, 70002
Barnes & Noble #2856, 6646 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA, 71105
MARYLAND
Barnes & Noble #2166, 1819 Reistertown Rd, Baltimore, MD, 21208
Barnes & Noble #2257, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, MD, 21703
Barnes & Noble #2750, 4801 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD, 20814
Barnes & Noble #2890, 8123 Honeygo Blvd, Baltimore, MD, 21236
MASSACHUSETTS
Barnes & Noble #1962, Dartmouth Town Center, “392 State Rd, Route 6”, N Dartmouth, MA, 2747
Barnes & Noble #1989, 150 Granite Street, Braintree, MA, 2184
Barnes & Noble #2088, 335 Russell Street, Hadley, MA, 1035
Barnes & Noble #2115, 800 Boyleston St., Suite 179, Boston, MA, 2199
Barnes & Noble #2935, 90 Providence Highway, Walpole, MA, 2032
Barnes & Noble #2966, 98 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA, 1803
MICHIGAN
Barnes & Noble #2025, 5132 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI, 48917
Barnes & Noble #2244, 4370 Miller Road, Unit E10, Flint, MI, 48507
Barnes & Noble #2253, 3120 Fairlane Drive, Allen Park, MI, 48101
Barnes & Noble #2356, 3195 28th Street SE, Space B116, Grand Rapids, MI, 49512
Barnes & Noble #2627, 2800 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI, 48307
Barnes & Noble #2648, 17111 Haggerty Road, Northville, MI, 48167
Barnes & Noble #2808, 5275 Harvey St, Muskegon, MI, 49444
Barnes & Noble #2923, 396 John R. Road, Troy, MI, 48083
Newsbreak Inc, Swansea Plaza Route 6, Swansea, MA, 2777
Newsbreak Inc, 53 Popes Island Route 6, New Bedford, MA 2740
MINNESOTA
Barnes & Noble #2096, 828 West County Road 42, Burnsville, MN, 55337
Barnes & Noble #2270, 1850 Adams Street #404, Mankato, MN, 56001
Barnes & Noble #2514, The Galleria, 3225 West 69th St., Edina, MN, 55435
Barnes & Noble #2518, Woodbury Village, 7020 Valley Creek Plaza, Woodbury, MN, 55125
Barnes & Noble #2614, 2100 N Snelling Ave, Roseville, MN, 55113
Barnes & Noble #2786, 710 Highway 10 NE, Blaine, MN, 55434
MISSOURI
Barnes & Noble #2074, 2208 Bernadette Drive, Columbia, MO, 65203
Barnes & Noble #2192, 1600 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, MO, 63017
Barnes & Noble #2232, 721 Gravois Road, Fenton, MO, 63026
Barnes & Noble #2350, 113 West County Center, Des Peres, MO, 63131
Barnes & Noble #2931, 3055 South Glenstone, Springfield, MO, 65804
NORTH CAROLINA
Barnes & Noble #2285, 3125 Waltham Blvd, Burlington, NC, 27215
Barnes & Noble #2347, 3 South Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC, 28805
Barnes & Noble #2647, Cary Commons Center, 760 SE Maynard, Cary, NC, 27511
Barnes & Noble #2795, 3102 North Line Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27408
NEBRASKA
Barnes & Noble #2836, 7400 Dodge St, Omaha, NE, 68114
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Barnes & Noble #2605, 125 S Broadway, Rt. 28, Salem, NH, 3079
Barnes & Noble #2791, 235 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua, NH, 3060
Barnes & Noble #2988, 45 Gosling Road, Foxrun Crossing, Newington, NH, 3801
NEW JERSEY
Barnes & Noble #1884, 240 Route 22 W, Springfield, NJ, 7081
Barnes & Noble #1977, Caldor Plaza, Route 46 West, West Paterson, NJ, 7424
Barnes & Noble #1980, 375 Route 10 East, Ledgewood, NJ, 7852
Barnes & Noble #2140, 319 Route 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ, 8807
Barnes & Noble #2162, 419 Menlo Park, Edison, NJ, 8837
Barnes & Noble #2288, 911 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ, 8002
