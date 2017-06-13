A podcast tribute to Sgt. Pepper’s 50th anniversary

Goldmine, the Music Collector’s Magazine, reports on the music collecting hobby and interviews classic music artists with The Goldmine Magazine Podcast, posted here twice a month and available via iTunes.

EPISODE 1

SGT. PEPPER’S 50th ANNIVERSARY

Guests Jay Jay French and Bruce Spizer discuss the impact and longevity of The Beatles’ iconic album, “Sgt. Pepper Lonely Hearts Club Band.” French, the guitarist and founder of Twisted Sister, is a longtime Beatles fan and collector. Spizer is a celebrated author of all things Beatles-related. Later in the episode, contributor John M. Borack will detail some of the 50th Anniversary box set editions released by Capitol/Universal. Introduction music by Popdudes.