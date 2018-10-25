Rare Prince ‘The Black Album’ pressing resurfaces at $40K

PORTLAND, OR October 25, 2018 – Twenty-four years to the day that Prince reportedly signed an agreement allowing Warner Bros. Records to officially release The Black Album ( source ), one of the original US pressings surfaces in the Discogs Marketplace priced at USD $40,000. Initially purchased from the December 2017 discovery lot that increased the known copies from three to eight worldwide, The Black Album is still one of the rarest vinyl albums in existence. A US variant of The Black Album sold via the Discogs Marketplace in April 2016 for $15,000 and more recently in February 2018 for a reported $42,000 via music historian and record dealer Jeff Gold of Recordmecca

We were thrilled to land a copy of Prince’s ‘The Black Album’ earlier this year and are equally excited to get it in the hands of a Prince collector that understand the importance of this Prince rarety. We’ve been using Discogs since opening our Dallas flagship in 2014, and they’ve been instrumental in Josey Records reaching a customer base that we wouldn’t reach through our retail locations which is why we’re using Discogs today for this incredibly special release. – Luke Sardelle, Josey Records

Scheduled for release by Warner Bros. Records on December 8, 1987, Prince canceled The Black Album one week before its release date, and subsequently, more than 500,000 copies were destroyed. Only 8 U.S. original vinyl copies have surfaced in the 30 years since… and now a single Canadian copy surfaces.