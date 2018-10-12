A debate about how Prog Rock is defined on episode 37 of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast

On this episode of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast there is a debate about how Prog Rock can be defined, based on the article that Martin Popoff had written for the November 2018 issue of Goldmine called “20 Albums That Invented Progressive Rock” (above, on newsstands now at Barnes & Noble and Books a Million stores until Nov 5). Martin joins us with Prog author Roie Avin to go over the Prog phenomenon. Anyone into Progressive Rock will find this episode fun to listen to.

