Ringo Starr featured in December issue of Goldmine Magazine

Goldmine’s December 2017 issue is out now!

Ringo Starr at the age of 77 is performing with such enthusiasm in concert and still loving music as much as he did as a young moptop with The Beatles. Goldmine interviews the rock legend while he promotes his latest album “Give More Love” on tour with his All-Starr Band. Ringo has a lot to talk about: new music and old experiences. And peace, of course.

It’s also the BRITISH ROCK ISSUE!

• Magical Mystery Tour turns 50- Roll up! Take a journey back to this eccentric McCartney Beatles project/record.

• Carl Palmer- Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy keeps the legendary music of Emerson, Lake & Palmer alive and well. Carl tells Goldmine that the show must go on!

• Uriah Heep- Guitarist Mick Box relives the glory years of the Heep’s music with two new reissues.

• Motorhead- The old crew gets together for a record album to honor Lemmy..

• Iron Maiden- Vocalist Bruce Dickinson talks about his new autobiography that will have many a reader interested.

• 10 Albums That Changed My Life: Michael Weston King gushes over his Top 10 records

And more on Holiday picks and Christmas album recommendations!

The December issue is on sale now until December 11 at select indie record shops, Barnes & Noble and Books A Million stores.

FIND STORES THAT CARRY GOLDMINE BELOW

If you cannot find on the newsstand call 715-445-4612, Ext. 13369 or email missy.fenn@fwmedia.com to order print copies.

For record stores interested in carrying Goldmine, please contact URP Music Distributors directly via email at orders@urpdist.com or call (615) 823-7598.

Or, please ask your local record store to carry Goldmine by contacting the email address/phone number above.

ASK YOUR LOCAL RECORD STORE TO CARRY GOLDMINE!!!

Some of the record stores that carry Goldmine:

A&M Music Center in Lyndhurst, NJ

BCA Records in Arlington, VT

Mill City Sound in Hopkins, MN

Mobile Records in Mobile, AL

Mother’s Music in Moorhead, MN

Omega Music in Dayton, OH

Planet Records in Cambridge, MA

Record Museum in W. Berlin, NJ

Record Surplus in Los Angeles, CA

Sidetracks Music in Charlottesville, VA

Toad Hall Books and Records in Rockford, IL

Vintage Vinyl “Yesterdays Fish” in Lewes, DE

Spinnaker Records, Inc, 596 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 2601

AMOEBA MUSIC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

ARMINGTON GALLERIES,

ALTA LOMA, CA

BATH HOUSE RECORDS

WARSAW, IN

BLACK CIRCLE

LINCOLN, NE

BLUE GROOVE SOUNDZ

ARLINGTON, VA

BULL MOOSE

BANGOR, ME

BRUNSWICK, ME

LEWISTON, ME

NORTH WINDHAM, ME

PORTLAND, ME

SANFORD, ME

SCARBOROUGH, ME

WATERVILLE, ME

KEENE, NH

PORTSMOUTH, NH

SALEM, NH

CENTURY 21 MUSIC & MORE

MURFREESBORO, TN

DECATUR, CD

DECATUR, GA

DIMPLE RECORDS

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

FOLSOM, CA

ROSEVILLE, CA

DIMPLE RECORDS – ARDEN

SACRAMENTO, CA

DIMPLE RECORDS – BROADWAY

SACRAMENTO, CA

DOWN IN THE VALLEY

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

DUSTY GROOVE

CHICAGO, IL

EASTON RECORD EXCHANGE

EASTON, PA

GALLERY OF SOUND

DICKSON CITY, PA

HAZLETON, PA

WILKES BARRE, PA

GIDGET’S GADGETS

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

GRIMEY’S

NASHVILLE, TN

HAIL DARK AESTHETICS

COVINGTON, KY

HIPPO RECORDS

GREENSBORO, NC

INDEPENDENT RECORDS

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

IRVINGTON VINYL

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

JET AGE RECORDS

NEWPORT, KY

JOE’S ALBUMS

WORCESTER, MA

KEENE ON VINYL

KEENE, NH

KEN’S GROOVY TUNES

TEXARKANA, AR

LUNCHBOX RECORDS

CHARLOTTE, NC

MAD PLATTER

RIVERSIDE, CA

MAX J RECORDS

NEW BEDFORD, MA

MUSIC MILLENNIUM,

PORTLAND, OR

PARK AVE CDS

ORLANDO, FL

POP OBSCURE RECORDS

BURBANK, CA

RHINO RECORDS

CLAREMONT, CA

SEVEN FREEDOMS MUSIC CENTER

MONTGOMERY, NY

SHOP RADIO CAST

BUFFALO, NY

SIG’S LAGOON RECORD SHOP

HOUSTON, TX

SILVER PLATTERS

BELLEVUE, WA

LYNNWOOD, WA

SEATTLE, WA

SPACE CITY AUDIO

TOMBALL, TX

T-BONES RECORDS & CAFE

HATTIESBURG, MS

VINYL RESCUE PROJECT

GREENWOOD, IN

Alleycats Music

Orilla, ON

Canada

ALSO: Find Goldmine at your local Barnes & Noble and Books A Million stores!