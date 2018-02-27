Vinyl exclusives in conjunction with “David Bowie is” exhibit at Brooklyn Museum

On the occasion of the opening of David Bowie is at the Brooklyn Museum, Parlophone is pleased to announce a selection of exclusives, only available at the Brooklyn Museum starting 2nd March.

The exhibition David Bowie is has been touring globally for the past five years visiting London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Tokyo, Melbourne, Bologna, Chicago and will be taking its final bow at the Brooklyn Museum in New York from March 2.

As with all of the other stops on tour there will be exclusive limited Bowie vinyl for sale at the Brooklyn Museum.

TIME (U.S. single edit) / THE PRETTIEST STAR (7″ silver vinyl single / rare picture sleeve)

Exclusive to the exhibition shop at the Brooklyn Museum, this single is a reproduction of the 1973 ‘Time’/’The Prettiest Star’ US 7″ single with an undistributed picture sleeve from the time and will be pressed on silver vinyl.

LIVE IN BERLIN (1978) (8 Track orange vinyl mini-LP)

Exclusive to the exhibition shop at the Brooklyn Museum will be the eight track mini-LP on orange vinyl recorded live in Berlin at the Deutschland Halle, Berlin on 16th May, 1978. Four of the tracks are completely unreleased and the remaining four have only been released within the last six months, three on a digital streaming only E.P. which was only available for five days and one on the B-side of the 40th Anniversary “Beauty And The Beast” 7″ picture disc released on 5th January this year. The front cover features a shot taken by fan Antoine Loogman at the show.

iSELECT (Red vinyl LP)

Due to overwhelming demand this exhibition only exclusive red vinyl LP will be made available once more. The iSelect compilation featuring tracks chosen personally by Bowie along with sleeve notes on a fold out insert. This LP has only previously been available in very limited quantities at other David Bowie is exhibition shops. All tracks are the studio versions from the original albums other than “Some Are,” “Time Will Crawl (MM remix)” and the live “Intro/Hang On To Yourself.” The version of “Time Will Crawl” is exclusive to vinyl on this compilation.

TIME (U.S. single edit) 7″ SILVER VINYL (David Bowie is Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Exclusive)

Side A

Time (U.S. single edit) (3.41)

Produced by David Bowie and Ken Scott

Arranged by David Bowie and Mick Ronson.

Mixed and engineered by Ken Scott.

Side B

The Prettiest Star (3.31)

Produced by David Bowie and Ken Scott

Arranged by David Bowie and Mick Ronson.

Mixed and engineered by Ken Scott.

LIVE IN BERLIN (1978) 8 TRACK ORANGE VINYL MINI-LP (David Bowie is Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Exclusive)

Side 1

1. “Heroes” (7.21)

2. Be My Wife (2.51)

3. Blackout (3.39)

4. Sense Of Doubt (3.18)

Side 2

1. Breaking Glass (3.36)

2. Fame (4.05)

3. Alabama Song (4.08)

4. Rebel Rebel (3.37)

Produced by David Bowie

Recorded live at the Deutschlandhalle, Berlin on 16th May, 1978.

Cover photography by Antoine Loogman © 1978 Antoine Loogman

iSELECT RED VINYL LP (David Bowie is Exhibition Exclusive)

Side 1

1. Life On Mars?

2. Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing (Reprise)

3. The Bewlay Brothers

4. Lady Grinning Soul

5. Win

6. Some Are

Side 2

1. Teenage Wildlife

2. Repetition

3. Fantastic voyage

4. Loving The Alien

5. Time Will Crawl (MM Remix)

6. Intro/Hang On To Yourself (from Live Santa Monica ’72)

David Bowie is March 2nd to July 15th at The Brooklyn Museum