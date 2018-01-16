Run Out Groove vinyl to vote for in January 2018: Little Richard, Golden Smog and Lorraine Ellison

Run Out Groove (ROG) ring in the new year right with some classic vinyl to vote for:

ROG is carrying over Lorraine Ellison and Little Richard to the next voting round for R&B enthusiasts and bringing back yet another title, back by popular demand: Golden Smog’s iconic debut album, Down By The Old Mainstream. If finally voted to win, this lost alt-country classic will see its first repress since originally released on vinyl in 2010 and come replete in typical deluxe ROG packaging and colored vinyl.

ROG is continuing with soul singer, Lorraine Ellison’s debut WB record, Heart & Soul, in the voting cue. Lorraine is a big draw with UK Northern Soul fans and if voted in, ROB will release it in glorious mono and add a bonus second LP with tracks only previously available on Sister Love: the Warner Brothers Recordings that would make their debut on vinyl.

Finally, the voting will carry on for the one and only Little Richard. Most music fans know of his mid-1950s classics such as “Rip It Up” and “Tutti Frutti,” but Richard returned to rock in 1970 with The Rill Thing, an often overlooked classic in his catalog. If Little Richard is voted to win, this would be the first time this album would see a vinyl reissue in the U.S., and ROG would expand it to a 2-LP set, including material never available on vinyl from this era and give it an over-the-top treatment.

And if you voted for Golden Smog in a previous round don’t worry, your vote still counts! What title will become ROG #13? Will it be alt-country rockers, Golden Smog, deep soul singer Lorraine Ellison or the illustrious, iconic and flamboyant Little Richard? Rally everyone you can think of. Every vote counts to tell ROG what record is pressed next!

BTW, Solomon Burke won the vote last round, so The Best of Atlantic Soul 1962-1965 (above) gets the ROG vinyl treatment.

ROG brought back this runner up title from its first voting round in 2017 and Solomon Burke fans came together and voted to make the next limited and numbered Run Out Groove title, The Best of Atlantic Soul 1962-1965 available for pre-order now.

Solomon Burke has sold 17 million albums, had 35 charting singles, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has been ranked by Rolling Stone on their list of “100 Greatest Singers of All Time” during his career and influenced many rock n’ roll luminaries including The Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello, Van Morrison, and Tom Petty. This brand new retrospective of Burke’s critically-acclaimed, recorded material for Atlantic Records from 1962-1965 includes the hit song, “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love,” featured in the Blues Brothers movie soundtrack. It is the first domestic vinyl collection of his ground breaking Atlantic recordings released since 1966. The new package includes 180g black vinyl pressed at Record Industry and comes in a single sleeve UV-gloss, old school tip-on Stoughton sleeve with brand new artwork and liner notes. The Best of Atlantic Soul 1962-1965 will be available to pre-order until 2/6/18 and then pressed and numbered to a limited quantity based on total orders.

