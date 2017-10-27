Second track of Rolling Stones “On Air” unveiled

October 27, 2017 — The Rolling Stones today unveil the second track from The Rolling Stones – On Air, a collection of rarely heard radio recordings from their formative years. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, recorded for Saturday Club in 1965 and taken from the upcoming release, is available now across various formats.

The Rolling Stones – On Air offers a glimpse into the early days of The Rolling Stones a few years before ‘The Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Band in the World’ became a reality this was a band playing the music they loved so much – Blues, R&B, Soul and even the odd country song. The songs, including eight the band have never recorded or released commercially, were originally broadcast on bygone UK BBC shows such as Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show between 1963 and 1965.

Released via Polydor Records/UMe on CD, double CD deluxe edition, heavy-weight vinyl and special limited-edition colored vinyl, The Rolling Stones – On Air is released on December 1 and available to pre-order here.

This album follows the recent release of The Rolling Stones – On Air coffee table book, by Richard Havers and published by Virgin Books.

The Rolling Stones ON AIR 1963-65 – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman

