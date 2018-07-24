Yoko Ono announces new LP, ‘Warzone,’ out October 19 On Chimera Music

NEWS RELEASE: Following 20 albums over 50 years, Yoko Ono‘s Warzone is strikingly different from any record she has made previously, but it is also strikingly different from any album that anyone is making…

Yoko revisits and reimagines 13 songs from her past work, spanning 1970-2009, the lyrics and messages still pertinent—perhaps even more pertinent—in 2018. “The world is so messed up. Things are very difficult for everybody. It’s a warzone that we are living in…” says Ono. “I like to create things in a new way. Every day things change.”

The recordings and arrangements on Warzone are very stripped down, with a particular emphasis on Yoko’s voice and lyrics. Here in this minimalist landscape the content of her message rings clear and unencumbered; sometimes somber warnings, sometimes uplifting encouragement, but her wisdom and fortitude are unflinchingly strong, her power having intensified with time and life experience. She ends the ominous questions of “Now Or Never” (1971) with one of her most famous and inspiring lines: “[a] Dream you dream alone is only a dream, but dream we dream together is reality.”

Warzone will be in stores on October 19 on Chimera Music, the label run by Sean Ono Lennon. Leading up to the release date, Yoko will releasing a new song each Tuesday on her website ImaginePeace.com and on streaming services.