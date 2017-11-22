Record Store Day teams up with Dawes for Small Business Saturday release

Record Store Day works year round to shine a spotlight on these unique independent small businesses, and this year has teamed up with Dawes for the first ever record to be released on Small Business Saturday. We’re All Gonna Live is a double live album, capturing the band during the first four shows of their 2017 “An Evening With Dawes” tour. Pressed by Furnace Record Pressing, and released on the band’s own HUB Records, We’re All Gonna Live contains fifteen live tracks, including fan favorites like “When The Tequila Runs Out”, “Roll With The Punches” and “All Your Favorite Bands” comes to record stores on Saturday 11/25.

Dawes themselves will be celebrating with an intimate in-store live performance at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, CA on the afternoon of Small Business Saturday as well. Lead singer Taylor Goldsmith recently recorded a video at Grimey’s New and PreLoved Music in Nashville in which he talked about the importance of small businesses and going out to #ShopSmall: “When you come to a record store that is a small business, they’re going to really care about what you’re looking for, and what you identify with. You’re supporting people that care as much about music as you do to continue that love of music. In a lot of ways we like to perceive ourselves as a small business, as owners of our label, and so to get to be part of Small Business Saturday and celebrate that in anyway is obviously exciting for us.”

Watch the full video on recordstoreday.com

Across the country, fans of music legends Richard Hell and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels will also get a chance to get up close and personal on November 25, as both make visits to local record stores as part of Black Friday weekend tours. Richard Hell will be at Rough Trade NYC to sign copies of the 40th Anniversary edition of the legendary Richard Hell and the Voidoids release Blank Generation. This special release will be available in participating independent record stores on both vinyl and CD starting 11/24.

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels will wow a crowd at Vintage Vinyl in Fords NJ with stories of his life in music and signing his “comeback” EP, The Legend Lived: Back From The Dead. Coming on indie Brookvale Records, the EP features guests like RSD 2014 Ambassador Chuck D, Slaves on Dope, Rome (of Sublime with Rome) and Myles Kennedy. That EP is also available at independent record stores across the country on Black Friday, 11/24.

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday serves as the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses across the United States. In 2016, an estimated 112 million consumers reported shopping at small businesses on Small Business Saturday, according to the Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey.1 The day was also championed by elected officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Small Business Saturday celebrates the diversity of small businesses across the U.S., and Record Store Day recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create, and the culture they instill in local communities. According to the U.S. Small Businesses Administration, as of 2014, small businesses nationwide accounted for 63% of net new private-sector jobs created and represented 99.7% of firms with paid employees.2

Since 2008 Record Store Day has worked to promote and celebrate a very special type of small business: the independently owned record store. Today, more than 1400 stores in the United States and many more around the world participate in Record Store Day, Record Store Day Black Friday and events and promotions throughout the year.