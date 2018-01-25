The Rock & Blues Museum voted as top Mississippi attraction

The Rock & Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Mississippi has been voted in Clarksdale, Mississippi has been voted No. 5 in USA Today’s contest for the 10 Best Mississippi Attractions. The museum is honored alongside the B.B King Museum, Elvis Presley’s birthplace, the Vicksburg National Military Park and the Grammy Museum. This is a crowning achievement for all those operating the Rock & Blues Museum in Clarksdale, MS, since its opening in 2006 in Mississippi, over 11 years! (and in the Netherlands from 1996-2004).

Hopefully this ranking will encourage extra interest in a takeover of the Rock & Blues Museum before the founders retire in 2019.

The top ten winners in this category are as follows:

1.B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center

2.Elvis Presley Birthplace

3.Vicksburg National Military Park

4.GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

5.Rock & Blues Museum

6.Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

7.Tupelo Automobile Museum

8.Eudora Welty House and Garden

9.Shack Up Inn

10. Natchez Trace Parkway