Rare Prince ‘The Black Album’ pressing resurfaces at $40K

PORTLAND, OR October 25, 2018 – Twenty-four years to the day that Prince reportedly signed an agreement allowing Warner Bros. Records to officially release The Black Album ( source ), one of the original US pressings surfaces in the Discogs Marketplace priced at USD $40,000. Initially purchased from the December 2017 discovery lot that increased the known copies from three to eight worldwide, The Black Album is still one of the rarest vinyl albums in existence. A US variant of The Black Album sold via the Discogs Marketplace in April 2016 for $15,000 and more recently in February 2018 for a reported $42,000 via music historian and record dealer Jeff Gold of Recordmecca