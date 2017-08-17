Rock Against MS Foundation holds auction

HOLLYWOOD, CA (August 17, 2017) – The Rock Against MS Foundation, 501c3 – Is proud to announce another amazing collection of “one of a kind” experiences and items from some of the biggest names in music!

Meet Ozzy Osbourne with 2 VIP Tickets to Ozzfest 2017 on November 4 in San Bernardino, CA

Meet Billy Sheehan for Dinner and a Private Bass Lesson in Los Angeles

Billy Morrison Self Portrait, Limited Edition Screen print by Billy Morrison

Drum Lesson with Mark Schulman at His Studio in Los Angeles

Have Drummer Mark Schulman Record and be Featured on 1 of Your Tracks

Marky Ramone will Create You a “One of a Kind” Personal Drum-Head Hand Created Masterpiece

Bass Lessons & Signed Guitar from Rudy Sarzo, Bassist from Ozzy, Whitesnake & Quiet Riot

In its beginning stages, the ROCK AGAINST MS FOUNDATION will provide services from a three (3) grant resource system, which will provide daily care, quality of life needs and emergency funding, while assisting people with multiple sclerosis (MS) to live independent and full lives. Additionally, a brick and mortar facility we will call THE ROCK HOUSE is in the planning stages, and will provide—free of charge—multiple programs and opportunities designed to heal the mind, body and spirit of all those whose lives have been affected by MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Every hour in the United States, someone is newly diagnosed with MS, an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system.

MS interrupts the flow of information from the brain to the body and stops people from moving.

Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The advancement, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are moving us closer to a world free of MS.

Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with more than twice as many women as men being diagnosed with the disease.

MS affects more than 400,000 people in the U.S. and 2.1 million worldwide.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/rockagainstMSfoundation or www.rockagainstms.org