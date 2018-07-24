Tom Petty fans zero in on stage-worn clothing at a recent auction

Tom Petty’s 1965 Gibson electric guitar and his iconic top hat failed to sell at auction July 21, but fans zeroed in on stage-worn clothing owned by the singer/songwriter.

The guitar was from the private collection of Petty’s friend Norman Harris, who traded a Rose Morris Rickenbacker Double Bound 360 for the Gibson and a selection of concert-worn clothing. Petty used the Gibson on stage when he and the Heartbreakers were a part of Bob Dylan’s 1987 “True Confessions Tour.”

Opening at $150,000, Heritage Auctions reported the pair attracted intense interest prior to the auction, with more than 11,000 page views. The guitar and top hat are currently listed for $187,500 on HA.com, and offers will be accepted until 8 a.m. Central, August 6.

Fans didn’t hold back when additional items from Harris’ collection crossed the block as a selection of stage-worn jackets and Petty’s 1963 White Gibson SG Junior Electric Guitar sold for a combined $51,625.

Petty’s Cavalry Jacket, circa 2000 (shown above), sold for $21,250 and an elaborate Blue Custom-made Jacket ended at $5,250. A Western-themed Jacket sold for $4,750 and a Black, Dragon-print Jacket ended at $2,875.

A 1963 White Gibson SG Junior Electric Guitar (shown above) that Petty used to prepare for his 2012 world tour sold for $17,500. The guitar was acquired after several of Petty’s own instruments were just before the tour launch.

The singer turned to Norm Harris for a loaner to play during rehearsals, and Harris sent the 1963 White Gibson. The stolen guitars were recovered just before the tour and Petty sent the White Gibson back to Harris after adding his signature to the body.