Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ to release individual vinyl albums from back catalog

On June 2, UMe will release eight individual albums from their Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers catalog as stand-alone vinyl titles. Each album has been remastered for this release and seven of the albums—Damn the Torpedoes, Full Moon Fever, Hard Promises, Into The Great Wide Open, Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough), Long After Dark and Southern Accents—are included in the The Complete Studio Albums Volume 1 box set, released last year to celebrate the 40thanniversary of the band’s self-titled debut. UMe will also be releasing Pack Up The Plantation Live! The albums will be individually available on 180g black vinyl with the original LP artwork.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers are on tour now with shows sold out across North America—more to be added soon. The tour features support from Joe Walsh as well as Chris Stapleton, Peter Wolf and The Lumineers on select dates this summer. The band will also headline London’s Hyde Park as part of Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time with very special guests Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers, Ward Thomas, The Head and The Heart, Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown and The Shelters among others—this will be their only European performance of 2017.

www.tompetty.com for details.

UMe albums to be released June 2:

Damn The Torpedoes*

Full Moon Fever

Hard Promises

Into The Great Wide Open

Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough)

Long After Dark

Pack Up The Plantation Live! (2-LP)

Southern Accents

*Remastered In 2010

TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS LIVE

May 27 BottleRock Napa, CA

May 29-30 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

June 2 Sprint Center Kansas City, MO *

June 3 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN *

June 5 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, IA *

June 7 Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH *

June 9 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA *

June 10 Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH *

June 12 US Bank Arena Cincinnati, OH *

June 14 XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT *

June 16 Prudential Center Newark, NJ *

June 17 Mountain Jam Festival Hunter Mountain, NY

June 24 Arroyo Seco Weekend Pasadena, CA

June 29 Wrigley Field Chicago, IL †

July 1 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

July 2 CMAC Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY

July 5-6 Marcus Amphitheater-Summerfest Milwaukee, WI †

July 9 Hyde Park London, UK

July 15 Air Canada Centre Toronto, ONT

July 16 RBC Ottawa Bluesfest Ottawa, ONT

July 18 DTE Energy Music Theatre Detroit, MI

July 20-21 TD Garden Boston, MA ‡

July 23 Royal Farms Arena Baltimore, MD

July 26-27 Forest Hills Stadium Queens, NY

July 29 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA ‡

August 17 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC §

August 19 Safeco Field Seattle, WA §

September 17 Kaaboo Festival San Diego, CA

*with special guest Joe Walsh

†with special guest Chris Stapleton

‡with special guest Peter Wolf

with special guests The Lumineers

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com