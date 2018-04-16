Top sold in Tefteller’s ’50s and ’60s R&B Vocal Group 45s auction

The top records sold in Tefteller’s ’50s and ’60s R&B Vocal Group 45s auction (closed April 5) are the following:
- The Bonnevilles – Lorraine/Zu-Zu” (Munich 103) Mint, Maroon label, first press. Sold for $460.00
- Wanda Burt and Group – “Your True Love is Standing By/Scheming” (Music City 840) Mint, Yellow vinyl with slight label wear. Sold for $400.00
- The Collegians – “Heavenly light/Let’s Go for a Ride” (X-Tra 108) VG+ Sold for $400.00
