Backstage Auctions owner Jacques van Gool discusses the auctioneer’s upcoming auction focused on rock concert art — rare posters and handbills. ►
Stevie Ray Vaughan author Craig Hopkins discusses Vaughan’s early years as a guitarist and his first guitar, “Jimbo,” which will be up for auction this month via Heritage Auctions. ►
Pink Floyd biographer Bill Kopp talks about his latest book, ‘Reinventing Pink Floyd: From Syd Barrett to The Dark Side of the Moon,’ on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. Kopp has a lot of to offer as far as insight into the band’s transition from Syd Barrett to David Gilmour. This is a must-listen for any Pink Floyd fan. ►
The owner of Backstage Auctions talks about the Houston-based auctioneer’s upcoming Headliners & Legends auction in February. ►
Led Zeppelin author Martin Popoff talks to Goldmine editor Patrick Prince about his latest book Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs and his features in the February issue of Goldmine Magazine with Led Zeppelin on the cover. ►
Simple Minds’ vocalist JIm Kerr talks about the new album “Walk Between Worlds” and his interest in music collecting. Plus Dave Thompson on “Goldmine’s Essential Guide to Record Collecting.
►
The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan and author Ray Padgett are guests on Goldmine’s last podcast of the year. ►
David Cassidy remembered by writers Ken Sharp and Dave Thompson. Mark Briody, guitarist of metal band Jag Panzer, talks about new LP, “The Deviant Chord.” ►
Goldmine’s Holiday gift guide and Record Store Day Black Friday leftovers are discussed in this second podcast of November. Then onto an interview with rediscovered ’60s garage rock phenom Travis Pike. ►
Jimi Hendrix photographer Gered Mankowitz and the owner of Table-Turned vinyl subscription service are guests on episode 11 of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. ►