Barnes & Noble #2368, 3535 US Highway 1, Princeton Marketfair Mall, Princeton, NJ, 8540
Barnes & Noble #2597, 765 S Rt 17, Paramus, NJ, 7652
Barnes & Noble #2609, 3981 US Highway 9, Freehold, NJ, 7728
Barnes & Noble #2664, 200 W Route 70, Marlton, NJ, 8053
Barnes & Noble #2797, 1311 Nixon Drive, Moorestown, NJ, 8057
Barnes & Noble #2891, 1553 Almonesson Road, Deptford, NJ, 8096
Barnes & Noble #2924, 755 Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ, 8816
Barnes & Noble #2932, 385 Route 3 East, CLifton, NJ, 7014
Barnes & Noble #2946, 1180 Raritan Road, Clark, NJ, 7066
Barnes & Noble #2980, 1940 Route 10 West, Morris Plains, NJ, 7950
NEVADA
Barnes & Noble #2128, 8915 W Charleston, Las Vegas, NV, 89117
Barnes & Noble #2745, 567 N. Stephanie, Henderson, NV, 89014
NEW YORK
Barnes & Noble #1912, 1542 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY, 11030
Barnes & Noble #1960, 140 Rockland Plaza, Route 59, Nanuet, NY, 10954
Barnes & Noble #2019, 3029 State Rt 50, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866
Barnes & Noble #2021, 2245 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY, 10314
Barnes & Noble #2122, 614 South Meadow, Ithaca, NY, 14850
Barnes & Noble #2133, 4811 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY, 13413
Barnes & Noble #2197, 3956 Route 31, Liverpool, NY, 13090
Barnes & Noble #2215, 1245 Route 300 Union Ave, Newburgh, NY, 12550
Barnes & Noble #2216, 91 Old Country Road, Carle Place, NY, 11514
Barnes & Noble #2226, 1177 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY, 12401
Barnes & Noble #2255, 97 Warren Street, New York, NY, 10007
Barnes & Noble #2275, 131 Colonie Center #355, Albany, NY, 12205
Barnes & Noble #2301, 4401 Transit Road #800, Clarence, NY, 14221
Barnes & Noble #2306, 3701 McKinley Pkwy, McKinley Mall, Buffalo, NY, 14219
Barnes & Noble #2325, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, NY, 11755
Barnes & Noble #2547, 5224 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY, 11762
Barnes & Noble #2618, 160 E. 54th St., New York, NY, 10022
Barnes & Noble #2675, 33 East 17th St, New York, NY, 10003
Barnes & Noble #2848, 330 Greece Ridge Ctr Dr, Rochester, NY, 14626
Barnes & Noble #2886, 2518 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601
Barnes & Noble #2889, 2614 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY, 10710
Barnes & Noble #2958, 1565 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY, 14228
Barnes & Noble #2963, 842 Sunrise Highway, Bayshore, NY, 11706
Barnes & Noble #2979, 290 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY, 10475
Barnes & Noble #2981, 2443 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal, NY, 13850
OHIO
Barnes & Noble #2155, 198 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, OH, 44145
Barnes & Noble #2591, 4940 Monroe St, Toledo, OH, 43623
Barnes & Noble #2724, 381 Boarddman-Poland Rd, Youngtown, OH, 44512
OKLAHOMA
Barnes & Noble #2694, 6100 North May, Oklahoma City, OK, 73112
PENNSYLVANIA
Barnes & Noble #2050, 2751 Paper Mill Road, Wyomissing, PA, 19610
Barnes & Noble #2198, 175 Falon Lane, Altoona, PA, 16602
Barnes & Noble #2210, 4445 Southmont Way, Easton, PA, 18045
Barnes & Noble #2233, 301 South Hills Village, Pittsburgh, PA, 15241
Barnes & Noble #2323, 801 Lehigh Lifestyle Ctr, White Hall, PA, 18052
Barnes & Noble #2351, 300 Nashaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA, 19020
