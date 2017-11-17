Ringo Starr featured in December issue of Goldmine Magazine

Goldmine’s December 2017 issue is out now!
Ringo Starr at the age of 77 is performing with such enthusiasm in concert and still loving music as much as he did as a young moptop with The Beatles. Goldmine interviews the rock legend while he promotes his latest album “Give More Love” on tour with his All-Starr Band. Ringo has a lot to talk about: new music and old experiences. And peace, of course.
It’s also the BRITISH ROCK ISSUE!
• Magical Mystery Tour turns 50- Roll up! Take a journey back to this eccentric McCartney Beatles project/record.
• Carl Palmer- Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy keeps the legendary music of Emerson, Lake & Palmer alive and well. Carl tells Goldmine that the show must go on!
• Uriah Heep- Guitarist Mick Box relives the glory years of the Heep’s music with two new reissues.
• Motorhead- The old crew gets together for a record album to honor Lemmy..
• Iron Maiden- Vocalist Bruce Dickinson talks about his new autobiography that will have many a reader interested.
• 10 Albums That Changed My Life: Michael Weston King gushes over his Top 10 records
And more on Holiday picks and Christmas album recommendations!
The December issue is on sale now until December 11 at select indie record shops, Barnes & Noble and Books A Million stores.
