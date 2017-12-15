Travis Pike’s 20th Anniversary Platinum Edition of “Grumpuss” out now

(December 15, 2017) – Otherworld Cottage is releasing American rock singer, songwriter, and storyteller Travis Edward Pike‘s critically acclaimed, award-winning medieval fantasy, Grumpuss, in a 20th Anniversary Platinum Edition on DVD, coming soon to Amazon.com. Pike’s 1998 VHS release of his 1997 production won an INTERCOM Silver Plaque Special Achievement – Writing Award at the 1999 Chicago Film Festival.

Pike is supported in his live, Save the Children Benefit performance of this fantasy adventure told entirely in rhyme, by Anna Scott as the Queen of the Sidh, and rhythmic gymnasts Rose Meredith, Yvonne Hill, and Aimee Johnson as the waifs she holds in thrall.

A review in the University of Rhode Island’s July 1999 Newsletter for the Council of the Literature of the Fantastic stated “This is classic British fantasy at its best. Reminiscent of Lewis Carroll, C. S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. Pike’s Grumpuss is poignantly true of both the foibles and the triumphs of humankind … quality family entertainment.”

The October 1999 School Library Journal reviewer reported “Themes of peace, compassion and courage echo through this story, but Pike’s telling makes them wonderfully fun yet thought-provoking, and never heavy-handed … an outstanding choice for school and public library collections.”

In addition to the complete performance, the Grumpuss 20th Anniversary Platinum Edition on DVD also features a Travis Edward Pike World Premiere documentary and three slideshow presentations; The Search for a Perfect Venue, Found: An Almost Perfect Venue, and Grumpuss Premiere Notes and Notables.

And there’s more to enjoy in the Legacy Section at grumpuss.com, where you’ll find reviews, testimonials, be introduced to the performance and performers, meet the guests at the World Premiere Banquet, and discover what went into producing the show at Blenheim Palace, birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill, home to the Dukes of Marlborough, and a designated World Heritage site in England’s heartland.

Theater, or Theater of the Mind? The choice is yours. Visit grumpuss.com/VIDSAMPLES.html for links to Youtube video clips from the 1997 live performance, or visitgrumpuss.com/AUDSAMPLES.html for links to Youtube audio clips from the 2003 Pegasus Award winner, Travis Edward Pike’s Grumpuss: the 15th Anniversary Audio Theater Edition, on sale now at CDbaby.com and Amazon.com.