Varèse Sarabande Records announces Black Friday releases

( November 6, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA) – Varèse Sarabande Records is proud to announce three album releases in conjunction with Record Store Day’s Black Friday 2017 on November 24th : THE FORBIDDEN ZONE – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack composed by Danny Elfman and The Knights of the Oingo Boingo (available on translucent lime green vinyl), ELECTRONIC MEDITATION by Tangerine Dream, and MR. SPOCK’S MUSIC FROM OUTER SPACE by Leonard Nimoy.

The cult classic film THE FORBIDDEN ZONE was the first to be scored by the now legendary composer, Danny Elfman, and was also the first major recording for Oingo Boingo, (then known as The Knights of the Oingo Boingo). The soundtrack perfectly captures the band’s transition from a cabaret-style group of performers to the influential new wave band they would become. Long out-of-print, this album is being released for the first time on translucent lime green vinyl.

ELECTRONIC MEDITATION is the debut album by German electronic music group Tangerine Dream, originally released June of 1970. It is the only Tangerine Dream album to feature the line-up of Edgar Froese, Klaus Schulze and Conrad Schnitzler. With Edgar releasing a new Tangerine Dream album this fall, there is no better time to explore the band’s catalog, starting with this gem. The LP will come in a replica of the original gatefold jacket.

Leonard Nimoy’s, “Spock” was unquestionably the most popular character on the original Star Trek series. The first in a series of album releases, MR. SPOCK’S MUSIC FROM OUTER SPACE, is a cult classic favorite and was Nimoy’s best seller. This entertaining and campy album is a piece of mondo bizzaro that has long been out-of-print on vinyl and is a must-have for all the Star Trek aficionados.

Friday 2017 LP releases of THE FORBIDDEN ZONE: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Tangerine Dream’s ELECTRONIC MEDIATION, and Leonard Nimoy’s MR. SPOCK’S MUSIC FROM OUTER SPACE from Varèse Sarabande Records will be available from participating record stores on November 24, 2017 . For a list of participating stores please visit The Record Store Day Black2017 LP releases of, Tangerine Dream’s, and Leonard Nimoy’sfrom Varèse Sarabande Records will be available from participating record stores on. For a list of participating stores please visit http://www.recordstoreday.com/ Venues

THE FORBIDDEN ZONE – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Danny Elfman and The Knights of the Oingo Boingo