Barnes & Noble #2572, 5909 Peach St., Erie, PA, 16509
Barnes & Noble #2782, 102 Park Ave, Willow Grove, PA, 19090
Barnes & Noble #2819, 1000 Cranberry Square Dr, Cranberry TWP, PA, 16066
Barnes & Noble #2850, 1805 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA, 19103
Barnes & Noble #2880, 1099 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA, 15601
Barnes & Noble #2916, 1700 H. Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17601
Barnes & Noble #2996, 421 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18702
RHODE ISLAND
Barnes & Noble #2159, 1350B Bald Hill Rd, Warwick, RI, 2886
TENNESSEE
Barnes & Noble #2312, 300 Indian Lake Blvd 340, Hendersonvile, TN, 37075
Barnes & Noble #2701, 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood, TN, 37027
Barnes & Noble #2822, 2774 N Germantown Parkway, Memphis, TN, 38133
Barnes & Noble #2838, 8027 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919
TEXAS
Barnes & Noble #2060, 2601 Preston Rd #1204, Frisco, TX, 75034
Barnes & Noble #2200, 1201 Lake Woodlands Dr, #3008, The Woodlands, TX, 77381
Barnes & Noble #2207, 4801 Overton Ridge Blvd, Suite 100, Fort Worth, TX, 76132
Barnes & Noble #2342, 3881 S Cooper St #2027, Arlington, TX, 76015
Barnes & Noble #2344, 861 NE Mall Blvd, Hurst, TX, 76053
Barnes & Noble #2536, 10000 Research Blvd., Austin, TX, 78759
Barnes & Noble #2635, 7626 Westheimer, Houston, TX, 77063
Barnes & Noble #2643, Suite 1600, 12850 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX, 77024
Barnes & Noble #2884, 7700 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX, 75225
Barnes & Noble #2928, “5601 Brodie Lane, #300”, Austin, TX, 78745
Barnes & Noble #2943, 14010 US Hwy 183, Austin, TX, 78717
UTAH
Barnes & Noble #2626, “330 East, 1300 South”, Orem, UT, 84058
VIRGINIA
Barnes & Noble #2238, 7851 L Tysons Corner Ctr, McLean, VA, 22102
Barnes & Noble #2314, 11500 MIdlothian Turnpike, Space 890, Richmond, VA, 23235
Barnes & Noble #2559, 1033 Emmett St, Charlottesville, VA, 22903
Barnes & Noble #2637, 4485 VA Beach Blvd @Cnst., Virginia Beach, VA, 23462
Barnes & Noble #2867, 3651 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Alexandria, VA, 22305
Barnes & Noble #2982, 6646 Loisdale Road, Springfield, VA, 22150
Barnes & Noble #2995, 5501 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA, 23230
WASHINGTON
Barnes & Noble #2218, 2600 SW Barton St #E1, Seattle, WA, 98126
Barnes & Noble #2280, 301 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA, 98125
Barnes & Noble #2530, Crossroads S.C., “15600 NE 8th, Suite Q1”, Bellevue, WA, 98008
Barnes & Noble #2607, “300 Andover Park West, “, #200, Seattle, WA, 98188
Barnes & Noble #2653, 1530 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA, 98502
Barnes & Noble #2682, 4099 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, WA, 98226
Barnes & Noble #2832, 5711 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA, 98499
WISCONSIN
Barnes & Noble #2037, 2710 South Green Bay Rd, Racine, WI, 53406
Barnes & Noble #2174, #1 East Towne Mall, Madison, WI, 53704
Barnes & Noble #2213, 95 N Moorland Road, Unit C-1, Brookfield, WI, 53005
Barnes & Noble #2594, 4935 S 76th St., Greenfield, WI, 53220
Barnes & Noble #2720, 7433 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI, 53717
Barnes & Noble #2977, 4705 Grande Market Drive, Grand Chute, WI, 54913
WEST VIRGINIA
Barnes & Noble #2189, 3000 University Town, Centre Blvd, Morgantown, WV, 26501