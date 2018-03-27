RCA/Legacy Recordings celebrates Elvis Presley as RIAA Album Certifications total more than 146.5 Million

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records celebrate the ongoing impact of Elvis Presley, whose all time RIAA certified album sales and streams in the US now top 146.5 million units. Elvis has racked up more Gold Records (101) than any other act and is the only artist still earning RIAA certifications whose connection to the association dates back to its founding. In 1958, the inaugural year of the RIAA Gold & Platinum program, Elvis’ “Hard Headed Woman” became one of the RIAA’s first three Gold singles and the very first in Elvis’ ongoing string of Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certifications. Over the past year, 17 Elvis Presley catalog titles have been awarded RIAA certifications, with 11 of those albums reaching Gold (or Platinum) status for the very first time.

“Elvis: The Searcher,” an HBO Documentary Films production, in association with Sony Pictures Television, debuts in the United States on SATURDAY, APRIL 14 (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO.

A three-hour two-part film directed by Emmy® and Grammy® award winner Thom Zimny, “Elvis: The Searcher” focuses on the development of Elvis’ spellbinding artistry, from his early blues and country roots and influences through his seismic contributions to popular culture to his 1976 recording sessions at the Jungle Room in Graceland.

An advance screening of “Elvis: The Searcher” was held at Graceland for family, friends and fans of Elvis with Priscilla Presley accepting a special award from John Jackson, Senior Vice President/Head of A&R, SME/Legacy Recordings.

On Friday, April 6, RCA/Legacy will release Elvis Presley: The Searcher (The Original Soundtrack) , an album incorporating essential Elvis Presley hits, powerful performances, and rare alternative versions of songs at the musical core of the groundbreaking documentary.

