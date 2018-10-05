Tom Petty & The Heartbreaker’s first career-spanning hits collection “The Best Of Everything” set for November 16

Los Angeles – October 5, 2018 – On November 16, Geffen Records/UMe will release The Best Of Everything, the first career-spanning collection of all of Tom Petty’s hits with The Heartbreakers, his solo work and Mudcrutch. The 38-track set also features two previously unreleased tracks: the poignant and autobiographical “For Real” and the collection’s lead single—an alternate version of the title track, which restores a never-heard second verse to the song that was originally recorded for the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ 1985 album, Southern Accents.

The Best of Everything will be released simultaneously as a 2-disc CD, featuring deluxe packaging, and in all digital formats. LP editions—in both black and clear vinyl—will arrive on December 7. The collection also features an essay on Tom Petty written especially for this collection by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director, author and journalist Cameron Crowe.

All 38 recordings on The Best of Everything have been re-mastered for this collection from pristine transfers of the original studio multi-track masters.

THE BEST OF EVERYTHING TRACK LIST 
Disc 1
1.  Free Fallin’
2.  Mary Jane’s Last Dance                                                                                     
3.  You Wreck Me                                                                                                                      
4.  I Won’t Back Down                                                                                                                    
5.  Saving Grace                                                                                                                   
6.  You Don’t Know How It Feels                                                                                     
7.  Don’t Do Me Like That                                                                                      
8.  Listen To Her Heart                                                                                                                   
9.  Breakdown                                                                                                               
10.  Walls (Circus)                                                                                                                
11.  The Waiting

12.  Don’t Come Around Here No More                                                                                      
13.  Southern Accents                                                                                                                 
14.  Angel Dream (No. 2)                                                                                        
15.  Dreamville
16.  I Should Have Known It                                                                                        
17.  Refugee                                                                                                                 
18.  American Girl                                                                                                                    
19.  The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version)

Disc 2
1.  Wildflowers
2.  Learning To Fly
3.  Here Comes My Girl
4.  The Last DJ
5.  I Need To Know
6.  Scare Easy
7.  You Got Lucky
8.  Runnin’ Down A Dream
9.  American Dream Plan B
10.  Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (feat. Stevie Nicks)
11.  Trailer
12.  Into The Great Wide Open
13.  Room At The Top
14.  Square One
15.  Jammin’ Me
16.  Even The Losers
17.  Hungry No More
18.  I Forgive It All
19.  For Real

