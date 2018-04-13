Author of out of print Raspberries book planning a limited run

Out of print for over 20 years, Overnight Sensation: The Story of The Raspberries, was the first book by long-time Goldmine contributor Ken Sharp and landed a feature in the June 30, 1994 issue of Rolling Stone magazine. The book is also a prized item on the collector’s market with used copies selling for upwards of $300-$800 on the secondary market.
Sharp is planning to release a very small limited repressing of the book and in order to do so, needs to get 150 committed buyers on board.
Overnight Sensation: The Story of The Raspberries is a huge 352-page paperback crammed with interviews, press clippings, rare photos, handwritten lyrics, concert ads, memorabilia, plus a look at pre-Raspberries bands, The Choir, Cyrus Erie, The Quick and much more. It’s the ultimate scrapbook on Raspberries.
If you’d like to own a copy of this critically acclaimed tome, send an email to: sharpk@aol.com