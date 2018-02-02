Backstage Auctions’ Jacques van Gool is the guest on Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 17

The owner of Backstage Auctions, Jacques van Gool, is the guest on Goldmine Magazine’s first podcast of February 2018. Van Gool talks to editor Patrick Prince about the Houston-based auctioneer’s upcoming Headliners & Legends auction on February 16-25. (Preview starts February 9.) Highlights of the auction include artist signed guitars, RIAA-certified record awards and original Peter Max paintings. There will be a lot more music memorabilia included in this auction, of course, and collectors will be interested in hearing all the details on this featured podcast.

Listen to the podcast episode below, or on iTunes.