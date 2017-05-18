Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ to release individual vinyl albums from back catalog

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. Photo by Joel Bernstein.

On June 2, UMe will release eight individual albums from their Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers catalog as stand-alone vinyl titles. Each album has been remastered for this release and seven of the albums—Damn the Torpedoes, Full Moon Fever, Hard Promises, Into The Great Wide Open, Let Me Up (Ive Had Enough), Long After Dark and Southern Accents—are included in the The Complete Studio Albums Volume 1 box set, released last year to celebrate the 40thanniversary of the band’s self-titled debut. UMe will also be releasing Pack Up The Plantation Live! The albums will be individually available on 180g black vinyl with the original LP artwork.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers are on tour now with shows sold out across North America—more to be added soon. The tour features support from Joe Walsh as well as Chris Stapleton, Peter Wolf and The Lumineers on select dates this summer. The band will also headline London’s Hyde Park as part of Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time with very special guests Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers, Ward Thomas, The Head and The Heart, Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown and The Shelters among others—this will be their only European performance of 2017.

www.tompetty.com for details.

 

UMe albums to be released June 2:

Damn The Torpedoes*

Full Moon Fever

Hard Promises

Into The Great Wide Open

Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough)

Long After Dark

Pack Up The Plantation Live! (2-LP)

Southern Accents

*Remastered In 2010

TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS LIVE

May 27                                               BottleRock                                    Napa, CA

May 29-30                                Red Rocks Amphitheatre                    Morrison, CO

June 2                                               Sprint Center                      Kansas City, MO *

June 3                                          Xcel Energy Center                        St. Paul, MN *

June 5                                           Wells Fargo Arena                    Des Moines, IA *

June 7                                         Schottenstein Center                   Columbus, OH *

June 9                                           PPG Paints Arena                      Pittsburgh, PA *

June 10                                       Quicken Loans Arena                   Cleveland, OH *

June 12                                           US Bank Arena                        Cincinnati, OH *

June 14                                          XFINITY Theatre                          Hartford, CT *

June 16                                          Prudential Center                           Newark, NJ *

June 17                                      Mountain Jam Festival          Hunter Mountain, NY

June 24                                      Arroyo Seco Weekend                    Pasadena, CA

June 29                                             Wrigley Field                              Chicago, IL †

July 1                                           Wells Fargo Center                    Philadelphia, PA

July 2                                   CMAC Performing Arts Center          Canandaigua, NY

July 5-6                             Marcus Amphitheater-Summerfest         Milwaukee, WI †

July 9                                                  Hyde Park                                 London, UK

July 15                                          Air Canada Centre                        Toronto, ONT

July 16                                       RBC Ottawa Bluesfest                      Ottawa, ONT

July 18                                    DTE Energy Music Theatre                      Detroit, MI

July 20-21                                           TD Garden                               Boston, MA ‡

July 23                                          Royal Farms Arena                       Baltimore, MD

July 26-27                                    Forest Hills Stadium                         Queens, NY

July 29                                          Wells Fargo Center                  Philadelphia, PA ‡

August 17                               Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena              Vancouver, BC §

August 19                                          Safeco Field                              Seattle, WA §

September 17                                  Kaaboo Festival                         San Diego, CA

*with special guest Joe Walsh

†with special guest Chris Stapleton

‡with special guest Peter Wolf

  • with special guests The Lumineers

 

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com

 

 

 

