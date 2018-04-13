Author of out of print Raspberries book planning a limited run

Sharp is planning to release a very small limited repressing of the book and in order to do so, needs to get 150 committed buyers on board.

Overnight Sensation: The Story of The Raspberries is a huge 352-page paperback crammed with interviews, press clippings, rare photos, handwritten lyrics, concert ads, memorabilia, plus a look at pre-Raspberries bands, The Choir, Cyrus Erie, The Quick and much more. It’s the ultimate scrapbook on Raspberries.