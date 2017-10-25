Last bids on Robert Alford photos at Rock Scene Auctions

Robert Alford (autographed by the photographer) at RockSceneAuctions.com: The Sex Pistols, Led Zeppelin, The Who and more. Auctions end on Thursday, October 26 at 5:00PM EST. Collectors have 24 hours left to bid on classic rock photographs by(autographed by the photographer) atThe Sex Pistols, Led Zeppelin, The Who and more. Auctions end on

Here are a few stories (courtesy of Robert Alford) behind the photographs up for bid:

“The Keith Moon shot was his final concert goodbye to a paying crowd on Oct. 21,1976 in Toronto at Maple Leaf Gardens,” explains photographer Robert Alford. “The only time he played with the band after that was the “WHO ARE YOU” sessions just before he died.