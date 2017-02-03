Win an autographed copy of new Dave Hearn CD

From the songwriter of the Hawks’ 1981 Billboard Top Tracks hit “It’s All Right, It’s O.K.” and debut album opener, Dave Hearn brings electric power to “Big Girl Now,” a Bruce Hornsby-style piano to “Down By the River,” Brian Wilson inspiration to “I’ll Never Let You Down,” and an emotional plea on “Open Your Eyes (I Love You),” as part of his 10-song CD “Mystery Train.” This is truly a solo album with Dave Hearn providing all the compositions, keyboard driven musical back drops, and vocals.

As far as the Hawks … the band will reunite for the first time in 35 years for a large outdoor concert on July 8, 2017 — north of Fort Dodge, Iowa, opening for Huey Lewis and the News.